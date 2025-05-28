World
Residents pick up the pieces after deadly blast at China chemical plant
Set up in August 2019 in the Gaomi Renhe chemical park, the Shandong Youdao Chemical plant develops and makes chemicals used in pesticides and pharmaceuticals
Residents near a chemical plant in eastern China were taking stock on Wednesday of the damage to their homes after a huge and still unexplained explosion killed at least five people, spewed out chemicals and shattered windows as far as a kilometre away.
Plumes of black and grey smoke lingered over the plant at Gaomi, a city in the eastern province of Shandong, a day after the explosion, which the official Xinhua news agency said had injured 19, with six more missing.
Farmer Yu Qianming said he and his wife had moved their grandchild elsewhere as a precaution, although they felt safe in their home as long as the wind kept blowing in a northerly direction, Reuters reported.
His family had escaped without injury, the 69-year-old said, while showing Reuters roofing material that fell and windows that shattered in the blast.
Local officials have yet to issue the results of air quality tests on Tuesday, after a column of orange and black smoke billowed from the plant.
On Wednesday, vehicles patrolled the perimeter of the site that sprawls over more than 47 hectares (116 acres), while drone footage showed multi-storey buildings flattened by the blast.
Liu Ming, a 60-year-old who lives 500 meters away, said she was considering moving after her home and clothing store suffered extensive damage, though she did not have any firm plans yet.
She showed Reuters window frames pulverised by the blast, with shards of glass strewn among boxes of thread and clothes on the floor.
Several shops away, another store owner had a minor head wound from the blast, which happened while he was eating lunch.
Blasts in recent years at chemical plants in China have included one in the northwest region of Ningxia in 2024 and another in the southeastern province of Jiangxi in 2023.
In 2015, two massive explosions at warehouses of hazardous and flammable chemicals in the port city of Tianjin that killed more than 170 people and injured 700 prompted tougher laws on storage of chemicals.
Another blast that year at a Shandong chemical plant killed 13.
World
Recent Ukraine attacks prove Russia not interested in peace, Denmark says
Russia overnight unleashed what the Ukrainian air force described as Russia’s largest drone attack of the war to date, Reuters reported.
Russia’s attacks on Ukraine during the weekend proved that Moscow is not interested in peace, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Monday.
“During the day Putin talks about negotiations, then he bombs Ukraine during the night,” Frederiksen told reporters at a meeting of Nordic leaders in Finland.
Frederiksen said the Nordic leaders had agreed their countries would support Ukraine for as long as it takes, adding the support could mean military aid, investments in Ukraine’s defence industry and cooperation with Ukrainian companies.
World
Israeli strikes kill 30 in Gaza, including rescue service official and local journalist
The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said that Abu Warda’s death raised the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza since October 2023 to 220.
Israeli military strikes killed at least 30 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, including a senior rescue service official and a journalist, local health authorities said.
The latest deaths in the Israeli campaign resulted from separate Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the south, Jabalia in the north and Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, medics said.
In Jabalia, they said local journalist Hassan Majdi Abu Warda and several family members were killed by an airstrike that hit his house earlier on Sunday.
Another airstrike in Nuseirat killed Ashraf Abu Nar, a senior official in the territory’s civil emergency service, and his wife in their house, medics added.
The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said that Abu Warda’s death raised the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza since October 2023 to 220, Reuters reported.
Israel’s military said in a statement that chief of staff Eyal Zamir visited troops in Khan Younis on Sunday, telling them that “this is not an endless war” and that Hamas has lost most of its assets, including its command and control.
“We will deploy every tool at our disposal to bring the hostages home, dismantle Hamas and dismantle its rule,” Zamir was cited as saying.
The statement did not address Sunday’s strikes.
Later on Sunday, the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC said in a statement that two of its staff – Ibrahim Eid and Ahmad Abu Hilal – had been killed in a strike on a house in Khan Younis on Saturday, read the report.
“Their killing points to the intolerable civilian death toll in Gaza. The ICRC reiterates its urgent call for a ceasefire and for the respect and protection of civilians, including medical, humanitarian relief, and civil defence personnel,” the ICRC statement added.
In a separate statement, the Gaza media office said Israeli forces were in control of 77% of the Gaza Strip, either through ground forces or evacuation orders and bombardments that keep residents away from their homes.
The armed wing of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said in separate statements on Sunday that fighters carried out several ambushes and attacks using bombs and anti-tank rockets against Israeli forces operating in several areas across Gaza.
On Friday the Israeli military said it had conducted more strikes in Gaza overnight, hitting 75 targets including weapons storage facilities and rocket launchers, Reuters reported.
Israel launched an air and ground war in Gaza after Hamas militants’ cross-border attack on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 people by Israeli tallies with 251 hostages abducted into Gaza.
The conflict has killed more than 53,900 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities, and devastated the coastal strip. Aid groups say signs of severe malnutrition are widespread.
World
Russian drones attack Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities, three dead outside the capital
In Kyiv, Timur Tkachenko, head of the city’s military administration, said 11 people were injured in drone strikes.
Russian forces attacked Kyiv and other cities early on Sunday, injuring at least 11 people in the capital, killing three people in towns around it and damaging dwellings and other buildings, officials said.
Officials in the Kyiv region said three people died in two small towns outside the capital.
Attacks extended to a string of regional centres, including Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, as well as Mykolaiv in the south and Ternopil in the west.
In Kyiv, Timur Tkachenko, head of the city’s military administration, said 11 people were injured in drone strikes.
A five-storey apartment building was hit in the Holosiivskyi district just outside the city centre, triggering a fire that damaged the building’s exterior.
A private home and a business centre were damaged in strikes on other districts.
It was the second consecutive night that a mass attack took place.
On Friday evening, Russia launched dozens of drones and ballistic missiles at Kyiv overnight in one of the biggest combined aerial attacks on the Ukrainian capital of the three-year war. Several apartment buildings were damaged and 15 people were injured.
In northeastern Ukraine, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said drones hit three city districts and injured three people. Blasts shattered windows in high-rise apartment blocks.
Drone strikes injured two people in a residential area of the southern city of Mykolaiv, the regional governor said. A missile attack on Ternopil in western Ukraine smashed windows and triggered a small fire.
Local officials also reported a mass drone attack in Konotop, north of Kyiv.
Russia’s Defence Ministry reported that its air defence units had intercepted or destroyed 95 Ukrainian drones over a four-hour period. The Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, said 12 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted on their way to the capital.
