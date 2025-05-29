World
Elon Musk leaving Trump administration, capping turbulent tenure
While Musk remains close to the president, his exit comes after a gradual, but steady slide in standing.
Billionaire Tesla, CEO Elon Musk is leaving the Trump administration after leading a tumultuous efficiency drive, during which he upended several federal agencies, but ultimately failed to deliver the generational savings he had sought, Reuters reported.
His “off-boarding will begin tonight,” a White House official told Reuters late Wednesday, confirming Musk’s departure from government. Musk earlier on Wednesday took to his social media platform X to thank President Donald Trump as his time as a special government employee with the Department of Government Efficiency draws to an end.
His departure was quick and unceremonious. He did not have a formal conversation with Trump before announcing his exit, according to a source with knowledge of the matter, who added that his departure was decided “at a senior staff level.”
While the precise circumstances of his exit were not immediately clear, he leaves a day after criticizing Trump’s marquee tax bill, calling it too expensive and a measure that would undermine his work with the U.S. DOGE Service.
Some senior White House officials, including Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, were particularly irked by those comments, and the White House was forced to call Republican senators to reiterate Trump’s support for the package, a source familiar with the matter said, read the report.
After Trump’s inauguration, the billionaire quickly emerged as a powerful force in Trump’s orbit: hyper-visible, unapologetically brash and unfettered by traditional norms. At the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, he brandished a red metallic chainsaw to wild cheers. “This is the chainsaw for bureaucracy,” he declared.
On the campaign trail, Musk had said DOGE would be able to cut at least $2 trillion in federal spending. He did not hide his animus for the federal workforce, and he predicted that revoking “the COVID-era privilege” of telework would trigger “a wave of voluntary terminations that we welcome.”
But some cabinet members who initially embraced Musk’s outsider energy grew wary of his tactics, sources said. Over time, they grew more confident pushing back against his job cuts, encouraged by Trump’s reminder in early March that staffing decisions rested with department secretaries, not with Musk, Reuters reported.
Musk clashed with three of Trump’s most senior cabinet members – Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. He called Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro a “moron” and “dumber than a sack of bricks.” Navarro dismissed the insults, saying, “I’ve been called worse.”
At the same time, Musk began to hint that his time in government would come to a close, while expressing frustration at times that he could not more aggressively cut spending.
In an April 22 Tesla conference call, he signaled he would be significantly scaling back his government work to focus on his businesses.
Musk’s 130-day mandate as a special government employee in the Trump administration was set to expire around May 30. The administration has said DOGE’s efforts to restructure and shrink the federal government will continue.
“The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government,” Musk said.
Trump and DOGE have managed to cut nearly 12%, or 260,000, of the 2.3 million-strong federal civilian workforce largely through threats of firings, buyouts and early retirement offers, a Reuters review of agency departures found.
Musk on Tuesday criticized the price tag of Republicans’ tax and budget legislation making its way through Congress.
“I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” Musk told CBS News.
His political activities have drawn protests and some investors have called for him to leave his work as Trump’s adviser and more closely manage Tesla, which has seen falls in sales and its stock price.
Musk, the world’s richest person, has defended his role as an unelected official who was granted unprecedented authority by Trump to dismantle parts of the U.S. government.
Having spent nearly $300 million to back Trump’s presidential campaign and other Republicans last year, he said earlier this month he would substantially cut his political spending, read the report.
“I think I’ve done enough,” Musk said at an economic forum in Qatar.
Residents pick up the pieces after deadly blast at China chemical plant
Set up in August 2019 in the Gaomi Renhe chemical park, the Shandong Youdao Chemical plant develops and makes chemicals used in pesticides and pharmaceuticals
Residents near a chemical plant in eastern China were taking stock on Wednesday of the damage to their homes after a huge and still unexplained explosion killed at least five people, spewed out chemicals and shattered windows as far as a kilometre away.
Plumes of black and grey smoke lingered over the plant at Gaomi, a city in the eastern province of Shandong, a day after the explosion, which the official Xinhua news agency said had injured 19, with six more missing.
Farmer Yu Qianming said he and his wife had moved their grandchild elsewhere as a precaution, although they felt safe in their home as long as the wind kept blowing in a northerly direction, Reuters reported.
His family had escaped without injury, the 69-year-old said, while showing Reuters roofing material that fell and windows that shattered in the blast.
Local officials have yet to issue the results of air quality tests on Tuesday, after a column of orange and black smoke billowed from the plant.
On Wednesday, vehicles patrolled the perimeter of the site that sprawls over more than 47 hectares (116 acres), while drone footage showed multi-storey buildings flattened by the blast.
Liu Ming, a 60-year-old who lives 500 meters away, said she was considering moving after her home and clothing store suffered extensive damage, though she did not have any firm plans yet.
She showed Reuters window frames pulverised by the blast, with shards of glass strewn among boxes of thread and clothes on the floor.
Several shops away, another store owner had a minor head wound from the blast, which happened while he was eating lunch.
Set up in August 2019 in the Gaomi Renhe chemical park, the Shandong Youdao Chemical plant develops and makes chemicals used in pesticides and pharmaceuticals, the company said on its website, with more than 300 employees at the site.
Blasts in recent years at chemical plants in China have included one in the northwest region of Ningxia in 2024 and another in the southeastern province of Jiangxi in 2023.
In 2015, two massive explosions at warehouses of hazardous and flammable chemicals in the port city of Tianjin that killed more than 170 people and injured 700 prompted tougher laws on storage of chemicals.
Another blast that year at a Shandong chemical plant killed 13.
Recent Ukraine attacks prove Russia not interested in peace, Denmark says
Russia overnight unleashed what the Ukrainian air force described as Russia’s largest drone attack of the war to date, Reuters reported.
Russia’s attacks on Ukraine during the weekend proved that Moscow is not interested in peace, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Monday.
“During the day Putin talks about negotiations, then he bombs Ukraine during the night,” Frederiksen told reporters at a meeting of Nordic leaders in Finland.
Russia overnight unleashed what the Ukrainian air force described as Russia’s largest drone attack of the war to date, Reuters reported.
Frederiksen said the Nordic leaders had agreed their countries would support Ukraine for as long as it takes, adding the support could mean military aid, investments in Ukraine’s defence industry and cooperation with Ukrainian companies.
Israeli strikes kill 30 in Gaza, including rescue service official and local journalist
The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said that Abu Warda’s death raised the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza since October 2023 to 220.
Israeli military strikes killed at least 30 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, including a senior rescue service official and a journalist, local health authorities said.
The latest deaths in the Israeli campaign resulted from separate Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the south, Jabalia in the north and Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, medics said.
In Jabalia, they said local journalist Hassan Majdi Abu Warda and several family members were killed by an airstrike that hit his house earlier on Sunday.
Another airstrike in Nuseirat killed Ashraf Abu Nar, a senior official in the territory’s civil emergency service, and his wife in their house, medics added.
The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said that Abu Warda’s death raised the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza since October 2023 to 220, Reuters reported.
Israel’s military said in a statement that chief of staff Eyal Zamir visited troops in Khan Younis on Sunday, telling them that “this is not an endless war” and that Hamas has lost most of its assets, including its command and control.
“We will deploy every tool at our disposal to bring the hostages home, dismantle Hamas and dismantle its rule,” Zamir was cited as saying.
The statement did not address Sunday’s strikes.
Later on Sunday, the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC said in a statement that two of its staff – Ibrahim Eid and Ahmad Abu Hilal – had been killed in a strike on a house in Khan Younis on Saturday, read the report.
“Their killing points to the intolerable civilian death toll in Gaza. The ICRC reiterates its urgent call for a ceasefire and for the respect and protection of civilians, including medical, humanitarian relief, and civil defence personnel,” the ICRC statement added.
In a separate statement, the Gaza media office said Israeli forces were in control of 77% of the Gaza Strip, either through ground forces or evacuation orders and bombardments that keep residents away from their homes.
The armed wing of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said in separate statements on Sunday that fighters carried out several ambushes and attacks using bombs and anti-tank rockets against Israeli forces operating in several areas across Gaza.
On Friday the Israeli military said it had conducted more strikes in Gaza overnight, hitting 75 targets including weapons storage facilities and rocket launchers, Reuters reported.
Israel launched an air and ground war in Gaza after Hamas militants’ cross-border attack on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 people by Israeli tallies with 251 hostages abducted into Gaza.
The conflict has killed more than 53,900 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities, and devastated the coastal strip. Aid groups say signs of severe malnutrition are widespread.
