Muttaqi: Our actions should be such that people are encouraged towards religion

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi has said that regligious scholars should serve all sections of society, both in the religious and worldly spheres, and their actions should be such that people are encouraged towards religion.

Addressing students at the Jaamia Riaz-ul-Uloom in Kabul, Muttaqi also stressed the need for unity.

“You should gather everyone around you. No one should be disappointed in you. No one should be offended by you. No one should run away from you. Why should they run away? You should befriend one who runs away. Why should your friend leave you? You have knowledge. You have a system. You have seen the world. You have experience in dealing with matters. Why should he leave you?” Muttaqi said.

He also said that no one should look at another person as if he is less pious.

Muttaqi also warned that “unwarranted criticism leads to destruction.”

“If a sheep, cow or goat leaves the flock, it is eaten by wolf,” he said.