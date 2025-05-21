Latest News
Coal mine explosion in Samangan claims seven lives
According to available information, the condition of the injured is reported to be stable.
A coal mine explosion has resulted in the deaths of seven individuals and injured two others.
According to a statement from the press office of the Samangan Police Command, the incident occurred at midnight in the Gula village, located in Dar-e-Suf Payin district of the province. The explosion took place inside a coal mine, causing the fatalities and injuries.
The statement added that upon receiving information about the incident, security personnel from the district police command rushed to the area.
With the help of an ambulance team, the injured were transported to the district clinic and are now under medical care.
The statement further mentioned that the bodies of the deceased were recovered from the mine tunnel and handed over to their families.
The reason for the explosion is not mentioned in the statement.
Latest News
Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan chart path toward regional unity
During their discussions, the foreign ministers explored ways to strengthen diplomatic dialogue and practical collaboration.
In a significant diplomatic engagement held in Beijing, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, joined China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, along with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, for an informal trilateral meeting focused on regional cooperation.
The meeting reaffirmed the importance of trilateral collaboration between the three nations, with the ministers emphasizing the importance of advancing regional security and economic integration.
They identified trade, infrastructure, and development as key engines for regional prosperity and committed to enhancing connectivity initiatives across their shared borders.
A key highlight of the meeting was the agreement to deepen cooperation under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with a particular focus on extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan.
This extension is expected to bring transformative infrastructure and economic opportunities to the war-torn country.
In addition to economic matters, the ministers reaffirmed their united stance against terrorism, underscoring the need for collective efforts to maintain regional peace and stability.
To build on the momentum, the ministers agreed to convene the 6th Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Kabul at a mutually convenient date in the near future — signaling their shared commitment to continued engagement and cooperation.
Latest News
UN refugee agency raises alarm over funding shortfall amid Afghanistan returnee crisis
The UN Development Programme reports that 75% of Afghanistan’s population is struggling to survive, with half in urgent need of humanitarian aid
The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has expressed serious concern over funding shortfalls as it continues to support Afghan returnees from Pakistan.
According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), over three million Afghans have returned to Afghanistan from neighboring countries since September 2023. Many were deported or fled fearing arrest after Pakistan announced its plan to repatriate all undocumented foreigners.
In 2025 alone, an estimated 780,000 Afghans returned, including over 351,000 deportees, Dawn reported, citing UNHCR figures.
Meanwhile, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) reports that 75% of Afghanistan’s population is struggling to survive, with half in urgent need of humanitarian aid.
UNHCR’s representative in Afghanistan, Arafat Jamal, said the agency requires $216 million to meet its goals this year, but has received only 25% of the needed funds so far. Due to this shortfall, UNHCR is limited to providing only the most basic humanitarian support.
“It can help someone survive, but not effectively rebuild,” Jamal said.
The funding crisis is also affecting programs designed to protect Afghan women and girls, as well as those assisting them.
UNHCR emphasized that decades of international investment in Afghanistan are at risk without continued support. It urged neighboring countries to treat Afghan returnees with dignity and work together on sustainable, voluntary repatriation solutions.
The UN body urged the international community to “not abandon its investments, to stay the course and to provide political and financial support” for dispersed Afghans to “return and build their futures”.
“We have supported the governments that have hosted them and we are with them now as many make the journey back.”
Latest News
Standardized domestic medicine production can meet national needs: Baradar
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, says if pharmaceutical factories in the country produce medicines in accordance with national and international standards, it would not only be a “major achievement” but would also reduce the country’s reliance on imported medicines and meet domestic demand.
According to a statement issued by the PM’s office, Baradar made these remarks on Tuesday during a ceremony honoring pharmaceutical factories.
“Today, out of all the pharmaceutical factories, only three are being awarded GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certificates due to their high-quality production in line with international standards. I consider this a significant achievement for the factory managers and extend my congratulations to them,” said Baradar.
He described dependence on imported medicines as detrimental to the national economy, noting that imported drugs are both costly and result in greater foreign currency outflow.
He also called on all investors to consider investing in the health sector alongside other industries.
