Sport
FIFA OKs creation of Afghanistan women’s refugee team
FIFA has approved the creation of an Afghanistan women’s refugee team that will compete in matches overseen by the world governing body.
According to FIFA, the team — composed of female players of Afghan nationality who obtained refugee status abroad — would first operate under a one-year pilot phase, which will help the organization determine the long-term viability of the program, Reuters reported.
The FIFA Council must approve the team’s establishment. Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, called the approval a “landmark” moment, adding that “FIFA is committed to giving every girl the possibility to play football.”
FIFA regulations require teams to receive recognition by a national federation in order to compete. The Afghan Football Federation, however, has not acknowledged its women’s teams, in fact banning all women’s sports across the country.
Afghanistan has not had a women’s side compete in an official match since 2018.
Sport
India suspends Indian Premier League T20 cricket tournament
India’s cricket board has suspended the money-spinning Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 tournament amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Reuters reported on Friday.
Thursday’s IPL match was abandoned midway after fighting began in India’s border regions, but the cricket board attributed the disruption to a power failure at the stadium in the hill city of Dharamsala.
The world’s richest cricket tournament began its current season on March 22, and the final fixture was scheduled to be played on May 25, with matches being spread over 13 venues across the country.
The nuclear-armed neighbours have been locked in conflict since Wednesday, when India targeted multiple locations in Pakistan, claiming they were “terrorist infrastructure” in response to a deadly attack in Kashmir last month.
New Delhi named two Pakistani nationals as suspects and accused Islamabad of being involved in the attack, a charge Pakistan denied and sought an independent probe.
India’s army said Pakistan’s armed forces carried out “multiple attacks” using drones and other munitions across the entire western border on Thursday night and early Friday, a claim Pakistan denied.
Sport
IPL 2025: Dharamsala match abandoned due to security concerns
Thursday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings was called off mid-way through due to security reasons.
This was after the floodlights at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala were switched off and spectators asked to evacuate the stadium.
According to IANS, Arun Dhumal, IPL Chairman, said that the decision was taken as a precautionary measure, based on the red alert issued in Jammu.
Indian media reported the match was called off following air raid alerts in nearby areas, which forced a blackout in the hill town.
The Punjab side was 122 for 1 in 10.1 overs when the lights went out which at first was attributed to floodlight failure. But later the teams and the spectators were evacuated from the stadium for their security.
Sport
Ariana Television to broadcast 4th edition of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League
The fourth season of the Afghan Futsal Premier League will include 90 matches, and for the first time, the tournament will be played on a round-robin basis.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) is thrilled to announce that it will produce and broadcast the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4.
The tournament is scheduled to begin on June 1 and end on August 12. The games will be held at the Afghanistan Football Federation Futsal Committee Gymnasium.
“The talent of Afghan futsal has now become global,” Mohammad Yousuf Kargar, President of the Afghanistan Football Federation, said at the signing ceremony for the production and broadcasting of the tournament on Thursday.
“We seek to enhance this talent at the Asian and regional levels. The media plays a key role. Alongside the media, the private sector plays a very important and fundamental role.”
Samiurahman Azizi, Manager Sales and Acquisition at ATN, also announced that for the first time, a video support system will be used in the tournament to help the referee make accurate decisions.
“This new technology will not only enhance the quality and transparency of the matches, but also ensure a high-level experience for teams and players,” he said.
Azizi noted that ATN broadcasts major global and domestic events and strives to make the Afghan Futsal Premier League famous worldwide.
He said: “This partnership will start a new chapter for the development of the sport, and we fully believe that these tournaments will open the door to new opportunities for the youth.”
Two matches will be held every day, except Saturdays. The first match will start at 4:00 PM and the second match at 6:00 PM.
Foreign players will also participate in the upcoming tournament.
