The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the schedule for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Playoffs, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the tournament’s 18th season.

Following 70 high-octane league matches, the Playoffs will begin with Qualifier 1 on Thursday, May 29, at the newly inaugurated PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh, where the top two teams of the league will face off for a direct spot in the final.

The action continues with the Eliminator match on Friday, May 30, also at the New Chandigarh venue, featuring the teams ranked third and fourth in the league standings.

The excitement then shifts to the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world’s largest cricket arena, which will host both the Qualifier 2 and the Final.

Qualifier 2 — between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator — will be played on Sunday, June 1, while the much-anticipated Final is scheduled for Tuesday, June 3.

Originally, the final four matches of the IPL 2025 season were slated to be held in Hyderabad and Kolkata, but the IPL Governing Council revised the venues due to weather-related concerns and other logistical factors.

In addition to the Playoff changes, Match No. 65 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been relocated to Lucknow from Bengaluru.

The game will now take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, due to adverse weather conditions in Bengaluru.

To accommodate potential weather delays, an extra hour of playing time will be added to all remaining league matches starting Tuesday, May 20.

Fan Zone

Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television to watch the playoffs live.

Until playoffs get underway, there are still a good few matches to be played. Today, Wednesday May 21, will see Match 63 take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai when Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals.

This match starts at 6:30pm Kabul time.

Top Teams

As the race for the trophy heats up, there is still one spot in the top four up for grabs – and that will be decided in today’s match when Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans however currently lead the IPL 2025 standings and have already sealed a place in the playoffs along with three-time runners-up Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings.