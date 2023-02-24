Interviews
Exclusive interview with Qalandar Ebad, public health minister
February 24, 2023
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Afghan politician Sayed Ishaq Gailani
February 18, 2023
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Hamdullah Nemani, Minister of Urban Development & Housing
February 10, 2023
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat, head of Afghanistan Railway Authority
February 3, 2023
Interviews1 min ago
Special Report26 mins ago
Special report on the fight against land-grabbing
Latest News57 mins ago
Torkham crossing reopens conditionally after negotiations
Health1 hour ago
More than 200 clinics to be built across Afghanistan: Health minister
Latest News2 hours ago
Afghanistan airspace is occupied: defense minister
Business4 weeks ago
World Bank report finds Afghan revenue collection strong
World4 weeks ago
Pakistan mosque bombing death toll rises to 87
World4 weeks ago
Blast kills at least 19 worshippers at mosque in Pakistan
Business4 weeks ago
New labor minister promises to provide job opportunities to curb migration
Health4 weeks ago
Malawi cholera outbreak death toll rises above 1,000
Interviews1 min ago
Special Report26 mins ago
Special report on the fight against land-grabbing
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: IEA sets up investment consortium with regional firms discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Pakistan delegation visits Kabul discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Russia-West confrontation over Ukraine discussed
Business4 days ago
China to become Afghan’s second-largest trade partner in 2023
Latest News5 days ago
Torkham crossing closed for trade transit and passengers
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan take T20I against UAE 2-1
Business4 days ago
Customs revenue totals 100 billion AFN so far this solar fiscal
Regional5 days ago
United States to provide $100 million more for Turkey, Syria quake aid
Regional4 days ago
Iran and China envoys discuss ways to enhance stability in Afghanistan
Sport3 days ago
Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman joins Pakistan’s Peshawar Zalmi
Sport4 days ago
AFPL: FC Asre Jadeed 13-3 Jawanan Khurasan; Shams FC 2-2 Zaitoon FC draw