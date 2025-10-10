Latest News
Commerce minister Azizi urges economic growth and trade at China Free Zones summit
The Ministers’ Meeting of the World Free Zones Organization (WFZO), focusing on reassessing trade through digital solutions in a transforming world, was held as part of the 11th International Congress of the organization in Hainan, China, with the participation of Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
In a statement released on Friday, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said that the meeting was attended by ministers, deputy ministers, heads, and representatives of regional and international organizations.
In his speech, Azizi emphasized the vital role of economic free zones in promoting economic growth, expanding trade, and achieving sustainable development.
He also highlighted practical strategies for developing special economic zones in Afghanistan, noting that building digital infrastructure, empowering the private sector, enhancing coordination, and strengthening regional cooperation are key areas of focus in this effort.
He further emphasized the ministry’s plans to enhance regional and international cooperation, underlining the important role of international organizations in supporting their implementation.
Participants of the congress also shared their views and experiences on developing free zones through e-commerce, and stressed the importance of utilizing emerging technologies to achieve sustainable development goals.
According to the Ministry, the congress is held annually WFZO in different countries and serves as an effective platform for dialogue and experience-sharing among government officials and global organizations at the international level.
India donates five ambulances to Afghanistan
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in a meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate, stated that New Delhi has allocated 20 ambulances to Afghanistan, of which five are being handed over on Friday.
According to a statement issued by the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jaishankar made these remarks during a joint session with Muttaqi.
The statement further added that India is committed to providing additional medical assistance to Afghanistan alongside these ambulances.
He said: “The donation of 20 ambulances is another sign of goodwill, and I would like to personally hand over five of them to you (Amir Khan Muttaqi) as a symbolic step.”
Meanwhile, Muttaqi, expressing his gratitude for the assistance, said that this move will play an effective role in improving healthcare services for the people of Afghanistan.
Pakistan violates Afghan airspace again: Defense Ministry
India to reopen its embassy in Afghan capital Kabul
India will reopen its embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul that was shut four years ago, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Friday, a significant move that expands the diplomatic links of the country governed by the Islamic Emirate.
India had closed its embassy in Kabul after the IEA seized power following the withdrawal of U.S.-led NATO forces in 2021, but opened a small mission a year later to facilitate trade, medical support, and humanitarian aid.
About a dozen countries including China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey have embassies operating in Kabul, although Russia is the only country to have formally recognised the Taliban administration.
New Delhi’s announcement came as IEA Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi began talks with Jaishankar on what is the first visit to India by an IEA leader since 2021.
“India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan,” Jaishankar told Muttaqi in his opening remarks, Reuters reported.
“Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience,” he said, adding that India’s “technical mission” in Kabul was being upgraded to an embassy.
Jaishankar did not mention a timeline for the change.
Muttaqi is on a six-day visit to India aiming to boost ties with New Delhi.
India and Afghanistan have historically had friendly ties, but New Delhi does not recognise the IEA government.
Talks between the two countries are expected to include discussions on political, economic and trade issues, the Afghan foreign ministry said this week.
Muttaqi’s trip was made possible after the U.N. Security Council Committee temporarily lifted a travel ban on him to allow diplomatic engagements abroad.
He is among IEA members who are under U.N. sanctions, including a travel ban and asset freeze. Temporary exemptions are sometimes granted for diplomacy.
