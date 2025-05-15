Fans thrilled to hear FIFA Club World Cup will be broadcast live by ATN

Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) is excited to announce that it has secured the rights to broadcast yet another international sporting event in Afghanistan – this time the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Matches will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television for football fans across Afghanistan.

This electrifying tournament is definitely not one to miss and with just 30 days to go before it kicks off excitement is growing around the world.

ATN has a long-standing partnership with FIFA, among other key sports bodies. Securing the rights to broadcast the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup is in line with ATN’s commitment to bringing international sporting events into the homes of all Afghans across the country.

Launched in 2005, ATN is a private television network based in Kabul, Afghanistan and offers coverage in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan.

Football fans in Afghanistan meanwhile welcomed the news on Thursday that they will be able to watch matches live on Ariana Television.

One football fan from Kabul, Sayed, thanked ATN for its action-packed sporting schedule on Ariana Television.

He said, “This is great news. We enjoy these international sporting events so much and now, after the IPL, we have the Club World Cup to look forward to.”

Another football fan from Kabul, Saboor, also welcomed the news. “The day I can watch the FIFA Club World Cup on Ariana TV in Afghanistan will be unforgettable. The cheers, the flags, the pride of seeing the world’s best clubs right from my home.

“It will feel like the whole world of football has come closer, and for a moment, everything will be about joy, unity, and the love of the game!”

Ahmad, another fan from Kabul, was just as excited about getting the news. He said being able to watch the FIFA Club World Cup on Ariana Television “will feel like the world’s biggest stage is right in my living room — pure joy, pure passion, pure football.”

This global tournament, which will see 32 of the world’s best football clubs battle it out for top place, kicks off on Saturday, June 14, in Miami, in the United States.

A total of 12 venues will be used to host the 63 matches, which will be played across the United States. The final will be at the MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey on July 13.

The club sides are from each of the six international confederations: AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA.

List of qualified teams for 2025 Club World Cup

Europe

Manchester City

Real Madrid

Chelsea

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain

Inter Milan

Porto

Benfica

Borussia Dortmund

Juventus

Red Ball Salzburg

Atletico Madrid

Oceania

Auckland City

South America

Palmeiras

Flamengo

Fluminense

River Plate

Boca Juniors

Botafogo (Copa Libertadores winner)

North America

Monterrey

Seattle Sounders

Pachuca

Inter Miami (host nation slot)

A replacement to be announced in due course after Club Leon were removed from the tournament after failing to meet criteria on multi-club ownership.

Africa

Al Ahly

Wydad

Esperance de Tunis

Mamelodi Sundowns

Asia

Al Hilal

Urawa Red Diamonds

Al Ain

Ulsan HD

When is the Club World Cup draw?

The draw for the 2025 Club World Cup took place on December 5, 2024.

Club World Cup draw in full

Group A: Palmeiras (Brz), Porto (Por), Al Ahly (Egy), Inter Miami (USA)

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain (Fra), Atletico Madrid (Esp), Botafogo (Brz), Seattle Sounders (USA)

Group C: Bayern Munich (Ger), Benfica (Por), Boca Juniors (Arg), Auckland City (Nzl)

Group D: Flamengo (Brz), Chelsea (Eng), Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Tun), Club Leon removed from competition, replacement TBC

Group E: River Plate (Arg), Inter Milan (Ita), CF Monterrey (Mex), Urawa Red Diamonds (Jpn)

Group F: Fluminense (Brz), Borussia Dortmund (Ger), Ulsan HD (Kor), Mamelodi Sundowns (Rsa)

Group G: Man City (Eng), Juventus (Ita), Wydad AC (Mor), Al Ain (UAE)

Group H: Real Madrid (Esp), FC Salzburg (Aut), Al Hilal (Rsa), CF Pachuca (Mex)

Afghan Fan Zone

