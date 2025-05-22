IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians crush Delhi Capitals to secure playoffs berth

Afghanistan’s national futsal team has been making waves on the global stage in the past few years, proving that resilience and talent can overcome even the toughest challenges.

Their journey from underdogs on the global platform to serious contenders has been nothing short of inspiring.

In line with this, Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has remained committed to helping develop the sport in the country and will once again produce and broadcast Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4, which is scheduled to kick off on June 6 and end on August 12.

Ten teams will take part in this year’s tournament, playing a total of 90 matches in a round-robin format.

While the start of the tournament is still more than two weeks away, anticipation is growing.

First up however is Saturday’s tournament draw which will be broadcast live on Ariana Television and Ariana News from 3pm.

Growing interest

In September 2024, Afghanistan made history by competing in their first-ever Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan.

They faced top teams like Argentina, Paraguay, and Ukraine, securing a thrilling 6-4 victory over Angola before narrowly losing to Argentina 2-1 and Ukraine 4-1.

Despite these setbacks, they advanced to the round of 16, where they fought hard against Paraguay but were eliminated 3-1 after extra time.

Their performance ignited national pride and inspired young athletes across the country.

More recently, in April 2025, Afghanistan continued to impress at the Copa BETesporte Intercontinental de Seleções in Brazil and a four-nation tournament in Morocco.

They battled world-class opponents, earning critical wins and proving their ability to compete at the highest level.

Their matches against Brazil and Iran showcased their discipline and determination, while their victories over Greenland highlighted their growing consistency.

Despite limited resources and infrastructure, Afghanistan’s futsal team has demonstrated remarkable progress and their success is a testament to the passion and dedication of their players, coaches, and supporters.

As they continue to rise, they are not just making a name for themselves in futsal but also bringing hope and pride to their nation.

Domestic tournaments key to growing futsal arena

Domestic tournaments, meanwhile, play a crucial role in Afghanistan’s futsal landscape, serving as a platform for talent development, national pride, and international recognition.

In line with this, ATN is committed to supporting the team on its journey to success, and tournaments like the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League provide young players with opportunities to showcase their skills and gain professional experience.

Fan Zone

The games will be held at the Afghanistan Football Federation Futsal Committee Gymnasium.

Two matches will take place each day – both of which will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television.

Fans meanwhile can tune in to Ariana Television and Ariana News at 3pm on Saturday for what will undoubtedly be an exciting tournament draw.