Climate Change
Does the revival of ‘Zombie Viruses’ pose a legitimate health threat?
As global temperatures rise, permafrost is melting rapidly, unearthing a host of ancient viruses and bacteria — a troubling scenario that poses a risk to public health, TRT World reported.
Zombie viruses from permafrost may sound like the plot of a horror movie, but they are a real public health threat as the Arctic thaws due to the climate crisis.
Scientists have revived ancient viruses from permafrost and discovered they could still infect living single-celled amoebae.
While it is unclear whether these viruses could infect animals or humans, the researchers assert that permafrost viruses should be considered a public health threat, TRT World reported.
Permafrost is a layer of soil that remains completely frozen year-round, covering 15 percent of the land in the Northern Hemisphere. However, due to human activities, global temperatures are rising, causing permafrost to melt rapidly.
This phenomenon is unearthing a host of ancient relics from viruses and bacteria to wooly mammoths and an impeccably preserved cave bear.
In 2014, French professor Jean-Michel Claverie started publishing research on reviving ancient viruses, or “zombie viruses” as he calls them.
He found strains of the frozen virus from a few permafrost sites in Siberia.
The oldest strain, which dated back 48,500 years, came from a sample of soil from an underground lake, while the youngest samples were 27,000 years old.
One of the young samples was discovered in the carcass of a wooly mammoth.
Claverie and his team were able to revive several new strains of “zombie” viruses and found that each one could still infect cultured amoebas.
He said this should be regarded as both a scientific curiosity and a concerning public health threat.
It’s not just viruses. Ancient bacteria, too, could be released and reactivated for the first time in up to two million years as permafrost thaws, TRT World reported.
That’s what happened, scientists think, when outbreaks of the bacterial infection anthrax appeared in humans and reindeer in Siberia in 2016.
That may be a “more immediate public health concern,” according to Claverie.
The current research on frozen viruses like Claverie’s ‘zombie’ virus is helping scientists understand more about how these ancient viruses function and whether, or not, they could potentially infect animals or humans.
Their findings make it clear that it is crucial that action is taken to address the climate crisis, in order to prevent the release of more ancient viruses and bacteria from the permafrost, which could have serious implications for global public health.
Climate Change
Nations reach historic accord to protect marine life on high seas
For the first time, United Nations members have agreed on a unified treaty to protect biodiversity on the high seas – representing a turning point for vast stretches of the planet where conservation has previously been hampered by a confusing patchwork of laws.
The U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea came into force in 1994, before marine biodiversity was a well-established concept. The treaty agreement concluded two weeks of talks in New York, Associated Press reported Sunday.
An updated framework to protect marine life in the regions outside national boundary waters, known as the high seas, had been in discussions for more than 20 years, but previous efforts to reach an agreement had repeatedly stalled. The unified agreement treaty, which applies to nearly half the planet’s surface, was reached late Saturday.
“We only really have two major global commons — the atmosphere and the oceans,” said Georgetown marine biologist Rebecca Helm. While the oceans may draw less attention, “protecting this half of earth’s surface is absolutely critical to the health of our planet.”
Nichola Clark, an oceans expert at the Pew Charitable Trusts who observed the talks in New York, called the long-awaited treaty text “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to protect the oceans — a major win for biodiversity.”
The treaty will create a new body to manage the conservation of ocean life and establish marine protected areas in the high seas. And Clark said that’s critical to achieve the U.N. Biodiversity Conference’s recent pledge to protect 30% of the planet’s waters, as well as its land, for conservation.
Treaty negotiations initially were anticipated to conclude Friday, but stretched through the night and deep into Saturday. The crafting of the treaty, which at times looked in jeopardy, represents “a historic and overwhelming success for international marine protection,” said Steffi Lemke, Germany’s environment minister.
“For the first time, we are getting a binding agreement for the high seas, which until now have hardly been protected,” Lemke said. “Comprehensive protection of endangered species and habitats is now finally possible on more than 40% of the Earth’s surface.”
The treaty also establishes ground rules for conducting environmental impact assessments for commercial activities in the oceans.
Several marine species — including dolphins, whales, sea turtles and many fish — make long annual migrations, crossing national borders and the high seas. Efforts to protect them, along with human communities that rely on fishing or tourism related to marine life, have long proven difficult for international governing bodies.
“This treaty will help to knit together the different regional treaties to be able to address threats and concerns across species’ ranges,” Battle said.
Climate Change
Pakistan meteorologists warn of possible heat waves over next 3 months
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned of above normal temperatures and chances of heatwave episodes during March to May, Dawn News reported.
According to the PMD’s latest advisory issued on Friday, normal rainfall is forecast for this people although the northern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and most of Gilgit Baltistan may receive slightly below-normal precipitation.
According to Dawn News, seasonal mean temperatures are expected to remain above normal over most parts of the country with chances of heatwave episodes.
Because of expected above normal temperatures, water stress is predicted for agriculture and domestic needs during the forthcoming season, Dawn cited the PMD as saying.
Prior to the PMD alert, weather expert Jawad Memon predicted that the summer season in Karachi could be extremely hot this year as the temperatures in the month of February were above normal.
Memon told Geo News that the rising temperature in February indicated extremely hot weather in the coming days.
Pakistan has been witnessing an unusual rise in temperatures, causing longer and more intense summers and heavy rains due to global warming.
Last year, the country was devastated by catastrophic floods following monster monsoons.
Climate Change
Southern California sees rare snowfall as winter storm intensifies
Southern California has received a heavy snowfall, as the first blizzard in a generation pounded the hills around Los Angeles, with heavy rains threatening flooding in other places of the United States.
Breathless television weather presenters more used to delivering a same-every-day forecast of warm sunshine found themselves knee-deep in the white stuff on Friday as the region grappled with its worst winter storm for decades.
Major roads were closed as ice and snow made them impassable, including sections of Interstate 5, the main north-south highway that connects Mexico, California, the Pacific Northwest and Canada.
Authorities said there was no estimate when it would be reopened, AFP reported.
“Dangerous and potentially life-threatening snow related impacts are likely for mountain, desert, and foothill roadways in southern California,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said.
“Multiple rounds of heavy snowfall coupled with strong winds will lead to blizzard conditions over some of the higher terrain and mountain passes.
“Areas very close to the Pacific Coast and also into the interior valleys that are not accustomed to seeing snow, may see some accumulating snowfall.”
Snow and high winds brought down power lines, knocking out the lights for over 100,000 customers in California, according to poweroutage.us.
Television stations dispatched their presenters to mountain areas, where some reported on traffic misery and others chatted with gleeful children given the day off school.
Social media platforms were inundated with pictures of varying amounts of snow in gardens in higher elevation areas, as residents marveled at the winter weather.
Even the Hollywood sign appeared to be trying to muscle in on the action, with Jeff Zarrinnam of the Hollywood Sign Trust snapping a picture of a snowball he made at his nearby house.
“I’ve seen everything,” he told the Los Angeles Times, but “it was quite a surprise” to find snow this low.
Daniel Swain, a meteorologist at UCLA said a warming climate — caused by humanity’s unchecked burning of fossil fuels in the industrial age — had changed the nature of winter precipitation in the area.
He said last century, many more places might have seen snow in a storm event like this.
“Back in the 1940s there’s records of heavy snowfall in the city of LA and of course that seems almost unthinkable today,” he said.
“The reality is that the fact that the climate is several degrees warmer in California than it used to be makes low (elevation) snow events less likely.”
Flash flooding
For people at those lower elevations, heavy rain on Friday was sparking warnings of inundations and landslides.
A flood watch was in place for portions of Ventura, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara Counties where up to an inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain was expected in an hour.
“Increased threat of flash flooding/rockslides,” the NWS said.
“Expect potential for very heavy rain, road flooding, small hail, & gusty winds. Ocean waterspouts & land-based tornadoes are possible.”
Winter weather was also making life difficult in other parts of the West, with roads closed in Wyoming, and Oregon reporting near-record snow.
“Portland experienced its second snowiest day ever recorded (on Thursday) with 10.8 inches of snow,” the NWS bureau in the city said.
The heavy weather continued to snarl flights after several days of misery for air travelers.
More than 370 flights into, out of or around the United States had been canceled by 2300 GMT Friday, with almost 6,000 more delayed.
