Latest News
IEA says it has control of Afghanistan embassy in Ankara
A foreign ministry official in Kabul said on Thursday that the Islamic Emirate's diplomats at the Afghanistan embassy in Ankara provide consular services and represent the country.
Earlier, the Afghan embassy in Ankara said in a statement that all diplomats appointed by the previous government would end their missions from February 6, 2025, adding that the embassy was handed over to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Zakir Jalali, director of the third political department of the Afghan Foreign Ministry, said on X that the Afghan embassy in Ankara continues to operate and is at the service of citizens and other visitors.
"Citizens should be assured that consular services and representating duties are carried out by the diplomats of the Islamic Emirate in the embassy with transparency, responsibility and full commitment," he said. "Changes in diplomatic personnel are common in diplomatic missions.”
Latest News
IEA rejects claims of being targeted by cyberattackers
The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) said in a statement on Thursday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) digital systems have not been hacked and that all its data is secure.
This comes after a self-declared hacker group started posting documents on social media claiming that these were taken from IEA government systems over the past 12 months.
However, the IEA said in a statement on Thursday that the documents shared on social media were old documents that could have been leaked from individual computers that lacked security.
The IEA said the aim of social media users, who published the documents, was to confuse the public and make it appear as if the Islamic Emirate’s systems had been targeted in a cyberattack.
They also said their systems are secure, maintained by professional staff and protected from external interference.
In addition, the National Data Center and other archived systems are fully secure and have been reliably maintained against cyberattacks, the IEA’s statement read.
Latest News
China, Pakistan call on IEA to take ‘visible and verifiable’ actions against terror groups
China and Pakistan on Thursday jointly called on the Islamic Emirate to take "visible and verifiable" actions against terrorist groups in Afghanistan.
The joint statement was issued during Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari's visit to China.
The two sides agreed to maintain close communication and coordination on the issue of Afghanistan, and play a constructive role in helping Afghanistan achieve stable development and integrate into the international community, the statement said.
China and Pakistan reiterated their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations with a zero-tolerance attitude.
They called on the Islamic Emirate to “take visible and verifiable actions to dismantle and eliminate all terrorist groups based in Afghanistan which continue to pose a serious threat to regional and global security, and to prevent the use of Afghan territory against other countries.”
The Islamic Emirate has previously denied the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan and stressed that it will not allow Afghan soil to be used against the security of other countries.
Latest News
Central Asian and EU special envoys for Afghanistan gather in Dushanbe
Special envoys of Central Asian nations and the European Union (EU) for Afghanistan gathered in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, this week for discussions on the current situation in the country.
According to a statement issued by the EU, this was the 6th such meeting and participants discussed socio-economic and political developments in Afghanistan since their last meeting in February 2024.
The discussions also focused on the current human rights situation in the country, particularly concerning women and girls, as well as the ongoing security challenges and threats facing Afghanistan.
Also in attendance was the EU’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas Niklasson, who met with Tajikistan's Foreign Minister, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, ahead of the general meeting.
The two officials highlighted the importance of regional stability and security, and explored potential pathways for addressing the challenges in the region.
They noted that Afghanistan remains a critical issue influencing regional dynamics.
While no country has yet officially recognized the IEA government, Central Asia maintains a consistent and practical rapport with Afghanistan, regardless of its leadership, Trend news agency reported.
Soon after the Islamic Emirate regained power in August 2021, Central Asian nations reached out and made contact.
Initially done by Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan soon followed and removed the IEA from its list of banned organizations.
Tajikistan has however been slower to warm to the new government but the northern neighbor has continued to export electricity to Afghanistan
