India donates five ambulances to Afghanistan

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in a meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate, stated that New Delhi has allocated 20 ambulances to Afghanistan, of which five are being handed over on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jaishankar made these remarks during a joint session with Muttaqi.

The statement further added that India is committed to providing additional medical assistance to Afghanistan alongside these ambulances.

He said: “The donation of 20 ambulances is another sign of goodwill, and I would like to personally hand over five of them to you (Amir Khan Muttaqi) as a symbolic step.”

Meanwhile, Muttaqi, expressing his gratitude for the assistance, said that this move will play an effective role in improving healthcare services for the people of Afghanistan.