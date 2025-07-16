Latest News
Haqqani: Close ties with citizens essential to strengthening public trust
Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani emphasized the importance of strong grassroots engagement during a meeting with provincial heads on Wednesday, stating that maintaining close ties with the public is central to fostering trust in the Islamic Emirate’s governing system.
Addressing a leadership seminar, Haqqani described the provincial administrators as “an important bridge between the government and the people,” according to a statement released by the Ministry of Interior.
“The heads bear heavy responsibilities in administration. Maintaining close ties with the people is the foundation of trust in the system,” the statement quoted him as saying.
Haqqani also underscored the weight of their role in defending and advancing the Islamic system of governance: “Restoring the Islamic system and implementing Sharia is a great responsibility that requires sincerity, effort, and hard work. All of us must work with full dedication for the good name of the system.”
Islamic Emirate: Israeli attacks on Syria spread chaos in the region
Zabihullah Mujahid said late Wednesday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) strongly condemns Israel’s attacks on Syrian territory, especially on Damascus and other areas, “in the strongest terms.”
In a statement, the spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate said: “Such aggression is not only a violation of the sovereignty of an independent country, but a systematic crime aimed at further destabilization and the spread of chaos in the region.”
Mujahid added that the IEA calls on influential regional countries and relevant institutions to fulfill their responsibilities in the face of these aggressions, prevent further attacks, and respect the independence and national sovereignty of the Syrian people and their legitimate government.
Bayat Foundation expands aid operations for Afghan returnees at key border crossings
Foundation officials say their activities now include the distribution of food packages, provision of essential medical services, and the organized transportation of families from temporary shelters to their home provinces.
The Bayat Foundation has significantly expanded its humanitarian assistance for Afghan returnees arriving through major western border crossings, including Islam Qala in Herat province and the Silk Bridge in Nimroz.
The foundation’s efforts come amid a growing influx of deported and returning refugees from neighboring Iran.
Foundation officials say their activities now include the distribution of food packages, provision of essential medical services, and the organized transportation of families from temporary shelters to their home provinces.
“Currently, we are at the Mawlana camp in Herat, where we plan to transfer a number of migrants to Kabul on behalf of the Bayat Foundation,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail Shah Samand, deputy head of the Foundation.
The foundation is coordinating the daily transfer of hundreds of returnees from Herat city to various provinces, with a focus on easing overcrowding in temporary shelters and assisting families in reaching their final destinations.
Many returnees have expressed gratitude for the assistance provided, particularly at a time of acute humanitarian need.
“We are very happy with the Bayat Charity Foundation for helping us,” said Matin, a returnee. “They arranged vehicles, food—everything is abundant—and they are taking us to our destination.”
Another returnee, Salim Ahmadi, added: “I thank them for the assistance they have provided to us.”
Civil society groups and volunteers working at the Islam Qala crossing noted that the Bayat Foundation was playing a key role in responding to the humanitarian crisis. They noted that food and basic supplies are being distributed daily, but emphasized the need for greater support in transportation logistics.
Qadus Khatibi, a civil society activist, said: “In my opinion, when it comes to providing services for travelers and migrants, transportation is very important.”
Healthcare services have also been mobilized to meet the needs of the returnees. Fahim Yousufi, head of the Herat Medical and Pharmaceutical Services Union, said: “We have all kinds of medicine to serve patients, including gynecology and pediatric departments, which are available to serve migrants.”
The expansion of aid efforts comes amid a mass return of Afghan nationals, particularly from Iran, where government crackdowns on undocumented migrants have led to a surge in deportations.
According to officials in Kabul, more than 500,000 Afghan migrants have returned from Iran in the past month alone, many of them forcibly deported.
The figure, reported by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi earlier this month, highlights the intensifying pressure on Afghanistan’s fragile infrastructure and social services.
According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), over 250,000 Afghans returned from Iran in June alone, many of them forcibly expelled with little notice or preparation.
In response, the Bayat Foundation launched its latest round of emergency support two weeks ago. Its current operations span Islam Qala border, Silk Bridge in Nimroz, and Herat city center, and have so far reached thousands of vulnerable families.
While civil society groups have praised the foundation’s efforts, they are also calling on the private sector and business community to step up and play a more active role in supporting returnees—especially in facilitating safe and dignified transportation to their home provinces.
Iranian man arrested for brutal murder of Afghan teenager near Tehran
The killing has sparked widespread outrage on social media and renewed concerns over violence targeting Afghan migrants in Iran.
Iranian police have arrested a man accused of the brutal murder of an 18-year-old Afghan worker, whose body was discovered buried in a garden in Damavand, northeast of Tehran.
The killing has sparked widespread outrage on social media and renewed concerns over violence targeting Afghan migrants in Iran.
According to Damavand police commander Colonel Morteza Maleki, the victim, Amirtaha Rezaei, left home on July 2 to operate an excavator as part of his daily work. After several days of no contact, his family reported him missing.
A police investigation led to the discovery of his body, which had been buried in a garden in the Absard area.
“Following the missing person report, the matter was investigated. After police investigations led to the discovery of the buried body, the suspect was immediately identified and arrested. The suspect confessed to the murder during interrogation,” Maleki told local media.
Authorities say the suspect, an Iranian man from outside the Absard district, claimed the motive was rooted in “financial and work disputes.” However, BBC Persian quoted an informed source close to the family who denied this, saying Rezaei had no such conflicts and had simply gone to the garden for routine excavator work.
According to police, the suspect used a bladed weapon to carry out the killing before burying the body. Local witnesses reported that Rezaei’s hands were bound and his head had been severed, with part of the body protruding from the soil when it was discovered.
An alleged accomplice, who initially fled the scene, was arrested within 24 hours in a western province, Maleki confirmed, noting that the arrest was carried out “with judicial coordination.”
A community in fear
The gruesome murder has ignited anger across Afghan communities both inside Iran and abroad. Activists and social media users condemned what they view as a rising tide of violence and discrimination against Afghan refugees in Iran.
“This was not just a murder. It reflects the dangerous climate Afghan migrants are living in,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), as #JusticeForAmirtaha trended regionally.
The murder comes against the backdrop of an aggressive campaign by Iranian authorities to deport undocumented Afghans. According to UN agencies, over 500,000 Afghan refugees have been deported from Iran since June 24, with more than 5,000 children reportedly separated from their parents during the process.
While Afghan nationals in Iran have long faced social and legal discrimination, the crackdown has intensified dramatically since the recent conflict between Iran and Israel. During the 12-day war, deportations surged from an estimated 2,000 per day to over 30,000, as Iranian authorities redirected public anger toward the vulnerable Afghan community.
Human rights groups have urged Tehran to investigate the murder transparently and protect the rights of Afghan workers, many of whom fill low-paid but essential jobs across Iran.
