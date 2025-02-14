Grenade attack on mosque injures 4 in Samangan

(Last Updated On: )

The press office of the Samangan Police Command said in a statement on Friday that four worshippers were injured when a hand grenade was thrown by two individuals inside a mosque in the center of Aybak city, the capital of the province.

The statement stated the incident took place during Friday prayers at the Joe Zhondan Mosque in Aybak city, and the injured were transferred to the provincial hospital in Mazar-i-Sharif.

The statement added the perpetrators are residents of Samangan and carried out this act due to personal enmity they had previously held against members of the mosque community.

The perpetrators were arrested by Samangan security forces while attempting to flee, along with a weapon. They are now under custody for further investigation, the statement read.