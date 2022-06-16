Latest News
IEA harbors no ill will towards foreign countries, says Muttaqi
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said during a visit to Sanglakh Valley in Jalriz district of Maidan Wardak on Thursday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) does not harbor ill will to any country in the world.
Addressing residents of Jalriz district, Muttaqi said: “The previous governments of Afghanistan did not have good bilateral relations with the countries to which the United States had problems. Now, the Islamic Emirate does not have any political or economic problems with any countries.”
According to experts, such visits and personal engagement with the public could play a key role in establishing trust between the government and the people.
“Getting close to the people will enable an atmosphere of trust between the people and the government and it will result in support for the government,” said Amanullah Hotaki, a political analyst.
However, others have said that visits of this nature could have a negative effect. One political analyst said IEA officials should focus on finding solutions to the problems and working on policies, rather than visiting provinces.
“This is an ordinary visit; they (IEA officials) can visit the locals, but this will not resolve the problems of Afghanistan. Instead of visiting the locals, it would be better for government officials to focus on [finding] solutions and programs to change the current situation in the country,” said Sayed Jawad Mohsini, another political analyst.
However, Muttaqi has made a point of engaging with people from different ethnic groups in the past few months, especially the Shiite minority.
Latest News
IEA’s mujahideen to be integrated into mainstream security forces
Deputy Interior Minister for Security, Mullah Abdulhaq Akhundzada, who is currently in the north of the country to assess the security situation, said Thursday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) forces will be incorporated into the country’s three branches of security – the police, military and intelligence.
Akhundzad said the forces will be included in the country’s security forces so as to save them from uncertainty.
“We have three branches – Ministry of Defense, Interior and Intelligence, and we are trying to move all the mujahideen forces into departments of these ministries to secure their fate. Our goal is to improve the structure of the security forces and we are trying to improve the security situation in the capital and the cities,” Akhundzad added.
During Akhundzad’s visit, the Balkh governor, Qodratullah Abu Hamza, said they are increasing the number of security forces in the province in order to improve the situation.
Balkh has witnessed a number of security incidents in the past few weeks, including explosions.
Hamza said: “We are trying to improve the security situation in the [provincial] capital and districts and we assure the people of Balkh province that our security and intelligence forces will work day and night to improve the situation.”
Latest News
UNAMA chief says in farewell speech ‘Afghans will not be abandoned’
Reflecting on her two years as Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General to Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons said Thursday that UNAMA’s mission in the country is necessary for a number of reasons, including that the country is “too important to the international community to be forgotten”.
In a statement to mark the end of her term in the country, Lyons said: “First, we have a historical legacy. The United Nations has had a political, human rights, humanitarian, and development presence in Afghanistan since the late 1980s. We have had some successes and some failures and as a result of the latter we have a moral responsibility to remain.
“Second, we need to address the needs of the most vulnerable Afghans through humanitarian assistance and support to their basic human needs.
“Third, Afghanistan is too important to the international community to be forgotten. UNAMA will remain as a credible observer and reporter on events on the ground and a reliable link between the Afghan people, the de facto authorities, and the international community.
“As such it will also continue as a symbol that the Afghan people will not be abandoned again by the world,” Lyons said.
She said however that as she leaves Afghanistan, her “heart breaks in particular for the millions of Afghan girls who are denied their right to education, and the many Afghan women full of talent who are being told to stay at home instead of using those talents to rebuild a society that now experiences far less conflict but in some ways as much fear as before.”
She said it was ironic that “now that there is space for everyone to help rebuild the country half of the population is confined and prevented from doing so.”
Lyons stated that she is convinced that the best hope lies in an engagement strategy that demonstrates to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities that a system that excludes women, minorities, and talented people will not endure, and that at the same time it is possible to construct a polity that is both inclusive and Islamic.
In conclusion she said: “It has been said that when a traveler visits Afghanistan, the country confiscates their soul, and they must return now and then to see themselves. I leave with that saying very much in my mind.”
Latest News
Police ordered to wear new uniforms at all Kabul checkpoints
Kabul Police Chief Wali Jan Hamza said on Thursday that all police at checkpoints in the city will wear the new uniform once the distribution process has been completed.
In a series of tweets, Hamza said this will help improve security and order in Kabul.
“After completing the distribution of uniforms; no policeman has the right to stand wearing local clothes at a police checkpoint,” Hamza said.
A Kabul Police Headquarters spokesman meanwhile said: “During a meeting, the Kabul Police Chief gave special recommendations and instructions to the officials in order to create better security and order for the citizens; he also discussed the uniforms characteristics and importance.”
Last week the Ministry of Interior unveiled the new police uniform, which is dark blue, instead of the grey-blue uniform worn by police under the old government.
Also, the Republic’s tri-color flag has been replaced by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) flag.
At the unveiling, the interior ministry’s spokesman Nafi Takor said: “So far, 20,000 uniforms have been provided, which will first be distributed in Kabul and Kandahar provinces and then this process will continue throughout the country.”
Takor said the uniforms had been supplied by a local contractor and that 100,000 more would be delivered in the near future.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Security, Mullah Abdulhaq Akhundzada, who is currently in the north of the country, to assess the security situation, said that the ministry will soon start distributing new police uniforms in the northern provinces, especially in Balkh.
“According to the decision of the leadership of the Islamic Emirate to build a uniform, work is underway and in the coming days, uniforms will be distributed to all forces of the Ministry of Interior,” said Akhundzada.
IEA’s mujahideen to be integrated into mainstream security forces
IEA harbors no ill will towards foreign countries, says Muttaqi
UNAMA chief says in farewell speech ‘Afghans will not be abandoned’
Flash floods in Badakhshan destroy farms, houses and irrigation canals
Pakistan take top two spots on latest ICC ODI rankings
1.2 million people in Afghanistan employed in carpet industry: Union
IEA urge Afghan businessmen, investors abroad to return home
Afghanistan to tour Ireland in August for 5 T20Is
India sends 2,000 tons of wheat to Afghanistan via Attari-Wagah border
Hindukush Strikers win Green Afghanistan One Day Cup
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan PM approves on arrival transit visas for Afghans
-
World5 days ago
Under U.S. sanctions, Iran and Venezuela sign 20-year cooperation plan
-
World5 days ago
Zelenskiy tells Asian meeting: Stopping Russian invasion crucial for whole world
-
Latest News4 days ago
First group of Afghan pilgrims in two years leave Kabul for Hajj
-
Regional4 days ago
Seven Daesh members killed in Takhar operation
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan clinch T20I series against Zimbabwe with 21–run victory
-
World4 days ago
Global nuclear arsenal to grow for first time since Cold War
-
Sport4 days ago
India beats Afghanistan 2-1 in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers