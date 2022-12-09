Interviews
Exclusive interview with Hayatullah Muhajer Farahi, deputy minister of MoIC
(Last Updated On: December 9, 2022)
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy economy minister
(Last Updated On: December 2, 2022)
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Anwar-ul-Haq Ahadi, Afghan Fund’s board member
(Last Updated On: November 25, 2022)
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Mohammad Meraj Meraj, head of Afghanistan Revenue Department
(Last Updated On: November 19, 2022)
Interviews1 min ago
Exclusive interview with Hayatullah Muhajer Farahi, deputy minister of MoIC
Latest News3 hours ago
2,000 kg drugs destroyed in Zabul
Business4 hours ago
Pakistan to import gas from Turkmenistan via Afghanistan: report
Latest News4 hours ago
Refugees minister visits Panjshir province
Latest News5 hours ago
IEA has imposed no restrictions on media in Afghansitan: deputy minister
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan beat Iran 1-0 in CAFA U-14 Championship
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s central bank gets shipment of new banknotes
Business4 weeks ago
China announces zero-tariff for Afghan products
Regional3 weeks ago
Takhar police confirm explosion but no casualties reported
Business3 weeks ago
MTN finalizes sale of Afghanistan division to Beirut firm for $35 million
Interviews1 min ago
Exclusive interview with Hayatullah Muhajer Farahi, deputy minister of MoIC
Tahawol24 hours ago
Tahawol: IEA welcomes India-Central Asia meeting of NSAs
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Afghanistan-Russia relations discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: US envoy’s meeting with IEA defense minister discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Uzbekistan’s policy on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Balkh4 days ago
Eight killed in Balkh explosion
-
Latest News3 days ago
Japan gives over $106 million in aid to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Migration to Germany to hit 1.2 million in 2022: report
-
COVID-194 days ago
Chinese hackers stole millions worth of US COVID relief money
-
Sport5 days ago
Saturday’s Matches: Lionel Messi plays in 1,000th career match
-
COVID-194 days ago
Scientist involved with Wuhan lab says COVID has been ‘biggest cover up in history’
-
Latest News2 days ago
Attempt to smuggle weapons from Afghanistan foiled
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: IEA defense minister’s trip to UAE discussed