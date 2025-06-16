FIFA Club WC: Bayern Munich demolish Auckland City 10–0

Bayern Munich delivered a ruthless statement of intent in their FIFA Club World Cup opener, thrashing New Zealand’s Auckland City 10–0 in a lopsided encounter at Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium on Sunday night.

The German champions wasted no time asserting dominance, with Jamal Musiala netting a clinical hat-trick, while Michael Olise struck twice in a dazzling debut. Veteran forward Thomas Müller added two goals and an assist, leading a Bayern attack that overwhelmed the amateur Oceania side from start to finish.

Bayern led 5–0 at halftime and showed no mercy after the break.

The mismatch highlighted the gulf between Europe’s elite and regional champions, though Auckland City managed to draw applause for their resilience and sportsmanship in the face of a footballing onslaught.

“It was important to start strong,” said Bayern boss Vincent Kompany. “We respected our opponent, but we also played our game—and the team executed brilliantly.”

With the emphatic win, Bayern top their group and have instantly emerged as favorites for the title. Their next match will likely provide a sterner test, but this opening performance leaves no doubt about their championship ambitions.

Paris Saint‑Germain meanwhile also opened on a strong note when they ended on 4–0 in their match against Atlético Madrid in Pasadena.

Botafogo in turn ended their match against Seattle Sounders with 2 goals to nil. The

