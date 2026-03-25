Two civilians killed, eight injured in fresh shelling by Pakistan in Kunar

At least two civilians have been killed and eight others wounded following fresh shelling by Pakistan across the disputed Durand Line in Afghanistan’s Kunar province, local authorities said Wednesday.

Officials reported that over the past 24 hours, Pakistani forces fired approximately 85 rockets targeting residential areas across several districts, causing damage to civilian homes and heightening fears among local communities.

According to Zia-ur-Rahman Spin Ghar, head of information at the provincial Directorate of Information and Culture, the heaviest casualties were recorded in Nari district, where one civilian was killed and six others injured. In Sarkano district, another civilian lost their life, while two more people were wounded.

Additional rockets struck areas including Shultan, Marawara, and the outskirts of Asadabad. While no casualties were reported in those strikes, residents described widespread panic and property damage.

Escalating tensions

The latest incident comes amid a broader escalation in cross-Durand Line violence between Afghanistan and Pakistan in recent weeks. Residents in frontier provinces have repeatedly reported shelling, displacement, and disruption to daily life.

Spin Ghar also confirmed that Afghan forces responded with retaliatory strikes, claiming to have destroyed three Pakistani military outposts and killed one Pakistani soldier. There has been no immediate confirmation from Pakistani authorities.

Growing humanitarian concerns

The ongoing hostilities have raised concerns about civilian safety in these areas where communities often find themselves caught in the crossfire. Aid groups warn that continued shelling could lead to further displacement and strain already limited local resources.

With no clear signs of de-escalation, observers say urgent dialogue is needed to prevent further civilian casualties and stabilize the volatile region.