Etihad Airways to launch direct flights to Kabul

Etihad Airways announced on Friday that it will begin direct flights to Kabul, becoming the latest international carrier to operate routes to Afghanistan’s capital.

The airline said the new service, launching in December 2025 with three weekly flights, responds to growing demand for travel between the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan. Etihad added that the route will help boost trade, travel, and community connections between the two nations.

“The UAE hosts one of the largest Afghan communities in the Gulf, with around 300,000 Afghans living and working in the country, according to the Afghan Business Council,” the airline said in a statement. “The new flights will further strengthen these economic and social ties while enhancing connectivity through Abu Dhabi.”

Other international airlines currently flying direct to Kabul include Turkish Airlines and FlyDubai.