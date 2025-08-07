German Interior Minister: Afghanistan deportation flights to continue beyond September

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has announced that border controls and deportation flights to Afghanistan and Syria will continue beyond September.

Former German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser had extended the measure until September 15.

Speaking on the Table.Today podcast released Thursday, Dobrindt said: “We will continue border controls.”

Since taking office in May, Dobrindt has ordered stricter checks at the borders and the rejection of asylum seekers at entry points. He also confirmed that the government is working to expand deportations, particularly to Afghanistan and Syria.

“We managed to organise a flight to Afghanistan in which offenders convicted of serious crimes were deported. This cannot remain a one-time measure”, he stated.

In July, Germany carried out its second deportation flight to Afghanistan since the Islamic Emirate took power, involving 81 individuals convicted of serious crimes. The first such flight occurred in August 2024.