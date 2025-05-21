Sport
FIFA Club WC: LAFC and Club América to clash on May 31 for final berth
The last FIFA Club World Cup 2025 place will be decided at BMO Stadium when the Concacaf rivals meet in a play-in match.
The final club to qualify for the highly-anticipated FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be determined on Saturday, 31 May, when US side Los Angeles FC and Mexican powerhouse Club América go head-to-head in a high-stakes match at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
Following the recent Court of Arbitration for Sport decisions, FIFA decided that the final club to be admitted to the tournament will be determined by a play-in match between Los Angeles FC (the runners-up to Club León in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League) and Club América (the top-ranked team in the FIFA Club
World Cup confederation ranking at the conclusion of the Concacaf Champions Cup staged in 2024, the final year of the qualifying period for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025).
In the event that the match is level after 90 minutes, two 15-minute periods of extra time, with an interval of five minutes, will be contested. If the score is still level at the end of extra time, the winners will be determined by a penalty shoot-out.
The winners of the play-in will claim the final spot at this year’s global club showpiece and will take their place in Group D alongside Brazil’s CR Flamengo, Tunisian outfit Espérance and English side Chelsea FC.
The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will bring together 32 elite teams from all six confederations, with the action set to kick off at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, 14 June.
A total of 63 matches will take place across 11 Host Cities – Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington, D.C. – culminating in what promises to be a spectacular final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, 13 July, when the FIFA club world champions will be crowned.
The final spot in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is still open because Club León was disqualified due to FIFA’s multi-club ownership rules.
This decision follows a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which dismissed appeals from León and other clubs attempting to challenge their exclusion.
Sport
From underdogs to global contenders: Afghanistan’s futsal rise
Afghanistan’s national futsal team has been making waves on the global stage in the past few years, proving that resilience and talent can overcome even the toughest challenges.
Their journey from underdogs on the global platform to serious contenders has been nothing short of inspiring.
In line with this, Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has remained committed to helping develop the sport in the country and will once again produce and broadcast Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4, which is scheduled to kick off on June 6 and end on August 12.
Ten teams will take part in this year’s tournament, playing a total of 90 matches in a round-robin format.
While the start of the tournament is still more than two weeks away, anticipation is growing.
First up however is Saturday’s tournament draw which will be broadcast live on Ariana Television and Ariana News from 3pm.
Growing interest
In September 2024, Afghanistan made history by competing in their first-ever Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan.
They faced top teams like Argentina, Paraguay, and Ukraine, securing a thrilling 6-4 victory over Angola before narrowly losing to Argentina 2-1 and Ukraine 4-1.
Despite these setbacks, they advanced to the round of 16, where they fought hard against Paraguay but were eliminated 3-1 after extra time.
Their performance ignited national pride and inspired young athletes across the country.
More recently, in April 2025, Afghanistan continued to impress at the Copa BETesporte Intercontinental de Seleções in Brazil and a four-nation tournament in Morocco.
They battled world-class opponents, earning critical wins and proving their ability to compete at the highest level.
Their matches against Brazil and Iran showcased their discipline and determination, while their victories over Greenland highlighted their growing consistency.
Despite limited resources and infrastructure, Afghanistan’s futsal team has demonstrated remarkable progress and their success is a testament to the passion and dedication of their players, coaches, and supporters.
As they continue to rise, they are not just making a name for themselves in futsal but also bringing hope and pride to their nation.
Domestic tournaments key to growing futsal arena
Domestic tournaments, meanwhile, play a crucial role in Afghanistan’s futsal landscape, serving as a platform for talent development, national pride, and international recognition.
In line with this, ATN is committed to supporting the team on its journey to success, and tournaments like the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League provide young players with opportunities to showcase their skills and gain professional experience.
Fan Zone
The games will be held at the Afghanistan Football Federation Futsal Committee Gymnasium.
Two matches will take place each day – both of which will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Fans meanwhile can tune in to Ariana Television and Ariana News at 3pm on Saturday for what will undoubtedly be an exciting tournament draw.
Latest News
IEA reaffirms Afghanistan’s commitment to regional peace, cooperation at Termez Dialogue
Afghanistan’s deputy FM said regional cooperation is vital for the benefit of the involved nations and for global peace and stability
Afghanistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Naeem says Afghanistan serves as a natural bridge between Central and South Asia and stands ready to play an active and constructive role in regional and international processes.
Delivering a formal statement at the Termez Dialogue in Uzbekistan, he also highlighted Afghanistan’s commitment to regional peace, cooperation, and sustainable development.
In his remarks, Naeem extended heartfelt gratitude to the government of Uzbekistan for hosting and initiating this regional dialogue under the theme “Creating a Shared Space for Peace, Friendship, and Prosperity.”
He praised Uzbekistan as a close neighbor and strategic partner, acknowledging the growing and unprecedented expansion of bilateral relations in recent years.
He noted that regional cooperation is vital not only for the benefit of the involved nations but also for global peace and stability, and that Afghanistan seeks to be a reliable partner in economic integration and regional connectivity.
Naeem also outlined several ongoing joint initiatives between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, including the construction of the Afghan–Trans railway line, a vital project aimed at enhancing connectivity between Central and South Asia.
He also referenced the 500-kilovolt power transmission line from Surkhandarya to Pul-e-Khumri, expected to significantly increase Afghanistan’s access to electricity.
Additionally, he highlighted collaborative agricultural projects utilizing modern technologies and emphasized the signing of agreements worth $2.5 billion in energy, agriculture, and industrial sectors between the two nations.
These developments, he emphasized, reflect the shared commitment of both countries toward sustainable development and regional stability.
He also reaffirmed the Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy, which is grounded in economic cooperation, regional engagement, and mutual respect. He reiterated that Afghanistan’s soil would not be used against any other country and called for reciprocal treatment in this regard.
The Deputy Foreign Minister expressed Afghanistan’s readiness to actively participate in regional initiatives across infrastructure, transportation, energy, trade, education, climate change, and sustainable development.
He stressed that balanced regional development, dialogue, understanding, and trust-building are the cornerstones of meaningful and lasting progress.
Naeem urged the international community, regional states, global organizations, and financial institutions to recognize Afghanistan as a trustworthy partner and to support the country through investment in infrastructure, capacity-building, and economic development.
He concluded by reaffirming Afghanistan’s firm support for the Termez Dialogue, which he described as a significant platform for exchanging views, fostering mutual understanding, and building practical cooperation.
“We look forward to the outcomes of this dialogue paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for our region and our people,” Naeem stated.
Sport
Fans thrilled to hear FIFA Club World Cup will be broadcast live by ATN
One fan said it “will feel like the world’s biggest stage is right in my living room — pure joy, pure passion, pure football!”
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) is excited to announce that it has secured the rights to broadcast yet another international sporting event in Afghanistan – this time the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025.
Matches will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television for football fans across Afghanistan.
This electrifying tournament is definitely not one to miss and with just 30 days to go before it kicks off excitement is growing around the world.
ATN has a long-standing partnership with FIFA, among other key sports bodies. Securing the rights to broadcast the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup is in line with ATN’s commitment to bringing international sporting events into the homes of all Afghans across the country.
Launched in 2005, ATN is a private television network based in Kabul, Afghanistan and offers coverage in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan.
Football fans in Afghanistan meanwhile welcomed the news on Thursday that they will be able to watch matches live on Ariana Television.
One football fan from Kabul, Sayed, thanked ATN for its action-packed sporting schedule on Ariana Television.
He said, “This is great news. We enjoy these international sporting events so much and now, after the IPL, we have the Club World Cup to look forward to.”
Another football fan from Kabul, Saboor, also welcomed the news. “The day I can watch the FIFA Club World Cup on Ariana TV in Afghanistan will be unforgettable. The cheers, the flags, the pride of seeing the world’s best clubs right from my home. “It will feel like the whole world of football has come closer, and for a moment, everything will be about joy, unity, and the love of the game!”
Ahmad, another fan from Kabul, was just as excited about getting the news. He said being able to watch the FIFA Club World Cup on Ariana Television “will feel like the world’s biggest stage is right in my living room — pure joy, pure passion, pure football.”
This global tournament, which will see 32 of the world’s best football clubs battle it out for top place, kicks off on Saturday, June 14, in Miami, in the United States.
A total of 12 venues will be used to host the 63 matches, which will be played across the United States. The final will be at the MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey on July 13.
The club sides are from each of the six international confederations: AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA.
List of qualified teams for 2025 Club World Cup
Europe
Manchester City
Real Madrid
Chelsea
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain
Inter Milan
Porto
Benfica
Borussia Dortmund
Juventus
Red Ball Salzburg
Atletico Madrid
Oceania
Auckland City
South America
Palmeiras
Flamengo
Fluminense
River Plate
Boca Juniors
Botafogo (Copa Libertadores winner)
North America
Monterrey
Seattle Sounders
Pachuca
Inter Miami (host nation slot)
A replacement to be announced in due course after Club Leon were removed from the tournament after failing to meet criteria on multi-club ownership.
Africa
Al Ahly
Wydad
Esperance de Tunis
Mamelodi Sundowns
Asia
Al Hilal
Urawa Red Diamonds
Al Ain
Ulsan HD
When is the Club World Cup draw?
The draw for the 2025 Club World Cup took place on December 5, 2024.
Club World Cup draw in full
Group A: Palmeiras (Brz), Porto (Por), Al Ahly (Egy), Inter Miami (USA)
Group B: Paris Saint-Germain (Fra), Atletico Madrid (Esp), Botafogo (Brz), Seattle Sounders (USA)
Group C: Bayern Munich (Ger), Benfica (Por), Boca Juniors (Arg), Auckland City (Nzl)
Group D: Flamengo (Brz), Chelsea (Eng), Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Tun), Club Leon removed from competition, replacement TBC
Group E: River Plate (Arg), Inter Milan (Ita), CF Monterrey (Mex), Urawa Red Diamonds (Jpn)
Group F: Fluminense (Brz), Borussia Dortmund (Ger), Ulsan HD (Kor), Mamelodi Sundowns (Rsa)
Group G: Man City (Eng), Juventus (Ita), Wydad AC (Mor), Al Ain (UAE)
Group H: Real Madrid (Esp), FC Salzburg (Aut), Al Hilal (Rsa), CF Pachuca (Mex)
Afghan Fan Zone
Fans across Afghanistan can stay up-to-date on news, information and schedules by following Ariana News and Ariana Television’s websites and social media pages.
Beijing confirms Pakistan and Afghanistan to upgrade diplomatic ties
US Secretary of State says Afghan vetting process ‘under review’
Iran parliament approves strategic pact with Russia
FIFA Club WC: LAFC and Club América to clash on May 31 for final berth
Afghanistan among worst-affected nations by food insecurity
IPL 2025: Robo-Dog ‘Champak’ explained
Sri Lanka A defeats Afghanistan A by 4 wickets in Abu Dhabi
Chinese company keen to invest $50 million in automobile industry in Afghanistan
Pakistan’s deputy PM discusses Trans-Afghan Railway Line project with Uzbek FM
Powerful earthquake of 6.2 magnitude shakes Istanbul
Tahawol: MRRD’s role in rural development discussed
Saar: Kabul Municipality’s achievements, challenges discussed
Tahawol: Overview of Afghanistan’s economic situation
Saar: Efforts to address problems of martyrs’ families
Tahawol: Status of Afghanistan’s infrastructure projects reviewed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
India allows entry of 160 Afghan trucks via Pakistan border
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s trade with Pakistan increased by 23% in April
-
Regional4 days ago
U.S. developing plan to move 1 million Palestinians to Libya, NBC News reports
-
Regional4 days ago
Hamas confirms new Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel in Qatar
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan: Afghanistan’s India ties a bilateral issue, but its soil must not be used against us
-
Latest News4 days ago
Tajikistan calls for new border measures amid Afghanistan security concerns
-
Latest News3 days ago
Muttaqi: Afghanistan would provide water to Iran even without a treaty
-
International Sports2 days ago
IPL 2025: GT, RCB and PBKS book their places in playoffs