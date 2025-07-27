Rawalpindi police ordered to detain undocumented Afghan nationals

Rawalpindi police have been directed to intensify efforts against undocumented Afghan nationals residing or working in the district, following concerns over lax enforcement of immigration policies.

The City Police Officer (CPO) of Rawalpindi has issued orders to the superintendents of police in the Rawal, Potohar, and Saddar divisions, instructing them to launch a coordinated crackdown in accordance with the federal government’s repatriation policy.

All Station House Officers (SHOs) have been instructed to detain Afghan nationals who lack valid documentation, including visa overstayers, individuals without legal proof of stay, holders of Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC), and UNHCR token holders. Detainees are to be transferred to a designated holding center at Government Associate College, where arrangements will be made for their repatriation.

The CPO expressed dissatisfaction with the pace and performance of local police stations in implementing earlier directives, urging SHOs to utilize all available resources and submit daily compliance reports directly to his office.

In parallel, search and verification operations have been ongoing across various areas of the district, with police teams focusing particularly on residents in rented properties and informal settlements to identify undocumented individuals.

The crackdown reflects a broader national effort to regulate undocumented migration and address security concerns tied to unregistered foreign nationals, particularly in urban centers like Rawalpindi.