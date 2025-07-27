Chinese, Pakistani officials hold talks on Afghan security threat

Senior officials from China and Pakistan held high-level talks this week to address security challenges emanating from Afghanistan, signaling deepening regional engagement amid concerns over cross-border threats.

Pakistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Amna Baloch met with Yue Xiaoyong, China’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, to discuss regional security dynamics and avenues for strengthened cooperation.

The meeting was confirmed in an official statement released Saturday by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the statement, both sides underscored the need for coordinated efforts to promote peace and development in the region, emphasizing a shared commitment to counter emerging threats linked to Afghanistan.

The consultations come against the backdrop of renewed diplomatic activity in the region, including a recent visit to Kabul by Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

During his trip, Naqvi raised Islamabad’s security concerns with senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Both China and Pakistan have maintained that stability in Afghanistan is critical to broader regional security and economic integration.