IEA’s Supreme Leader: If scholars and rulers become corrupt, society will follow

Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has emphasized the vital role of religious scholars and officials in guiding society, stating that if these two ranks are reformed, the society will also be reformed, and if they become corrupt, the people will follow in corruption.

He made these remarks during a gathering of scholars and preachers from 15 districts of Kandahar city, held at the provincial governor’s office, according to an official statement released Thursday.

Highlighting the elevated status of Islamic scholars, Akhundzada said, “Scholars are the most honored servants of Allah on earth, and their responsibility is great. They must fulfill this duty properly.”

He urged scholars to raise public awareness about the increasing dangers of traffic accidents so that people do not endanger their own lives or the lives of others through carelessness.

Referring to the past, he said previous regimes promoted corruption and immorality, distancing the public from Islamic teachings — to the extent that today, some perceive Sharia rulings as unfamiliar.

Akhundzada reiterated that all laws and rulings under the Islamic Emirate are based on Sharia and are reviewed thoroughly by religious scholars and experts. He called for collective efforts to serve religion, educate the public, and reform society through unity and revival of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.

He added that it is the duty of scholars to invite people to follow the Sunnah and to align their appearance and lifestyle with Sharia — including maintaining a beard and wearing traditional attire such as the turban.