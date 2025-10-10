Commerce minister Azizi urges economic growth and trade at China Free Zones summit

The Ministers’ Meeting of the World Free Zones Organization (WFZO), focusing on reassessing trade through digital solutions in a transforming world, was held as part of the 11th International Congress of the organization in Hainan, China, with the participation of Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

In a statement released on Friday, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said that the meeting was attended by ministers, deputy ministers, heads, and representatives of regional and international organizations.

In his speech, Azizi emphasized the vital role of economic free zones in promoting economic growth, expanding trade, and achieving sustainable development.

He also highlighted practical strategies for developing special economic zones in Afghanistan, noting that building digital infrastructure, empowering the private sector, enhancing coordination, and strengthening regional cooperation are key areas of focus in this effort.

He further emphasized the ministry’s plans to enhance regional and international cooperation, underlining the important role of international organizations in supporting their implementation.

Participants of the congress also shared their views and experiences on developing free zones through e-commerce, and stressed the importance of utilizing emerging technologies to achieve sustainable development goals.

According to the Ministry, the congress is held annually WFZO in different countries and serves as an effective platform for dialogue and experience-sharing among government officials and global organizations at the international level.