Pakistan violates Afghan airspace again: Defense Ministry
India to reopen its embassy in Afghan capital Kabul
India will reopen its embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul that was shut four years ago, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Friday, a significant move that expands the diplomatic links of the country governed by the Islamic Emirate.
India had closed its embassy in Kabul after the IEA seized power following the withdrawal of U.S.-led NATO forces in 2021, but opened a small mission a year later to facilitate trade, medical support, and humanitarian aid.
About a dozen countries including China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey have embassies operating in Kabul, although Russia is the only country to have formally recognised the Taliban administration.
New Delhi’s announcement came as IEA Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi began talks with Jaishankar on what is the first visit to India by an IEA leader since 2021.
“India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan,” Jaishankar told Muttaqi in his opening remarks, Reuters reported.
“Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience,” he said, adding that India’s “technical mission” in Kabul was being upgraded to an embassy.
Jaishankar did not mention a timeline for the change.
Muttaqi is on a six-day visit to India aiming to boost ties with New Delhi.
India and Afghanistan have historically had friendly ties, but New Delhi does not recognise the IEA government.
Talks between the two countries are expected to include discussions on political, economic and trade issues, the Afghan foreign ministry said this week.
Muttaqi’s trip was made possible after the U.N. Security Council Committee temporarily lifted a travel ban on him to allow diplomatic engagements abroad.
He is among IEA members who are under U.N. sanctions, including a travel ban and asset freeze. Temporary exemptions are sometimes granted for diplomacy.
Khalilzad calls for Afghanistan-Pakistan negotiations after Kabul explosions
Former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, has called for negotiations between Kabul and Islamabad to deal with “terrorist sanctuaries” after two explosions went off in Kabul on Thursday.
Unconfirmed reports indicate that the strikes were carried out by Pakistan targeting TTP leader Noor Wali Mehsud.
The Islamic Emirate, however, has said that it will investigate the explosions.
Khalilzad in a post on X warned that Pakistan’s recent airstrikes against Afghanistan’s capital represent a “huge escalation” that could endanger stability in both countries.
Khalilzad said the strikes pose “dangerous risks” and urged both Islamabad and Kabul to avoid further military confrontation.
According to him, TTP operatives have recently been active inside Pakistan, targeting ISIS and killing several of its leaders. He alleged that Pakistan, in turn, has been “recklessly backing ISIS operatives” against Afghanistan and its own Baloch nationalist insurgency, while Afghan authorities have been “permissive toward the TTP.”
“Military escalation between Pakistan and Afghanistan is not the answer,” Khalilzad cautioned. “It is unlikely to work and will only increase death and destruction in both countries.”
He instead called for “negotiations between Kabul and Islamabad” to address the presence of terrorist sanctuaries and cross-border militancy along the Durand Line.
WHO and UNICEF vaccinate 8.9 million Afghan children against measles
The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF have vaccinated 8.9 million children across 17 provinces of Afghanistan during the first phase of a nationwide measles campaign aimed at containing a sharp rise in infections.
Conducted in partnership with Afghanistan’s National Expanded Programme on Immunization (NEPI) and supported by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the campaign targeted children aged six months to ten years — making it one of the largest public health drives since the Islamic Emirate’s return to power.
According to a report released on 8 October 2025, Afghanistan has witnessed a worrying resurgence of measles, with over 9,300 cases recorded in 2024 and another 8,500 by August 2025.
Outbreaks surged from 127 in 2023 to 430 in 2024, with nearly 92% of cases among children under ten. WHO warned that low vaccination rates — just 55% coverage for the first dose and 44% for the second — have left millions vulnerable.
“Measles is a deadly but preventable disease, and in a country where so many children are at risk, vaccination is a lifeline,” said Dr. Edwin Ceniza Salvador, WHO Representative in Afghanistan.
He praised health workers and volunteers who reached children “in some of the most difficult and remote areas,” and reaffirmed WHO’s commitment to ensuring no child is left behind.
UNICEF Representative Dr. Tajudeen Oyewale described the campaign as a “major step forward” but cautioned that it also “rings alarm bells” about deep inequalities in healthcare access.
“No child in Afghanistan should die from a preventable disease,” he said, urging authorities to strengthen routine immunization and ensure sustained access to health services.
Measles remains one of the most contagious diseases globally and a leading cause of vaccine-preventable deaths among children.
In Afghanistan, where malnutrition, limited healthcare, and movement restrictions on female health workers persist, the virus poses an even greater threat — often leading to pneumonia, blindness, or death in unvaccinated children.
WHO and UNICEF said the second phase of the campaign will aim to reach 95% of children nationwide, identify those missed during phase one, and reinforce Afghanistan’s fragile immunization system.
They described the initial phase as “a vital milestone,” stressing that continued access, transparency, and the full participation of women in healthcare delivery are essential to protect every Afghan child from preventable disease.
