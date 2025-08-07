Latest News
German Interior Minister: Afghanistan deportation flights to continue beyond September
German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has announced that border controls and deportation flights to Afghanistan and Syria will continue beyond September.
Former German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser had extended the measure until September 15.
Speaking on the Table.Today podcast released Thursday, Dobrindt said: “We will continue border controls.”
Since taking office in May, Dobrindt has ordered stricter checks at the borders and the rejection of asylum seekers at entry points. He also confirmed that the government is working to expand deportations, particularly to Afghanistan and Syria.
“We managed to organise a flight to Afghanistan in which offenders convicted of serious crimes were deported. This cannot remain a one-time measure”, he stated.
In July, Germany carried out its second deportation flight to Afghanistan since the Islamic Emirate took power, involving 81 individuals convicted of serious crimes. The first such flight occurred in August 2024.
IEA’s Supreme Leader: If scholars and rulers become corrupt, society will follow
Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has emphasized the vital role of religious scholars and officials in guiding society, stating that if these two ranks are reformed, the society will also be reformed, and if they become corrupt, the people will follow in corruption.
He made these remarks during a gathering of scholars and preachers from 15 districts of Kandahar city, held at the provincial governor’s office, according to an official statement released Thursday.
Highlighting the elevated status of Islamic scholars, Akhundzada said, “Scholars are the most honored servants of Allah on earth, and their responsibility is great. They must fulfill this duty properly.”
He urged scholars to raise public awareness about the increasing dangers of traffic accidents so that people do not endanger their own lives or the lives of others through carelessness.
Referring to the past, he said previous regimes promoted corruption and immorality, distancing the public from Islamic teachings — to the extent that today, some perceive Sharia rulings as unfamiliar.
Akhundzada reiterated that all laws and rulings under the Islamic Emirate are based on Sharia and are reviewed thoroughly by religious scholars and experts. He called for collective efforts to serve religion, educate the public, and reform society through unity and revival of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.
He added that it is the duty of scholars to invite people to follow the Sunnah and to align their appearance and lifestyle with Sharia — including maintaining a beard and wearing traditional attire such as the turban.
Azizi, Indonesian diplomat discuss expansion of trade and investment ties
“Indonesia has an abundance of raw materials, and by fostering cooperation between our private sectors, we can achieve significant outcomes,” Azizi said.
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, met with Indonesia’s Chargé d’Affaires, Nanda Evalist, on Wednesday to discuss the strengthening of economic and trade relations between Afghanistan and Indonesia.
In a post on X, the ministry said the two sides explored avenues to deepen bilateral trade cooperation, enhance coordination between their respective private sectors, and identify concrete investment opportunities across various industries.
Evalist emphasized Indonesia’s strong interest in expanding economic engagement with Afghanistan and underscored the importance of mapping out investment prospects to support long-term collaboration.
Azizi, in turn, reviewed the current trade volume between the two nations and stressed the need to achieve a more balanced trade relationship. He encouraged Indonesian businesses to explore Afghanistan’s untapped potential in sectors such as mining, industry, agriculture, and services.
“Indonesia has an abundance of raw materials, and by fostering cooperation between our private sectors, we can achieve significant outcomes,” Azizi said.
As part of the meeting, both parties agreed to form a joint working group tasked with identifying and pursuing investment opportunities and facilitating closer commercial ties between the two countries.
Afghan refugees should be allowed to return with dignity, says deputy FM
Afghan refugees should be allowed to return with dignity, Mohammad Naeem, deputy foreign minister for financial and administrative affairs, said in meeting with an official of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
In the meeting, the two sides discussed the forced deportation of Afghan refugees, the situation of internally displaced families and the expansion of humanitarian cooperation, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Naeem considered the issue of migration as a serious human rights issue and stressed that the dignified return of Afghan migrants should be facilitated.
Meanwhile, Mohammed Abdiker, Chief of Staff of IOM, praised the achievements of the Islamic Emirate, including ensuring nationwide security, successfully fighting drugs and working on economic infrastructure, and stressed the Islamic Emirate’s responsible treatment and comprehensive cooperation with returnees.
He also called helping returnees a shared human responsibility.
The meeting comes as the return of Afghan refugees from Iran and Pakistan has significantly increased recently.
