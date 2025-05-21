Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan chart path toward regional unity

In a significant diplomatic engagement held in Beijing, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, joined China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, along with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, for an informal trilateral meeting focused on regional cooperation.

The meeting reaffirmed the importance of trilateral collaboration between the three nations, with the ministers emphasizing the importance of advancing regional security and economic integration.

During their discussions, the foreign ministers explored ways to strengthen diplomatic dialogue and practical collaboration.

They identified trade, infrastructure, and development as key engines for regional prosperity and committed to enhancing connectivity initiatives across their shared borders.

A key highlight of the meeting was the agreement to deepen cooperation under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with a particular focus on extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan.

This extension is expected to bring transformative infrastructure and economic opportunities to the war-torn country.

In addition to economic matters, the ministers reaffirmed their united stance against terrorism, underscoring the need for collective efforts to maintain regional peace and stability.

To build on the momentum, the ministers agreed to convene the 6th Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Kabul at a mutually convenient date in the near future — signaling their shared commitment to continued engagement and cooperation.