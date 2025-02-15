Latest News
Muttaqi: Our actions should be such that people are encouraged towards religion
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi has said that regligious scholars should serve all sections of society, both in the religious and worldly spheres, and their actions should be such that people are encouraged towards religion.
Addressing students at the Jaamia Riaz-ul-Uloom in Kabul, Muttaqi also stressed the need for unity.
“You should gather everyone around you. No one should be disappointed in you. No one should be offended by you. No one should run away from you. Why should they run away? You should befriend one who runs away. Why should your friend leave you? You have knowledge. You have a system. You have seen the world. You have experience in dealing with matters. Why should he leave you?” Muttaqi said.
He also said that no one should look at another person as if he is less pious.
Muttaqi also warned that “unwarranted criticism leads to destruction.”
“If a sheep, cow or goat leaves the flock, it is eaten by wolf,” he said.
Ukraine could become EU’s ‘Afghanistan’: Hungarian PM
The war in Ukraine could turn into the European Union’s “Afghanistan,” a grinding and costly engagement with “no way out,” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claimed on Friday.
Speaking to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson at a media event in Dubai, Orbán noted the hundreds of billions of euros in aid the EU has spent helping Ukraine resist Russia’s full-scale invasion, which Moscow launched three years ago this month, Politico reported.
“If President [Donald] Trump is not able to find a solution, that war could become easily an Afghanistan for the European Union,” Orbán said, referring to the United States’ 20-year war in the Central Asian country.
Beginning in 2001 immediately after the Sept. 11 attacks and ending in 2021 with the abrupt withdrawal of U.S. troops, the war in Afghanistan remains the longest American war in history.
“Endless war, endless conflict, no way out of the conflict, eating up energy, human lives, money, everything,” Orbán said, continuing with his comparison. “Destroying the frame of normal life for the European Union. … We are in serious danger.”
Orbán, who is one of the few European leaders to remain friendly with Putin, repeated Kremlin talking points that Russia invaded Ukraine in a bid to stop it from joining NATO.
Afghan national admits to Munich car attack that injured 39
A 24-year-old Afghan man who drove a car into a crowd at a demonstration in Germany’s Munich on Thursday has confessed that he deliberately did it, a prosecutor said.
A total of 39 people were wounded in the incident, according to police.
Two are in a critical condition, including a child, and a further eight are in a serious condition, police spokesman Guido Limmer told reporters.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and several regional leaders visited the scene on Friday morning, all laying flowers.
“The brutality of this act has left us deeply disturbed and bewildered,” Steinmeier said in a statement, noting that it appeared the suspect had “wanted to kill and injure people indiscriminately”.
“The perpetrator is in custody and will be brought to justice in accordance with the law,” he said.
The suspect was said to have arrived in Germany in 2016 at the height of the mass migrant influx to Europe.
Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai condemned the attack and offered his condolences to the families of the victims.
US, China in dispute over who should draft UNSC resolutions on Afghanistan
Richard Gowan, the UN Director at the International Crisis Group, said on Friday that United States and China have been at odds over who should draft Afghanistan resolutions in the Security Council, adding that the debate has escalated since President Donald Trump took office.
In an article published on the website of an American organization called Just Security, Gowan wrote that the dispute has significant implications not only for how the UN engages with the Islamic Emirate in Kabul, but also for how Beijing positions itself as a leading power in the Security Council.
In UN parlance, penholders are the council members that “initiate and chair” the drafting of mandates, tabling the initial versions of texts for negotiations. The nation that “holds the pen” on a given file has significant leeway to set the terms for how the council approaches a peace operation or sanctions regime.
China, to date, has stood apart from the other permanent members. While it co-drafted some resolutions with the United States on North Korea in the 2010s, it has wielded the pen on no other country-specific issues on the council agenda.
This is despite the fact that Beijing has become more willing to assert itself in other ways in the council – such as casting its veto – in recent decades.
However, last fall, China indicated that it wished to act as penholder on Afghanistan.
Beijing has a number of reasons to focus on Afghanistan and the U.N. Assistance Mission there (UNAMA). Beijing appears to see a continuing U.N. presence in Afghanistan as suiting its interests. Beijing is both wary about Afghanistan as a potential haven for terrorists, and intrigued by its mineral wealth, according to Gowan.
