Sport
Fans thrilled to hear FIFA Club World Cup will be broadcast live by ATN
One fan said it “will feel like the world’s biggest stage is right in my living room — pure joy, pure passion, pure football!”
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) is excited to announce that it has secured the rights to broadcast yet another international sporting event in Afghanistan – this time the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025.
Matches will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television for football fans across Afghanistan.
This electrifying tournament is definitely not one to miss and with just 30 days to go before it kicks off excitement is growing around the world.
ATN has a long-standing partnership with FIFA, among other key sports bodies. Securing the rights to broadcast the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup is in line with ATN’s commitment to bringing international sporting events into the homes of all Afghans across the country.
Launched in 2005, ATN is a private television network based in Kabul, Afghanistan and offers coverage in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan.
Football fans in Afghanistan meanwhile welcomed the news on Thursday that they will be able to watch matches live on Ariana Television.
One football fan from Kabul, Sayed, thanked ATN for its action-packed sporting schedule on Ariana Television.
He said, “This is great news. We enjoy these international sporting events so much and now, after the IPL, we have the Club World Cup to look forward to.”
Another football fan from Kabul, Saboor, also welcomed the news. “The day I can watch the FIFA Club World Cup on Ariana TV in Afghanistan will be unforgettable. The cheers, the flags, the pride of seeing the world’s best clubs right from my home.
“It will feel like the whole world of football has come closer, and for a moment, everything will be about joy, unity, and the love of the game!”
Ahmad, another fan from Kabul, was just as excited about getting the news. He said being able to watch the FIFA Club World Cup on Ariana Television “will feel like the world’s biggest stage is right in my living room — pure joy, pure passion, pure football.”
This global tournament, which will see 32 of the world’s best football clubs battle it out for top place, kicks off on Saturday, June 14, in Miami, in the United States.
A total of 12 venues will be used to host the 63 matches, which will be played across the United States. The final will be at the MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey on July 13.
The club sides are from each of the six international confederations: AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA.
List of qualified teams for 2025 Club World Cup
Europe
Manchester City
Real Madrid
Chelsea
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain
Inter Milan
Porto
Benfica
Borussia Dortmund
Juventus
Red Ball Salzburg
Atletico Madrid
Oceania
Auckland City
South America
Palmeiras
Flamengo
Fluminense
River Plate
Boca Juniors
Botafogo (Copa Libertadores winner)
North America
Monterrey
Seattle Sounders
Pachuca
Inter Miami (host nation slot)
A replacement to be announced in due course after Club Leon were removed from the tournament after failing to meet criteria on multi-club ownership.
Africa
Al Ahly
Wydad
Esperance de Tunis
Mamelodi Sundowns
Asia
Al Hilal
Urawa Red Diamonds
Al Ain
Ulsan HD
When is the Club World Cup draw?
The draw for the 2025 Club World Cup took place on December 5, 2024.
Club World Cup draw in full
Group A: Palmeiras (Brz), Porto (Por), Al Ahly (Egy), Inter Miami (USA)
Group B: Paris Saint-Germain (Fra), Atletico Madrid (Esp), Botafogo (Brz), Seattle Sounders (USA)
Group C: Bayern Munich (Ger), Benfica (Por), Boca Juniors (Arg), Auckland City (Nzl)
Group D: Flamengo (Brz), Chelsea (Eng), Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Tun), Club Leon removed from competition, replacement TBC
Group E: River Plate (Arg), Inter Milan (Ita), CF Monterrey (Mex), Urawa Red Diamonds (Jpn)
Group F: Fluminense (Brz), Borussia Dortmund (Ger), Ulsan HD (Kor), Mamelodi Sundowns (Rsa)
Group G: Man City (Eng), Juventus (Ita), Wydad AC (Mor), Al Ain (UAE)
Group H: Real Madrid (Esp), FC Salzburg (Aut), Al Hilal (Rsa), CF Pachuca (Mex)
Afghan Fan Zone
Fans across Afghanistan can stay up-to-date on news, information and schedules by following Ariana News and Ariana Television’s websites and social media pages.
Sport
FIFA OKs creation of Afghanistan women’s refugee team
FIFA has approved the creation of an Afghanistan women’s refugee team that will compete in matches overseen by the world governing body.
According to FIFA, the team — composed of female players of Afghan nationality who obtained refugee status abroad — would first operate under a one-year pilot phase, which will help the organization determine the long-term viability of the program, Reuters reported.
The FIFA Council must approve the team’s establishment. Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, called the approval a “landmark” moment, adding that “FIFA is committed to giving every girl the possibility to play football.”
FIFA regulations require teams to receive recognition by a national federation in order to compete. The Afghan Football Federation, however, has not acknowledged its women’s teams, in fact banning all women’s sports across the country.
Afghanistan has not had a women’s side compete in an official match since 2018.
Sport
India suspends Indian Premier League T20 cricket tournament
India’s cricket board has suspended the money-spinning Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 tournament amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Reuters reported on Friday.
Thursday’s IPL match was abandoned midway after fighting began in India’s border regions, but the cricket board attributed the disruption to a power failure at the stadium in the hill city of Dharamsala.
The world’s richest cricket tournament began its current season on March 22, and the final fixture was scheduled to be played on May 25, with matches being spread over 13 venues across the country.
The nuclear-armed neighbours have been locked in conflict since Wednesday, when India targeted multiple locations in Pakistan, claiming they were “terrorist infrastructure” in response to a deadly attack in Kashmir last month.
New Delhi named two Pakistani nationals as suspects and accused Islamabad of being involved in the attack, a charge Pakistan denied and sought an independent probe.
India’s army said Pakistan’s armed forces carried out “multiple attacks” using drones and other munitions across the entire western border on Thursday night and early Friday, a claim Pakistan denied.
Sport
IPL 2025: Dharamsala match abandoned due to security concerns
Thursday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings was called off mid-way through due to security reasons.
This was after the floodlights at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala were switched off and spectators asked to evacuate the stadium.
According to IANS, Arun Dhumal, IPL Chairman, said that the decision was taken as a precautionary measure, based on the red alert issued in Jammu.
Indian media reported the match was called off following air raid alerts in nearby areas, which forced a blackout in the hill town.
The Punjab side was 122 for 1 in 10.1 overs when the lights went out which at first was attributed to floodlight failure. But later the teams and the spectators were evacuated from the stadium for their security.
