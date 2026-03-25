EU urges de-escalation between Afghanistan and Pakistan, raises rights concerns

At the 95th Standing Committee of UNHCR, the European Union and its Member States called for urgent de-escalation of tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, stressing the need for dialogue and respect for international law.

In a statement, the EU urged all sides to avoid further escalation, ensure the protection of civilians, and uphold territorial integrity. It also reiterated that Afghan soil should not be used to threaten or attack other countries, calling on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to take effective action against militant groups operating within or from the country.

The bloc further expressed concern over the broader humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, highlighting restrictions that continue to affect the work of international organizations and humanitarian partners.

A key issue raised was the return of more than four million Afghans from Iran and Pakistan over the past two years, which the EU said has placed additional strain on Afghanistan’s already fragile economy and public services. It voiced particular concern over forced deportations and emphasized the importance of respecting the right to seek asylum and the principle of non-refoulement.