IEA expresses condolences over death of Pashto poet Matiullah Turab

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned Pashto poet Matiullah Turab.

In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), Mujahid wrote: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of the esteemed poet Matiullah Turab.”

The funeral of Turab, a celebrated literary figure known for his revolutionary and patriotic poetry, will be held on Tuesday, July 15, following his death from a heart attack earlier in the day.

His body was transported by helicopter to Nangarhar province with the accompaniment of senior officials from the Ministry of Interior.

Funeral ceremonies will be held at 2:00 p.m. in Sherzai Stadium in Jalalabad city and at 4:00 p.m. in the village of Kozbiar, Khogyani district, where he will be laid to rest.

Turab was widely admired for his passionate and politically charged poetry, which often highlighted themes of resistance, national pride, and the struggles of the Afghan people.

His works resonated deeply across Pashto-speaking communities and earned him respect among literary and political circles alike.

News of his passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes on Afghan social media, with many hailing him as a voice of the people and a symbol of cultural identity.