IEA expresses condolences over death of Pashto poet Matiullah Turab
Funeral ceremonies will be held at 2:00 p.m. in Sherzai Stadium in Jalalabad city and at 4:00 p.m. in the village of Kozbiar, Khogyani district, where he will be laid to rest.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned Pashto poet Matiullah Turab.
In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), Mujahid wrote: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of the esteemed poet Matiullah Turab.”
The funeral of Turab, a celebrated literary figure known for his revolutionary and patriotic poetry, will be held on Tuesday, July 15, following his death from a heart attack earlier in the day.
His body was transported by helicopter to Nangarhar province with the accompaniment of senior officials from the Ministry of Interior.
Turab was widely admired for his passionate and politically charged poetry, which often highlighted themes of resistance, national pride, and the struggles of the Afghan people.
His works resonated deeply across Pashto-speaking communities and earned him respect among literary and political circles alike.
News of his passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes on Afghan social media, with many hailing him as a voice of the people and a symbol of cultural identity.
IEA reaffirms commitment to anti-drug efforts, urges global support
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will not allow the drug trade to threaten Afghan society or regional stability, Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi declared Tuesday during a meeting with Bo Mathiasen, Director for Operations at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides held detailed discussions on the IEA’s efforts to prevent the cultivation, production, and trafficking of narcotics, as well as on the treatment and rehabilitation of drug users.
Muttaqi described the IEA’s anti-drug campaign as “historic” and emphasized that all national institutions and security forces remain fully committed to confronting the narcotics trade.
“The Islamic Emirate stands firmly against the drug phenomenon and will not allow society and the region to be harmed by it again,” he said.
He also called on the international community to support Afghanistan in providing alternative livelihoods for farmers through investment in agriculture, livestock, and small-scale industries, as a long-term solution to drug dependency.
Muttaqi further warned that narcotics entering Afghanistan from outside its borders now pose a growing threat and urged coordinated global efforts to combat the cross-border drug trade.
UNODC’s Bo Mathiasen praised the IEA’s steps to curb narcotics production and trafficking, describing his visit to Afghanistan as “important” and expressing appreciation for the IEA’s decisive actions.
Both sides agreed that the fight against drugs should remain non-political and rooted in humanitarian cooperation. They emphasized that future anti-narcotics initiatives must focus on delivering practical, coordinated outcomes.
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan advance plans for strategic trade corridor
The discussions centered on identifying practical measures to improve cargo movement, remove trade barriers, and streamline cross-border logistics.
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing regional connectivity through the development of a trilateral transport corridor aimed at boosting cargo flow and trade between Central and South Asia.
Transport authorities from the three countries convened for a virtual meeting to review and finalize a draft Joint Action Plan focused on advancing the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan corridor.
The meeting was convened under Uzbekistan’s Presidential Decree which calls for the continued development of the nation’s transport and logistics systems.
According to a statement reported by Trend, the discussions centered on identifying practical measures to improve cargo movement, remove trade barriers, and streamline cross-border logistics.
The three parties agreed to finalize the plan and begin the required domestic procedures to prepare it for signing.
The initiative is seen as a crucial move toward strengthening trade and economic cooperation across the region. It complements earlier efforts to establish a multi-nation railway project, the Termez–Mazar-i-Sharif–Kabul–Peshawar route, which was first formalized in a trilateral agreement in February 2021.
With an estimated cost of $5 billion, the railway corridor is expected to have a transit capacity of up to 20 million tons of cargo annually. Once completed, it will provide a vital overland trade route linking Europe, Russia, Central Asia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and the broader Southeast Asian region.
Officials from all three countries view the corridor as a game-changing infrastructure project that will not only increase regional trade but also improve geopolitical connectivity and economic integration in a historically underlinked region.
UN envoy urges urgent global response as Afghan returns surge
The UN is also calling for intensified regional dialogue, especially with Iran, Pakistan, and Central Asian neighbors, to ensure repatriations are voluntary, safe, and dignified.
The United Nations has issued a stark appeal for immediate international assistance as Afghanistan grapples with an unprecedented wave of returnees, with over 1.3 million Afghans forced to return in 2025 alone.
Speaking during a visit to the Islam Qala border crossing with Iran, UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva described the humanitarian situation as overwhelming and warned that the country cannot absorb the current scale of returns without urgent international intervention.
“What should be a positive homecoming moment for families who fled conflict decades ago is instead marked by exhaustion, trauma, and profound uncertainty,” Otunbayeva said, after meeting with returnee families, aid workers, and local officials.
She noted that many of the returns are abrupt and involuntary, driven by mounting pressures in host countries, and said the daily influx of tens of thousands is testing Afghanistan’s already fragile humanitarian systems.
The country is simultaneously struggling with prolonged drought, widespread poverty, and dwindling aid.
Despite efforts by UN agencies and local authorities, the strain on services such as food, shelter, and health care is intensifying. Women and children, in particular, face severe risks due to limited access to basic services and legal protections.
“Afghanistan, already grappling with drought and a chronic humanitarian crisis, cannot absorb this shock alone,” Otunbayeva warned. “This is a test of our collective humanity.”
She also emphasized the urgent need for reintegration support in areas of return, including livelihood programs, basic infrastructure, and community stabilization projects. Without immediate investments, the loss of remittances, rising unemployment, and renewed displacement could worsen instability and lead to secondary migration or regional tensions.
Humanitarian operations in Afghanistan remain dangerously underfunded. As of mid-July, the UN’s response plan faces major gaps, forcing aid agencies to make painful decisions about which life-saving services to prioritize.
Otunbayeva called on the international community, regional governments, and donors to scale up support and coordination efforts.
“Do not turn away. The returnees must not be abandoned,” she said. “We must act now—with resources, with coordination, and with resolve.”
“Afghanistan’s stability hinges on shared responsibility,” Otunbayeva added. “We cannot afford indifference; the cost of inaction will be measured in lives lost and conflicts reignited.”
