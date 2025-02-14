Russian FM: Situation in Afghanistan poses serious threat to neighboring countries

(Last Updated On: )

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed concern over the situation in Afghanistan, saying it poses a serious threat to neighboring countries.

During a meeting with Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister, Lavrov emphasized the need for cooperation to address security threats in the Central Asian region, particularly in Afghanistan.

He specifically mentioned Russia and Tajikistan as countries that could be affected by the instability in Afghanistan.

He added that cooperation within multilateral frameworks, such as the Moscow Format on Afghanistan, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), is essential to counter these threats.

Meanwhile, Russia and Tajikistan have agreed to strengthen their cooperation in combating terrorism and drug trafficking.

However, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly called these concerns unfounded and consistently emphasized that it will never allow Afghan soil to be used against other countries.

Earlier, the IEA stated that regional joint efforts are necessary to eradicate terrorism.