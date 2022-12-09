Connect with us

Interviews

Exclusive interview with Hayatullah Muhajer Farahi, deputy minister of MoIC

Published

1 min ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 9, 2022)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Interviews

Exclusive interview with Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy economy minister

Published

7 days ago

on

December 2, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: December 2, 2022)

Continue Reading

Interviews

Exclusive interview with Anwar-ul-Haq Ahadi, Afghan Fund’s board member

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 25, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: November 25, 2022)

Continue Reading

Interviews

Exclusive interview with Mohammad Meraj Meraj, head of Afghanistan Revenue Department

Published

3 weeks ago

on

November 19, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: November 19, 2022)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!