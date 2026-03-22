International Sports
FIFA World Cup 2026: Play-Off Tournament takes centre stage
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the largest edition of the tournament in history, featuring 48 teams and hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
The final pathway to the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be decided later this month, as six nations battle it out for the last two spots at football’s biggest tournament.
Bolivia, DR Congo, Jamaica, Iraq, New Caledonia and Suriname will compete in the Play-Off Tournament, which kicks off on 26 March. Matches will be staged in Mexico, with semi-finals followed by decisive finals on 31 March.
Only two teams will progress to the global finals in North America this June and July, raising the stakes for all involved. For New Caledonia and Suriname, qualification would mark their first-ever appearance at a World Cup.
Pathway 1
At Guadalajara Stadium, New Caledonia face Jamaica in the opening semi-final, with the winner advancing to meet DR Congo in the final. The victorious side will book a place in Group K alongside Colombia, Portugal and Uzbekistan.
New Caledonia are chasing history after finishing runners-up in Oceania qualifying, while Jamaica’s “Reggae Boyz” are aiming to return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998. Awaiting them are DR Congo, who are targeting their first appearance since 1974 after an impressive qualifying campaign that included victories over continental heavyweights.
Pathway 2
In Monterrey, Bolivia will take on Suriname in the other semi-final, with Iraq waiting in the final. The winner will advance to Group I, where France, Norway and Senegal await.
Bolivia are seeking a return to the tournament for the first time since 1994, boosted by strong recent performances in South American qualifying. Suriname, meanwhile, are hoping to make history with a maiden qualification after a breakthrough campaign.
Iraq, the final team in the mix, are aiming to end a 40-year absence from the World Cup, having last appeared in 1986.
With dreams of global glory on the line, the Play-Off Tournament promises high drama as teams make one last push for a place on football’s biggest stage.
Only 81 Days to Go!!!!
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the largest edition of the tournament in history, featuring 48 teams and hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
The expanded format will see teams competing across multiple host cities in North America, with the tournament scheduled to take place in June and July 2026.
Football fans in Afghanistan will be able to watch all the action live through the Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), which holds the exclusive broadcasting rights to the tournament in the country. ATN will air the matches live across Ariana Television, bringing comprehensive coverage of the world’s biggest football event to Afghan audiences.
Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News on social media for the latest developments, updated match schedules, team news and other World Cup information as the tournament approaches.
International Sports
FIFA Council highlights football’s role in peace, announces record investments
The FIFA Council has emphasized football’s power to unite people and promote peace, while unveiling record-breaking budgets and new protections for women in the sport.
At an online meeting, FIFA President Gianni Infantino called for peace and urged all teams participating in upcoming FIFA World Cups to compete in a spirit of fair play and mutual respect.
“FIFA can’t solve geopolitical conflicts, but we are committed to using football and the World Cup to build bridges,” he said.
The Council approved FIFA’s Annual Report 2025, including a historic revenue budget of USD 14 billion for the 2027–2030 cycle. FIFA Forward investments in football development will reach USD 2.7 billion—eight times the pre-2016 level—supporting infrastructure, youth programs, and opportunities for men, women, and youth players globally.
In women’s football, FIFA confirmed the bidding process for the 2031 and 2035 Women’s World Cup editions. Costa Rica, Jamaica, Mexico, and the United States are bidding for 2031, while the UK nations are bidding for 2035. The 2031 tournament will expand to 48 teams, reflecting FIFA’s growing investment in women’s football.
The Council also introduced landmark measures requiring women’s teams to include female coaches, medical staff, and bench officials, while approving the FIFA Safeguarding Policy to protect against harassment and abuse. FIFA will continue dialogue between the Palestine and Israel Football Associations but took no action regarding Israeli teams allegedly based in Palestinian territories, citing unresolved legal status under international law.
New competitions, including the FIFA ASEAN Cup and updated schedules for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, were also confirmed.
Infantino concluded: “A successful World Cup fuels global investment in football, giving more children access to the game and reinforcing its unifying power.”
International Sports
Ronaldo’s private jet flies out of Saudi Arabia following US Embassy drone strike in Riyadh
Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is thought to have left Saudi Arabia amid rising security concerns following a drone strike on the United States Embassy Riyadh on Tuesday.
Saudi authorities confirmed that two drones struck the embassy compound in the capital, causing minor structural damage and a small fire.
Officials said there were no casualties, but security measures were immediately heightened across the city. The embassy issued safety advisories to U.S. citizens, urging caution and limiting movement near diplomatic facilities.
Flight tracking data indicated that Ronaldo’s private jet departed Riyadh shortly after the incident. While it has not been officially confirmed whether the Portuguese star and his family were on board, the timing of the departure has fueled speculation that the move was prompted by escalating regional tensions.
Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr FC, has been based in Saudi Arabia since joining the Saudi Pro League. Neither the player nor his representatives have publicly commented on the reported departure.
The embassy attack comes amid broader instability in the region, with increased drone and missile activity targeting diplomatic and strategic sites.
Saudi security forces remain on high alert as authorities investigate the source of the strike and assess the wider implications for regional stability.
International Sports
AFC postpones Champions League matches amid escalating Middle East tensions
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced the postponement of several major club fixtures in its West Region competitions due to the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the Middle East.
In a statement released Monday, the AFC confirmed that the AFC Champions League Elite 2025/26 Round of 16 first-leg matches in the West Region — originally scheduled for Monday, March 2, and Tuesday, March 3 — will be rescheduled.
The decision affects top clubs from countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, and Uzbekistan, many of whom were preparing for high-stakes knockout ties.
The postponements also extend to the AFC Champions League Two 2025/26 and the AFC Challenge League 2025/26, where West Region quarter-final first-leg matches set to take place between March 3 and 4 have been delayed until further notice.
These competitions feature emerging and mid-tier clubs from across West and Central Asia, for whom continental progression carries significant financial and sporting importance.
The move comes amid escalating military tensions across parts of the Middle East, with airstrikes and cross-border hostilities raising concerns about travel safety, airspace closures, and the security of players and supporters.
Several countries in the region have experienced heightened alert levels, leading to logistical complications for international sporting events.
Clubs from nations directly or indirectly affected by the conflict — including teams from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates — now face uncertainty over revised travel plans, fixture congestion, and potential impacts on domestic league schedules.
However, the AFC confirmed that matches involving clubs from the East Region — including sides from Japan, South Korea, China, Thailand, Australia, and other East and Southeast Asian nations — will proceed as originally scheduled across all AFC club competitions.
“The AFC will continue to closely monitor this rapidly evolving situation and remains resolute in ensuring the safety and security of all players, teams, officials, and fans,” the governing body said in its statement.
The postponements underscore how escalating geopolitical tensions are now reverberating beyond politics and security, disrupting one of Asia’s premier sporting competitions and affecting clubs, supporters, and broadcasters across the continent.
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