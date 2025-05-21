UN refugee agency raises alarm over funding shortfall amid Afghanistan returnee crisis 

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has expressed serious concern over funding shortfalls as it continues to support Afghan returnees from Pakistan.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), over three million Afghans have returned to Afghanistan from neighboring countries since September 2023. Many were deported or fled fearing arrest after Pakistan announced its plan to repatriate all undocumented foreigners.

In 2025 alone, an estimated 780,000 Afghans returned, including over 351,000 deportees, Dawn reported, citing UNHCR figures.

Meanwhile, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) reports that 75% of Afghanistan’s population is struggling to survive, with half in urgent need of humanitarian aid.

UNHCR’s representative in Afghanistan, Arafat Jamal, said the agency requires $216 million to meet its goals this year, but has received only 25% of the needed funds so far. Due to this shortfall, UNHCR is limited to providing only the most basic humanitarian support.

“It can help someone survive, but not effectively rebuild,” Jamal said.

The funding crisis is also affecting programs designed to protect Afghan women and girls, as well as those assisting them.

UNHCR emphasized that decades of international investment in Afghanistan are at risk without continued support. It urged neighboring countries to treat Afghan returnees with dignity and work together on sustainable, voluntary repatriation solutions.

The UN body urged the international community to “not abandon its investments, to stay the course and to provide political and financial support” for dispersed Afghans to “return and build their futures”.

“We have supported the governments that have hosted them and we are with them now as many make the journey back.”