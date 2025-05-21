Coal mine explosion in Samangan claims seven lives

A coal mine explosion has resulted in the deaths of seven individuals and injured two others.

According to a statement from the press office of the Samangan Police Command, the incident occurred at midnight in the Gula village, located in Dar-e-Suf Payin district of the province. The explosion took place inside a coal mine, causing the fatalities and injuries.

The statement added that upon receiving information about the incident, security personnel from the district police command rushed to the area.

With the help of an ambulance team, the injured were transported to the district clinic and are now under medical care.

According to available information, the condition of the injured is reported to be stable.

The statement further mentioned that the bodies of the deceased were recovered from the mine tunnel and handed over to their families.

The reason for the explosion is not mentioned in the statement.