Climate Change
G7 meets for climate talks, faces pressure on fossil fuels
G7 allies met Saturday for two days of “difficult” climate talks in northern Japan, facing pressure to show progress on key fossil fuel commitments in an example to other major economies including China.
Campaigners have warned climate and environment ministers from the leading developed countries against backsliding on pledges to shift away from coal and natural gas at home and abroad, AFP reported.
But a leaked third draft of a statement to be issued on Sunday at the meeting in Sapporo has relieved some experts, who had feared a more ringing endorsement of the need for overseas gas investments.
“All in, given low expectations, it now seems a better outcome than many expected,” said Ed King from the climate-oriented communications firm GSCC.
The ministers want to show unity after a major United Nations climate report warned last month that 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming would be seen in about a decade. It called for “rapid and far-reaching” action to keep increases within relatively safe limits.
However, as the energy crisis sparked by the Ukraine war squeezes G7 countries including Japan, Germany and the United States, divisions have arisen among the bloc.
A French government source earlier described “difficult” discussions, but the country’s energy transition minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher painted a brighter picture of Saturday’s talks.
She hailed “significant progress” in the joint statement, which she said sent “positive signals for the upcoming G20 and the upcoming COP” in Delhi and Dubai.
“For the first time ever, the G7 said that we must accelerate the ‘phasing out’ of all unabated fossil fuels,” and that there should be no more new coal-fired power plants, Pannier-Runacher told reporters.
‘Critical decade’
The latest draft statement, seen AFP calls on nations to take action “in this critical decade,” urging a peak in global greenhouse emissions by 2025 at the latest.
Experts say this language is aimed at China, the world’s largest carbon emitter, which is targeting a peak in its carbon emissions by 2030.
The draft also stresses the “urgency” of slashing global emissions by 60% by 2035 from 2019 levels, as recommended by the U.N.’s IPCC panel of climate experts.
Language on fossil fuels has been more contentious, however.
Britain and France proposed new concrete targets, while other members including this year’s G7 president Japan, which is heavily dependent on imported fossil fuels, and the United States have pushed a more conservative line.
Ministers pledged at the last G7 climate ministerial in Germany to end new direct public support in 2022 for overseas fossil fuel projects that do not offset emissions.
But this was watered down a month later when G7 leaders said the “exceptional circumstances” of Russia’s war in Ukraine made gas investments “appropriate as a temporary response.”
Japan had sought language to solidify that exception, but instead the draft statement calls for “gas demand reduction” and sets multiple parameters around such investments, AFP reported.
Hydrogen controversy
Coal is another hotly debated topic, with different degrees of ambition put forward by Japan, the United States and Britain on global efforts to phase out fossil fuels in electricity systems.
Japan had sought G7 recognition for its controversial strategy of burning hydrogen and ammonia alongside fossil fuels to reduce carbon emissions – which climate activists say only serves to extend the lifespan of polluting plants.
The draft statement simply notes that “some countries are exploring” the potential of the two fuels in the journey to net-zero emissions, adding that this should be “aligned with a 1.5C pathway.”
Climate Change
Weather warning issued for seven north-eastern provinces in Afghanistan
The Afghanistan Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for seven north-eastern provinces including the Salang Pass.
Heavy snow and rain has been forecast for Badakhshan, Takhar, Baghlan, Samangan, Parwan, Panjshir and Nuristan provinces.
They also warned that this includes the Salang area.
The warning indicates that up to 30mm of both rain and snow can be expected in the provinces.
The warning was valid for Monday, April 10.
Climate Change
Violent US storms kill at least 32 people
The death toll from a violent storm that whipped up tornadoes in the southern and midwestern regions of the United States rose to at least 32 over the weekend, according to officials and media reports.
In Memphis, Tennessee, two children and an adult were found dead on Saturday after the storm’s heavy winds knocked trees onto several houses, according to the Memphis Police Department.
In Tennessee’s McNairy County, officials reported that an additional two people had died, having reported seven deaths earlier on Saturday, according to local media. The Tennessee Department of Health on Sunday reported that there were an additional three weather-related deaths in three more counties, but did not provide more details, Reuters reported.
In Owen County, Indiana, the bodies of a couple were found at a campground in McCormick’s Creek State Park, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
Another 15 deaths from the storm, which generated tornadoes in several areas, were earlier reported in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Delaware, Mississippi and Alabama. Scores of people were injured and many buildings damaged or destroyed.
US President Joe Biden declared a “major disaster” in Arkansas on Sunday, ordering federal aid to help with the recovery.
The president said in a statement on Sunday afternoon that he and wife Jill Biden were praying for the people impacted by the weekend storms and ordered relevant federal officials “to help with immediate needs and long-term rebuilding.”
“We know families across America are mourning the loss of loved ones, desperately waiting for news of others fighting for their lives, and sorting through the rubble of their homes and businesses,” he said.
The National Storm Prediction Center warned of severe weather on Sunday in parts of north and northeast Texas around Dallas and Fort Worth, including very large hail, significant wind gusts and a “strong tornado or two.” Dallas Fort Worth International Airport was under a ground-stop order for a couple of hours on Sunday afternoon, and flights were delayed as heavy rain, hail and strong winds hit the area, Reuters reported.
Similarly severe weather, including thunderstorms, was forecast for later this week in much of the Midwest between Chicago and Little Rock, Arkansas, the center said.
Climate Change
Rising Antarctic ice melt will dramatically slow global ocean flows, study finds
Rapidly melting Antarctic ice is dramatically slowing down the flow of water through the world’s oceans, and could have a disastrous impact on global climate, the marine food chain and even the stability of ice shelves, new research has found, Reuters reported.
The “overturning circulation” of the oceans, driven by the movement of denser water towards the sea floor, helps deliver heat, carbon, oxygen and vital nutrients around the globe.
But deep ocean water flows from the Antarctic could decline by 40% by 2050, according to a study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.
“That’s stunning to see that happen so quickly,” said Alan Mix, a paleoclimatologist at Oregon State University and co-author on the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change assessments, who was not involved in the study. “It appears to be kicking into gear right now. That’s headline news.”
As temperatures rise, freshwater from Antarctica’s melting ice enters the ocean, reducing the salinity and density of the surface water and diminishing that downward flow to the sea’s bottom, read the report.
While past research has looked at what could happen to similar overturning circulation in the North Atlantic – the mechanism behind the doomsday scenario that would see Europe suffer from an Arctic blast as heat transport falters – less has been done on Antarctic bottom water circulation.
Scientists relied on around 35 million computing hours over two years to crank through a variety of models and simulations up to the middle of this century, finding deepwater circulation in the Antarctic could weaken at twice the rate of decline in the North Atlantic.
“They are massive volumes of water… and they are bits of the ocean that have been stable for a long time,” said study co-author Matthew England, an oceanographer at the University of New South Wales, in a news briefing.
The effect of meltwater on global ocean circulation has not yet been included in the complex models used by the IPCC to describe future climate change scenarios, but it is going to be considerable, England said.
Ocean overturning allows nutrients to rise up from the bottom, with the Southern Ocean supporting about three-quarters of global phytoplankton production, the base of the food chain, said a second study co-author, Steve Rintoul.
“If we slow the sinking near Antarctica, we slow down the whole circulation and so we also reduce the amount of nutrients that get returned from the deep ocean back up to the surface,” said Rintoul, a fellow at Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO).
The study’s findings also suggest the ocean would not be able to absorb as much carbon dioxide as its upper layers become more stratified, leaving more CO2 in the atmosphere, Reuters reported.
The study showed that warm water intrusions in the western Antarctican ice shelf would increase, but it did not look at how this might create a feedback effect and generate even more melting.
“It doesn’t include the disaster scenarios,” said Mix. “In that sense, it’s actually kind of conservative.”
