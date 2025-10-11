Latest News
Etihad Airways to launch direct flights to Kabul
Etihad Airways announced on Friday that it will begin direct flights to Kabul, becoming the latest international carrier to operate routes to Afghanistan’s capital.
The airline said the new service, launching in December 2025 with three weekly flights, responds to growing demand for travel between the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan. Etihad added that the route will help boost trade, travel, and community connections between the two nations.
“The UAE hosts one of the largest Afghan communities in the Gulf, with around 300,000 Afghans living and working in the country, according to the Afghan Business Council,” the airline said in a statement. “The new flights will further strengthen these economic and social ties while enhancing connectivity through Abu Dhabi.”
Other international airlines currently flying direct to Kabul include Turkish Airlines and FlyDubai.
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to dialogue with Afghanistan, urges action against TTP
Pakistan respects the sovereignty of Afghanistan, and remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering dialogue and cooperation with Afghanistan to address the shared challenges of terrorism, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said during a press conference on Friday.
He emphasized that Pakistan continues to prioritize diplomacy despite “persistent threats emanating from terrorist hideouts and sanctuaries inside Afghanistan.”
Khan urged the Afghan authorities to prevent their territory from being used for attacks against Pakistan, describing the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as a common threat to peace and stability in the region.
Groups like TTP represent a common threat to the peace and stability of our region,” he said, adding that Islamabad remains committed to resolving challenges through “dialogue and constructive engagement.”
Khan said that both nations have a mutual interest in combating terrorism and restoring stability. “We believe that Afghanistan should be able to reclaim its sovereignty and security and terrorist groups like TTP need to be combated robustly,” he added.
On Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to India, Khan said that Afghanistan’s engagement with other countries is a matter of bilateral relations and that Islamabad respects Kabul’s sovereign right to conduct its own foreign policy.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that TTP militants enjoy sanctuaries in Afghanistan. The Islamic Emirate, however, denies.
Commerce minister Azizi urges economic growth and trade at China Free Zones summit
The Ministers’ Meeting of the World Free Zones Organization (WFZO), focusing on reassessing trade through digital solutions in a transforming world, was held as part of the 11th International Congress of the organization in Hainan, China, with the participation of Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
In a statement released on Friday, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said that the meeting was attended by ministers, deputy ministers, heads, and representatives of regional and international organizations.
In his speech, Azizi emphasized the vital role of economic free zones in promoting economic growth, expanding trade, and achieving sustainable development.
He also highlighted practical strategies for developing special economic zones in Afghanistan, noting that building digital infrastructure, empowering the private sector, enhancing coordination, and strengthening regional cooperation are key areas of focus in this effort.
He further emphasized the ministry’s plans to enhance regional and international cooperation, underlining the important role of international organizations in supporting their implementation.
Participants of the congress also shared their views and experiences on developing free zones through e-commerce, and stressed the importance of utilizing emerging technologies to achieve sustainable development goals.
According to the Ministry, the congress is held annually WFZO in different countries and serves as an effective platform for dialogue and experience-sharing among government officials and global organizations at the international level.
India donates five ambulances to Afghanistan
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in a meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate, stated that New Delhi has allocated 20 ambulances to Afghanistan, of which five are being handed over on Friday.
According to a statement issued by the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jaishankar made these remarks during a joint session with Muttaqi.
The statement further added that India is committed to providing additional medical assistance to Afghanistan alongside these ambulances.
He said: “The donation of 20 ambulances is another sign of goodwill, and I would like to personally hand over five of them to you (Amir Khan Muttaqi) as a symbolic step.”
Meanwhile, Muttaqi, expressing his gratitude for the assistance, said that this move will play an effective role in improving healthcare services for the people of Afghanistan.
