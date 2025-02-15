IEA facilitates release of 17 Afghans from some African countries’ prisons

(Last Updated On: )

The head of public relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zia Ahmad Takal, said on Saturday in a statement that the efforts of the Embassy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, over the past three months have led to the release of 17 Afghan prisoners from prisons in several African countries, including Egypt, Morocco, Libya, Sudan, and Mauritania.

Takal stated these individuals were detained for various charges and have now been repatriated to Afghanistan via Ariana Afghan Airlines.

He said the process of releasing these Afghan prisoners was carried out in coordination with the Afghan Embassy in Cairo and the countries mentioned above.

Takal added that the Afghan Embassy in Cairo will continue its efforts in the future to support Afghan citizens and ensure their rights are protected.