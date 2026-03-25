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EU urges de-escalation between Afghanistan and Pakistan, raises rights concerns
At the 95th Standing Committee of UNHCR, the European Union and its Member States called for urgent de-escalation of tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, stressing the need for dialogue and respect for international law.
In a statement, the EU urged all sides to avoid further escalation, ensure the protection of civilians, and uphold territorial integrity. It also reiterated that Afghan soil should not be used to threaten or attack other countries, calling on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to take effective action against militant groups operating within or from the country.
The bloc further expressed concern over the broader humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, highlighting restrictions that continue to affect the work of international organizations and humanitarian partners.
A key issue raised was the return of more than four million Afghans from Iran and Pakistan over the past two years, which the EU said has placed additional strain on Afghanistan’s already fragile economy and public services. It voiced particular concern over forced deportations and emphasized the importance of respecting the right to seek asylum and the principle of non-refoulement.
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Doyle returns to US after release by Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan
An American citizen, Dennis Coyle, arrived in the United States on Wednesday after being released by the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan, marking a significant development amid ongoing diplomatic efforts between Washington and Kabul.
U.S. officials confirmed that Coyle arrived on American soil, landing at a major international airport in Texas, where he was met by close family members, including immediate relatives who had long campaigned for his release. Emotional scenes were reported as family members welcomed him home after an extended period in detention.
While authorities have not disclosed full details surrounding his release, officials indicated that quiet diplomatic engagement played a key role in securing his freedom. The case had drawn attention from human rights groups and policymakers, who had called for his release on humanitarian grounds.
Sources familiar with the situation said Coyle is expected to undergo medical evaluations following his return, a standard procedure for detainees released after prolonged confinement. Family members have requested privacy as he begins the process of reintegration.
Coyle’s release comes at a time of complex relations between the United States and the Islamic Emirate, with limited formal diplomatic ties but ongoing indirect engagement on humanitarian and security issues.
Analysts say the development could signal potential openings for further negotiations, particularly regarding other detainees still held in Afghanistan and abroad. It also follows renewed calls by families of other prisoners—including Afghan nationals held overseas—for similar humanitarian consideration.
U.S. officials have not confirmed whether additional releases are under discussion, but emphasized their continued commitment to securing the return of all American citizens detained abroad.
For now, Coyle’s return marks a positive development, offering hope to other families awaiting similar outcomes.
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Two civilians killed, eight injured in fresh shelling by Pakistan in Kunar
At least two civilians have been killed and eight others wounded following fresh shelling by Pakistan across the disputed Durand Line in Afghanistan’s Kunar province, local authorities said Wednesday.
Officials reported that over the past 24 hours, Pakistani forces fired approximately 85 rockets targeting residential areas across several districts, causing damage to civilian homes and heightening fears among local communities.
According to Zia-ur-Rahman Spin Ghar, head of information at the provincial Directorate of Information and Culture, the heaviest casualties were recorded in Nari district, where one civilian was killed and six others injured. In Sarkano district, another civilian lost their life, while two more people were wounded.
Additional rockets struck areas including Shultan, Marawara, and the outskirts of Asadabad. While no casualties were reported in those strikes, residents described widespread panic and property damage.
Escalating tensions
The latest incident comes amid a broader escalation in cross-Durand Line violence between Afghanistan and Pakistan in recent weeks. Residents in frontier provinces have repeatedly reported shelling, displacement, and disruption to daily life.
Spin Ghar also confirmed that Afghan forces responded with retaliatory strikes, claiming to have destroyed three Pakistani military outposts and killed one Pakistani soldier. There has been no immediate confirmation from Pakistani authorities.
Growing humanitarian concerns
The ongoing hostilities have raised concerns about civilian safety in these areas where communities often find themselves caught in the crossfire. Aid groups warn that continued shelling could lead to further displacement and strain already limited local resources.
With no clear signs of de-escalation, observers say urgent dialogue is needed to prevent further civilian casualties and stabilize the volatile region.
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Afghan, Pakistani clerics urge extension of ceasefire until Eid ul-Adha
A group of religious scholars from Afghanistan and Pakistan have called on authorities in both countries to extend the pause in hostilities, initially announced for Eid ul-Fitr, until Eid ul-Adha.
The appeal comes after Attaullah Tarar, Pakistan’s Information Minister, announced a temporary ceasefire from March 18–19 midnight until March 23–24 midnight.
In a joint statement signed by 11 Pakistani clerics and as many Afghan clerics, the scholars emphasized that their initiative aims to promote a sustainable and dignified resolution to tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, Dawn newspaper reported.
The clerics urged both Pakistani authorities and the Afghan side to extend the ceasefire to allow pilgrims to perform Hajj in a peaceful environment. They added that this “peace movement” goes beyond the ceasefire appeal and includes broader diplomatic and social efforts to resolve longstanding issues between the two countries.
The scholars expressed hope that their efforts would lead to a mutually acceptable solution and help lay the foundation for lasting stability and regional harmony.
Doyle returns to US after release by Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan
Two civilians killed, eight injured in fresh shelling by Pakistan in Kunar
EU urges de-escalation between Afghanistan and Pakistan, raises rights concerns
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