Latest News
FAO warns deadly livestock virus threatens 21 million animals in Afghanistan
The highly contagious viral disease can wipe out entire herds, devastating families who rely on livestock for both income and nutrition.
The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has warned that a fast-spreading and deadly livestock disease is threatening more than 21 million sheep and goats across Afghanistan, endangering rural livelihoods and food security.
In a statement this week, FAO said the outbreak of Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) — commonly known as “small ruminant plague” — poses a severe risk to Afghanistan’s fragile agricultural sector, which is already struggling with drought, shrinking pastures, and limited veterinary support. The highly contagious viral disease can wipe out entire herds, devastating families who rely on livestock for both income and nutrition.
“PPR is one of the most destructive diseases affecting livestock in Afghanistan,” FAO said. “Without urgent and widespread vaccination, the livelihoods of millions of herders are at serious risk.”
To contain the spread, FAO — with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of the United Kingdom — has launched a nationwide vaccination campaign across all 34 provinces. The campaign aims to reach millions of animals over the coming months and strengthen veterinary capacity to detect and respond to future outbreaks.
Livestock remains one of Afghanistan’s few stable economic sectors, providing income for nearly 70 percent of rural households. However, years of conflict, climate change, and underfunded animal health services have left herding communities increasingly vulnerable.
FAO said the current vaccination drive is part of its broader effort to rebuild veterinary networks, train local animal health workers, and protect the livestock sector from further collapse.
The U.N. agency also appealed to international donors for continued support, warning that without sustained intervention, Afghanistan could face “irreversible losses” in livestock production, worsening the country’s already critical food insecurity.
“Livestock are not just assets — they are the foundation of rural survival,” FAO noted. “Protecting them means protecting Afghan families, livelihoods, and food systems.”
Latest News
Afghan delegation declines Pakistan’s request for Fatwa on domestic conflicts
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday Najib explained that the mediators also supported this request, citing their limited awareness of the sensitivities between the two countries.
Rahmatullah Najib, Deputy Minister of Interior and member of Afghanistan’s negotiation team with Pakistan, revealed that during recent talks, the Pakistani side requested the Islamic Emirate issue a fatwa declaring all ongoing wars in Pakistan as unlawful.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday Najib explained that the mediators also supported this request, citing their limited awareness of the sensitivities between the two countries.
He added that while the Afghan delegation agreed in principle that a fatwa could be issued, they emphasized that the decision for the authority to issue such a decree lies solely with Darul Ifta. Any decision from this body would strictly follow Islamic law, not personal or external preferences.
Najib noted that this explanation may not have been acceptable to the Pakistani delegation, and these differences ultimately led to the negotiations concluding without any tangible results.
Latest News
BBC chiefs quit amid Trump video scandal and mounting credibility crisis
The BBC has been thrust into turmoil after Director-General Tim Davie and News CEO Deborah Turness resigned over a scandal involving the mis-editing of a Donald Trump speech, an incident that has reignited debate over the broadcaster’s impartiality and credibility.
The controversy centers on a Panorama documentary that spliced sections of Trump’s January 6, 2021 address, omitting his call for supporters to demonstrate “peacefully and patriotically” while highlighting his more combative remarks to “fight like hell” and march to the Capitol. The edit, critics say, falsely implied that Trump directly urged violence.
BBC Chairman Samir Shah issued a public apology, describing the broadcast as an “error of judgment” that fell short of the corporation’s standards. In his resignation letter, Davie said he accepted “ultimate responsibility” for the failure but defended the BBC as “a precious institution that remains globally respected.”
Turness, who also stepped down, said the controversy had “reached a point where it risks damaging the BBC — an organization I love and have served with pride.”
‘Systematic breaches’ of impartiality guidelines
The fallout has prompted sharp political reactions in both Britain and the United States. Trump’s campaign team accused the BBC of being “100 percent fake news” and a “propaganda machine,” citing the doctored video as proof of what it called “mainstream media manipulation.”
The resignations come amid wider criticism that the BBC has lost its reputation for neutrality, with ongoing disputes over its coverage of the Israel–Hamas war and British domestic politics. A leaked internal memo from a former editorial adviser alleged “systemic breaches” of impartiality guidelines, adding fuel to the crisis.
Media analysts say the episode has deepened public skepticism toward an institution once viewed as the gold standard of global journalism. “The BBC’s greatest asset has always been trust,” said media scholar Dr. Eleanor Wright. “Once that’s eroded, rebuilding it becomes far harder than any structural reform.”
As the broadcaster approaches its next Royal Charter renewal in 2027 — a review that will determine its funding and public remit — the crisis is seen as a defining test of whether the BBC can restore confidence, enforce accountability and reclaim its place as one of the world’s most trusted news organizations.
Davie and Turness resign
Tim Davie, who resigned as BBC Director-General in 2025, had led the corporation since 2020 through one of its most turbulent modern eras. A long-time BBC executive and former head of BBC Studios, Davie was widely regarded as a pragmatic and commercially minded leader.
During his tenure, he oversaw the organization’s digital transformation and cost-cutting drives, while navigating political pressure from both the British government and critics who accused the BBC of bias. His resignation, following the doctored Trump video controversy, marks the end of a leadership defined by both modernization and deepening questions over editorial integrity.
Deborah Turness, the outgoing BBC News and Current Affairs Chief Executive, brought with her decades of experience in broadcast journalism. Before joining the BBC in 2022, she was CEO of ITN and previously headed NBC News International in the United States, where she earned a reputation for decisive leadership and newsroom reform.
Turness was tasked with rebuilding trust in BBC journalism after a string of editorial missteps — a mission that became increasingly difficult amid growing political polarization and social media scrutiny. Her departure, alongside Davie’s, underscores the scale of the crisis gripping the broadcaster.
Both Davie and Turness were seen as reformers committed to balancing the BBC’s public service mandate. However, their exit highlights the enduring challenges the organization faces — from declining audience trust and political scrutiny to the growing influence of misinformation online. Their resignations have prompted calls for a comprehensive overhaul of the BBC’s editorial practices and governance structures, as the corporation confronts a defining moment for its credibility and future relevance.
Latest News
IEA condemns explosion in Islamabad
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has strongly condemned the explosion in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, as well as the attack on an educational center in Wana, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of people.
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday expressed the Islamic Emirate’s condolences following this attack.
Afghan delegation declines Pakistan’s request for Fatwa on domestic conflicts
FAO warns deadly livestock virus threatens 21 million animals in Afghanistan
IEA urges Afghan traders to cut reliance on Pakistan, citing repeated crossing closures
Iran seeks ‘peaceful nuclear deal’ with US, official says
WHO warns of persistent polio risk as Afghanistan remains one of two endemic countries
‘No Kings’ rallies expected to draw millions across US in protest against Trump
Direct Kabul–Amritsar flights mark new phase in Afghanistan–India trade relations
Trump declares end of Gaza war as final Israeli hostages freed and Palestinians released
Russian firms show interest in Panjshir-to-Kabul water transfer project
ATN to bring Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games to Afghan viewers
Tahawol: Uncertain fate of Kabul–Islamabad talks reviewed
Saar: Explosions in Islamabad and New Delhi discussed
Saar: Deadlocked Afghanistan-Pakistan talks
Tahawol: Afghan FM’s rebuking of Pakistan
Saar: Efforts for resumption of Afghanistan-Pakistan talks
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan to host West Indies for three-match T20I series in January 2026
-
Latest News4 days ago
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan urges Islamic Emirate to relocate TTP to Afghanistan, sources say
-
Sport4 days ago
Morocco defeats Afghanistan 4–0 in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal tournament
-
Latest News4 days ago
Parande hydropower dam in Panjshir fully completed
-
World2 days ago
Trump’s approval rating drops sharply as government shutdown drags on
-
Sport2 days ago
Türkiye leads Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games medal table
-
World4 days ago
North Korea threatens ‘offensive action’, condemns US-South Korea security talks