FIFA Club WC: Bayern Munich demolish Auckland City 10–0
Bayern Munich delivered a ruthless statement of intent in their FIFA Club World Cup opener, thrashing New Zealand’s Auckland City 10–0 in a lopsided encounter at Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium on Sunday night.
The German champions wasted no time asserting dominance, with Jamal Musiala netting a clinical hat-trick, while Michael Olise struck twice in a dazzling debut. Veteran forward Thomas Müller added two goals and an assist, leading a Bayern attack that overwhelmed the amateur Oceania side from start to finish.
Bayern led 5–0 at halftime and showed no mercy after the break.
The mismatch highlighted the gulf between Europe’s elite and regional champions, though Auckland City managed to draw applause for their resilience and sportsmanship in the face of a footballing onslaught.
“It was important to start strong,” said Bayern boss Vincent Kompany. “We respected our opponent, but we also played our game—and the team executed brilliantly.”
With the emphatic win, Bayern top their group and have instantly emerged as favorites for the title. Their next match will likely provide a sterner test, but this opening performance leaves no doubt about their championship ambitions.
Paris Saint‑Germain meanwhile also opened on a strong note when they ended on 4–0 in their match against Atlético Madrid in Pasadena.
Botafogo in turn ended their match against Seattle Sounders with 2 goals to nil. The
FAN ZONE
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in tonight to watch matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
First up at 11:30pm Chelsea will take on Los Angeles FC at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 kicks off with draw between Inter Miami and Al Ahly
The newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup 2025 officially kicked off today across stadiums in the United States, bringing together 32 of the world’s top club teams for the first time in a month-long battle for global supremacy.
The tournament’s first full matchday features three highly anticipated clashes, with European giants and South American powerhouses all in action.
First up were Al Ahly FC and Inter Miami – which turned out to be an action-packed opening showpiece that ended in a 0-0 draw at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
While all eyes pre-match were on Lionel Messi, it was the goalkeepers who starred for both clubs.
Speaking after the match was Javier Mascherano, Inter Miami head coach, who said: “We were much better than them, we moved a lot in transition and controlled the game and we had chances to score and win the game. Football is like that, maybe in the first half they had some chances too. Obviously we wanted to win because we know how important it is to start with a win, but I’m happy with the platform.”
Jose Riveiro, Al Ahly head coach meanwhile said: “It’s a football game, a game of mistakes. We had a decent amount of chances in the first half to put the game in a different space and we put them in a hurry. In the second half we were defending a little lower than what we wanted and then we had some problems in transition with controlling our first pass. It’s like we were playing in Cairo and that was a surprise for me in my first official match with Al Ahly. To be here in the States and have it like you were playing at home is something that can probably only happen in this.”
Countdown: Just 3 days until FIFA Club World Cup kicks off in United States
Teams have been arriving steadily over the past ten days, dispersing to cities across the country to set up their training camps and make final preparations for the historic event.
With only three days remaining until the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup kicks off on June 15, excitement is reaching a fever pitch across the globe. Thirty-two of the world’s top football clubs are converging on the United States, where the expanded tournament will be held for the first time.
Teams have been arriving steadily over the past ten days, dispersing to cities across the country to set up their training camps and make final preparations for the historic event. The arrivals, coordinated through various U.S. airports, highlight the global scope of the tournament.
Club Arrivals So Far and Late Arrivals:
June 4: Al Ain (UAE) arrived in Dulles, Virginia.
June 5: Al Ahly (Egypt) landed in Miami; Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) touched down in Portland, Oregon.
June 6: Ulsan HD (South Korea) reached Charlotte, North Carolina.
June 7: Fluminense FC (Brazil) arrived in Columbia, South Carolina.
June 9: SL Benfica (Portugal) landed in Tampa, Florida; Boca Juniors (Argentina) in Miami; Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) in Bradenton/Sarasota, Florida; Botafogo (Brazil) in Los Angeles; Palmeiras (Brazil) in Charlotte, North Carolina.
June 10: Auckland City FC (New Zealand) arrived in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Atlético de Madrid (Spain) and Paris Saint-Germain (France) both in Los Angeles; FC Bayern München (Germany) in Orlando, Florida; FC Porto (Portugal) in Newark, New Jersey; Wydad AC (Morocco) in Dulles, Virginia.
June 11: Inter Milan (Italy) arrived in Los Angeles; Espérance de Tunis (Tunisia) in Detroit.
June 12: CR Flamengo (Brazil) landed in Atlantic City, New Jersey; River Plate (Argentina) in Seattle/Tacoma, Washington; Manchester City (England) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
June 13: Borussia Dortmund (Germany) joined Manchester City in Fort Lauderdale; CF Pachuca (Mexico) in Charlotte; Chelsea FC (England) in Philadelphia; Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) in Dulles; FC Salzburg (Austria) in Newark; Los Angeles FC (U.S., MLS) in Macon, Georgia; CF Monterrey (Mexico) in Los Angeles.
June 14: Juventus FC (Italy) is expected to arrive in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Real Madrid CF (Spain) in West Palm Beach, Florida.
With this full slate of international arrivals, the tournament is poised to be a festival of world-class football played across major American cities including Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Atlanta, and Seattle.
FIFA has billed the expanded Club World Cup as a major milestone in its efforts to globalize club football. Featuring champions from every confederation and multiple high-profile European clubs, the event will serve as a dress rehearsal for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, also to be hosted in the U.S.
In Afghanistan, fans won’t miss a moment of the action. Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) will broadcast every match of the FIFA Club World Cup live and exclusively, delivering the tournament to people across the country and continuing ATN’s commitment to bringing major global events to Afghan viewers.
This year’s Club World Cup is the first to feature 32 teams, mirroring the format of the FIFA World Cup. Matches will be played across several U.S. cities, including New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, offering fans across the country a chance to witness world-class football.
FIFA has described the tournament as a landmark event, showcasing the best of club football on a global stage while serving as a major test event ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
International Sports
Ronaldo turns down Club World Cup move amid Al-Nassr contract talks
Ronaldo, whose contract with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr expires this month, is reportedly in discussions about a possible extension that would see him remain in the Saudi Pro League.
Cristiano Ronaldo has declined an offer to join Brazilian side Fluminense for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, despite mounting interest in seeing the Portuguese legend take part in the inaugural expanded tournament set to kick off in the United States later this month.
Brazilian club Fluminense’s president Mario Bittencourt confirmed reaching out to Ronaldo’s long-time agent Jorge Mendes, only to be told the 40-year-old forward was not interested in playing in Brazil at this time.
Ronaldo, whose record-breaking contract with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr expires this month, is reportedly in discussions about a possible extension that would see him remain in the Saudi Pro League.
His rejection comes amid growing calls—led by FIFA President Gianni Infantino—for him to participate in the $1 billion tournament, where global stars including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Erling Haaland are expected to feature.
While Fluminense—drawn in a group with Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan Hyundai, and Mamelodi Sundowns—sought to lure the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to their ranks, hopes of a dramatic Ronaldo appearance now rest on whether any of the other competing clubs can tempt him with a short-term deal.
For now, Ronaldo remains focused on international duty, with Portugal preparing for a UEFA Nations League semi-final clash against Germany.
Despite his age, Ronaldo remains a prolific scorer, and speculation continues to swirl over whether another marquee move might be in the works before his storied career winds down.
