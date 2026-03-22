FIFA World Cup 2026: Play-Off Tournament takes centre stage

The final pathway to the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be decided later this month, as six nations battle it out for the last two spots at football’s biggest tournament.

Bolivia, DR Congo, Jamaica, Iraq, New Caledonia and Suriname will compete in the Play-Off Tournament, which kicks off on 26 March. Matches will be staged in Mexico, with semi-finals followed by decisive finals on 31 March.

Only two teams will progress to the global finals in North America this June and July, raising the stakes for all involved. For New Caledonia and Suriname, qualification would mark their first-ever appearance at a World Cup.

Pathway 1

At Guadalajara Stadium, New Caledonia face Jamaica in the opening semi-final, with the winner advancing to meet DR Congo in the final. The victorious side will book a place in Group K alongside Colombia, Portugal and Uzbekistan.

New Caledonia are chasing history after finishing runners-up in Oceania qualifying, while Jamaica’s “Reggae Boyz” are aiming to return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998. Awaiting them are DR Congo, who are targeting their first appearance since 1974 after an impressive qualifying campaign that included victories over continental heavyweights.

Pathway 2

In Monterrey, Bolivia will take on Suriname in the other semi-final, with Iraq waiting in the final. The winner will advance to Group I, where France, Norway and Senegal await.

Bolivia are seeking a return to the tournament for the first time since 1994, boosted by strong recent performances in South American qualifying. Suriname, meanwhile, are hoping to make history with a maiden qualification after a breakthrough campaign.

Iraq, the final team in the mix, are aiming to end a 40-year absence from the World Cup, having last appeared in 1986.

With dreams of global glory on the line, the Play-Off Tournament promises high drama as teams make one last push for a place on football’s biggest stage.

Only 81 Days to Go!!!!

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the largest edition of the tournament in history, featuring 48 teams and hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The expanded format will see teams competing across multiple host cities in North America, with the tournament scheduled to take place in June and July 2026.

Football fans in Afghanistan will be able to watch all the action live through the Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), which holds the exclusive broadcasting rights to the tournament in the country. ATN will air the matches live across Ariana Television, bringing comprehensive coverage of the world’s biggest football event to Afghan audiences.

Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News on social media for the latest developments, updated match schedules, team news and other World Cup information as the tournament approaches.