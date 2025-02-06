IEA rejects claims of being targeted by cyberattackers

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) said in a statement on Thursday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) digital systems have not been hacked and that all its data is secure.

This comes after a self-declared hacker group started posting documents on social media claiming that these were taken from IEA government systems over the past 12 months.

However, the IEA said in a statement on Thursday that the documents shared on social media were old documents that could have been leaked from individual computers that lacked security.

The IEA said the aim of social media users, who published the documents, was to confuse the public and make it appear as if the Islamic Emirate’s systems had been targeted in a cyberattack.

They also said their systems are secure, maintained by professional staff and protected from external interference.

In addition, the National Data Center and other archived systems are fully secure and have been reliably maintained against cyberattacks, the IEA’s statement read.