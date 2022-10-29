Connect with us

Sport

How net run rate could decide fate of teams in Group 1 of World Cup

Published

4 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: October 29, 2022)

Everybody now knows that net run rate is almost certain to be a huge factor in Group 1 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, but with two must-win rounds of the tournament left it’s too early to focus on only that.

England and Australia’s washout in Melbourne has left both teams on three points and with all six teams in Group 1 still able to qualify.

Results are still the most important thing, with all teams knowing they will need to win each of their remaining two games to qualify for the next round. But one eye will have to be kept on the issue of the net run rate.

The net run rate situation

Of the teams who have played three games in Group 1, it is England who have the superior NRR. But margins are small.

England: +0.239

The loss to Ireland and a tentative chase against Afghanistan has left England with a lower run rate than they would have hoped for at this stage.

Afghanistan: -0.620

Two no-result games have left Afghanistan behind on points but still in with an outside chance of qualifying if results go their way. A big win is needed though.

Ireland: -1.169

With fixtures against Australia and New Zealand to come, Ireland face a tricky task to reach the semi-finals. And they’ll probably need a decent margin of victory in one of those games to overturn the damage of the nine-wicket loss to Sri Lanka

Australia: -1.555

The hammering by New Zealand dented Australia’s NRR right from the off, but Marcus Stoinis’ flurry against Sri Lanka improved it a little.

England’s qualification equation

This is a position neither side wanted to be in, with England arriving at this point thanks partly to two games being impacted by rain.

“Unfortunately we’ve had two games affected by weather,” England captain Jos Buttler said after the points were shared against Australia following the shock loss to Ireland on DLS Method.

“You don’t want to be involved in those games, but it’s going to happen wherever you play, you’re generally going to be affected by some weather at some point.”

It was put to Buttler in his post-match media conference that the team’s next match against New Zealand is now effectively a World Cup Final for the English.

“We’d do well to live up to that one, wouldn’t it?” Buttler said, referring back to England’s 2019 triumph over New Zealand at Lord’s.

“For us, we knew, having lost the game against Ireland, the way the format is anyway, every game is pretty much a must-win.”

If England beat New Zealand in that “must-win” game, they will have the advantage of playing last in the final round of matches, meaning they will know exactly what they need in terms of net run rate to qualify.

“It could be a small advantage, but to make use of that, of course, we need to win the game against New Zealand,” Buttler said, keen not to look too far ahead.

“We’ll travel up to Brisbane, everyone’s rested and ready to go. There’s a lot of frustration as well from the last game. People want to right that performance. So we’ll train well and look forward to a tough challenge against New Zealand.”

Australia look for big wins

Australia’s task is simple: win twice and win big.

Two large margins of victory against the two lowest-ranked teams in the group, Ireland and Afghanistan, could be enough in themselves to send Australia through.

But that fact won’t impact player selection, according to coach Andrew McDonald.

“Net run rate is going to come into it,” he said. “We knew that at the start of the tournament.

“When you only play five games, net run rate can decide and influence who goes through into the final four,” McDonald continued. “We feel as though we’ve been here before.

“I don’t think it will shift team selection too much. We’ve picked a pretty powerful batting line-up, and we’ve got bowlers that we think in certain conditions against certain opposition can do the job. So we feel as though we’re pretty well covered for the options we have.”

Even if Australia win their two remaining games heavily, that may not be enough given England and Sri Lanka play last in this group, handing them a potential advantage. But that scenario is some way off still.

“It depends on England and New Zealand really, doesn’t it?” McDonald said.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s next match is on Tuesday, against Sri Lanka in Brisbane where they will be hoping for a resounding win after Friday’s disappointment – where the match against Ireland was abandoned due to rain.

For all the fun and excitement of this year’s T20 World Cup, fans in Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana TV to watch the matches live.

Click Here for the full broadcasting schedule 

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Sport

Afghan football chief meets AFC leadership in Malaysia

Published

1 day ago

on

October 28, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: October 28, 2022)

Mohammad Yousef Kargar, head of Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) has met with the leadership of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to discuss numerous issues including the promotion of women’s football in the country.

The Afghanistan Football Federation said on its Facebook page that Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, the AFC president, congratulated Afghanistan’s under-17 national football team on their promotion to the Asian Nations Cup, as well as the runner-ups of the under-19 national futsal team in the Central Asia tournament.

“In order to strengthen and help the development of women’s football, the Asian Football Confederation will support the Afghanistan Football Federation in holding women’s football competitions,” said Sheikh Salman.

According to AFF, Sheikh Salman promised that the AFC would continue its assistance to Afghanistan football and seeks to strengthen cooperation with the AFF.

In this meeting, he also explained the confederation’s development plans and technical and refereeing projects for the development of this game in Asia and emphasized that the AFC is eager to continue its cooperation and support of football in Afghanistan.

Continue Reading

Sport

Match between Afghanistan vs Ireland abandoned due to heavy rain

Published

1 day ago

on

October 28, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: October 28, 2022)

The T20 World Cup 2022 match between Afghanistan and Ireland in Melbourne on October 28 has been canceled due to rain, leaving the teams to split the points.

It was winless Afghanistan’s second wash-out in the Super 12’s after their New Zealand game at Melbourne was abandoned due to poor weather on Wednesday.

The no-result left Ireland second in Group 1 on three points after three matches behind leading New Zealand, though the Black Caps have a game in hand. Afghanistan remain bottom of the Group on two points.

The weather could yet shape the group, with fifth-placed Australia and fourth-placed England, each on two points, scheduled to play the late match at the MCG.

“Very disappointed to be not playing at such an amazing ground. Me and Rash (Rashid) played a lot of BBL games here, but most of the players are waiting to play here. But it’s not in our hands and we look forward to the upcoming games. The preparation was really good, we learned a lot from our first game against England and worked on our particular mistakes. We were fully ready for these 2 games, but unfortunately we did not get to play,” Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi told Indian express.

“Very disappointing. We played some really good cricket the other night and were looking forward to this fixture against the team we know really well. If it could have gone our way, we could have gone to Brisbane with a lot of hopes of going into the next round, can’t do anything about the weather and we just have two more games to try and do our best to get to the semis,” said Ireland skipper Andrew Balbarnie.

FOR THE FULL BROADCASTING SCHEDULE CLICK HERE

Continue Reading

Sport

Afghanistan and New Zealand share points as match abandoned due to rain

Published

3 days ago

on

October 26, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: October 26, 2022)

Afghanistan and New Zealand had to settle with a point each as their Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the MCG in Melbourne got washed out by rain on Wednesday.

The Kiwis were coming into this contest on the back of a massive 89-run win against Australia while Afghanistan suffered a five-wicket loss at the hands of England in their opening encounter of the tournament.

This is the second Super 12 encounter that had to be abandoned due to rain. The match between South Africa and Zimbabwe on Monday also got called off due to frequent interruptions caused by rain.

It was important for the Afghans to notch up a win after their loss in their opening encounter, but they had to settle for a point and that leaves them with a lot of catching up to do in the upcoming matches.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are currently sitting at the top of Group 1 with three points to their name and a massive NRR of +4.450.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!