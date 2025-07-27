Latest News
Rawalpindi police ordered to detain undocumented Afghan nationals
The crackdown reflects a broader national effort to regulate undocumented migration and address security concerns tied to unregistered foreign nationals, particularly in urban centers like Rawalpindi.
Rawalpindi police have been directed to intensify efforts against undocumented Afghan nationals residing or working in the district, following concerns over lax enforcement of immigration policies.
The City Police Officer (CPO) of Rawalpindi has issued orders to the superintendents of police in the Rawal, Potohar, and Saddar divisions, instructing them to launch a coordinated crackdown in accordance with the federal government’s repatriation policy.
All Station House Officers (SHOs) have been instructed to detain Afghan nationals who lack valid documentation, including visa overstayers, individuals without legal proof of stay, holders of Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC), and UNHCR token holders. Detainees are to be transferred to a designated holding center at Government Associate College, where arrangements will be made for their repatriation.
The CPO expressed dissatisfaction with the pace and performance of local police stations in implementing earlier directives, urging SHOs to utilize all available resources and submit daily compliance reports directly to his office.
In parallel, search and verification operations have been ongoing across various areas of the district, with police teams focusing particularly on residents in rented properties and informal settlements to identify undocumented individuals.
The crackdown reflects a broader national effort to regulate undocumented migration and address security concerns tied to unregistered foreign nationals, particularly in urban centers like Rawalpindi.
Latest News
Afghan envoy meets Belarusian ambassador in Ashgabat to discuss bilateral cooperation
Both parties emphasized the importance of joint initiatives and sustained collaboration to serve mutual interests.
Fazl Mohammad Saber, Chargé d’Affaires of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Turkmenistan, held a diplomatic meeting with Stanislav Chepurnoy, the Ambassador of Belarus to Turkmenistan, to discuss avenues for strengthening political and economic cooperation between the two countries.
According to a statement released by the Afghan Embassy in Ashgabat, the meeting focused on expanding bilateral relations, encouraging investment opportunities in Afghanistan, and promoting the exchange of official delegations.
Both parties emphasized the importance of joint initiatives and sustained collaboration to serve mutual interests.
The talks come as part of the Islamic Emirate’s broader foreign policy approach aimed at enhancing diplomatic engagement and attracting international investment to support Afghanistan’s economic recovery and infrastructure development.
Fazl Mohammad Saber has previously met with Turkmen government officials and representatives of international organizations, including the United Nations, to advocate for key regional initiatives such as the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, cross-border railway networks, and expanded trade routes.
Belarus, which has established strong economic ties with Central Asian nations including Turkmenistan, is looking to increase its footprint in the region. The meeting in Ashgabat may pave the way for new commercial partnerships and investment opportunities between Belarus and Afghanistan, particularly in areas such as energy, transport, and industrial development.
As the Islamic Emirate continues its outreach to regional and global partners, it has prioritized infrastructure, connectivity, and trade as cornerstones of its economic diplomacy agenda.
Latest News
Chinese, Pakistani officials hold talks on Afghan security threat
The meeting was confirmed in an official statement released Saturday by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Senior officials from China and Pakistan held high-level talks this week to address security challenges emanating from Afghanistan, signaling deepening regional engagement amid concerns over cross-border threats.
Pakistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Amna Baloch met with Yue Xiaoyong, China’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, to discuss regional security dynamics and avenues for strengthened cooperation.
The meeting was confirmed in an official statement released Saturday by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
According to the statement, both sides underscored the need for coordinated efforts to promote peace and development in the region, emphasizing a shared commitment to counter emerging threats linked to Afghanistan.
The consultations come against the backdrop of renewed diplomatic activity in the region, including a recent visit to Kabul by Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.
During his trip, Naqvi raised Islamabad’s security concerns with senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Both China and Pakistan have maintained that stability in Afghanistan is critical to broader regional security and economic integration.
Latest News
Over 96,000 overflights crossed Afghanistan’s airspace in past year
Officials from the Ministry of Transport and Aviation said on Saturday that over past year, more than 96,000 overflights flights have passed through Afghanistan’s airspace.
Speaking at a press conference to outline the ministry’s annual achievements, officials from the ministry stated the figures show that approximately 200 overflights passed through Afghanistan’s airspace every 24 hours.
According to the officials, Afghanistan’s airspace is secure, and all international airlines are permitted to operate through it.
Fathullah Mansour, Deputy Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, said: “In the past year, 96,500 transit flights have been conducted through Afghanistan’s airspace.”
They also said that 55 projects have been financed through the Ministry’s development budget during the past year. Of these, 34 projects which have directly or indirectly created employment for 4,000 people, will soon be completed.
Ministry officials added that in the area of ground transportation, they have achieved progress such as issuing special permits for short-term travel and facilitating the movement of thousands of cargo vehicles to neighboring countries, including Pakistan.
They stated that transport of cargo vehicles to other countries, including Iran and Uzbekistan, has likewise been facilitated.
In terms of international ground transport, Afghanistan currently has agreements with Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan.
According to ministry officials, the allocation of frequencies and communication equipment used at airports has been expanded. At present, 27 airports across the country are operational and providing standard services.
Afghan envoy meets Belarusian ambassador in Ashgabat to discuss bilateral cooperation
Rawalpindi police ordered to detain undocumented Afghan nationals
Chinese, Pakistani officials hold talks on Afghan security threat
Israel resumes airdrop aid to Gaza, military says
Tahawol: Disruption in Iran’s construction sector discussed
ACB signs 10-year strategic partnership to deliver Afghanistan Premier League T20
Catastrophic flash floods in US devastate Texas Hill Country, dozens killed
Iran made preparations to mine the Strait of Hormuz, US sources say
AFPL: Noorzad wins 7–2, Perozi and Sadaqat tie
FIFA Club WC: PSG, Fluminense, Real Madrid, Chelsea head to semifinals
Tahawol: Disruption in Iran’s construction sector discussed
Saar: Public Works Ministry achievements and challenges reviewed
Tahawol: Qatar’s call on resolving challenges in Afghanistan
Saar: Ongoing deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran discussed
Saar: Key issue facing Muslim world discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Chabahar port offers most economic, secure sea access for Afghanistan: Iranian official
-
Latest News5 days ago
Karzai congratulates Kankor top scorers, urges education access for Afghan girls
-
Latest News5 days ago
Over 2.6 million Afghans return home with nothing to rebuild lives: IFRC
-
Sport4 days ago
AFPL: Etihad 6–2 Zaher Asad; Noorzad edge Zaitoon 3–2
-
Latest News4 days ago
US envoy urges Syria’s Sharaa to revise policy or risk fragmentation
-
International Sports4 days ago
Qatar confirms talks over hosting 2036 Games
-
Latest News3 days ago
World Bank declines to resume incomplete projects with Afghanistan’s Rural Development Ministry
-
Latest News3 days ago
Nine million Afghan women at risk of losing maternal health and wider services, warns UNFPA