Iran enforces stricter laws on employment of illegal immigrants
Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said on Thursday that the country has enforced stricter laws on the employment of illegal immigrants.
According to IRNA, Momeni told reporters that since March last year, about 1.1 million illegal foreign citizens have been repatriated to their country with the coordination of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
Pointing out that some deported illegal foreign nationals return to Iran, he stated: "Plans in the areas of physical and electronic border closures have been prioritized to minimize the number of returns."
Momeni emphasized that employing illegal foreign nationals deprives Iranians of many job opportunities, therefore, labor laws have been implemented more strictly in this regard and violating employers will face action.
IEA says it has control of Afghanistan embassy in Ankara
A foreign ministry official in Kabul said on Thursday that the Islamic Emirate's diplomats at the Afghanistan embassy in Ankara provide consular services and represent the country.
Earlier, the Afghan embassy in Ankara said in a statement that all diplomats appointed by the previous government would end their missions from February 6, 2025, adding that the embassy was handed over to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Zakir Jalali, director of the third political department of the Afghan Foreign Ministry, said on X that the Afghan embassy in Ankara continues to operate and is at the service of citizens and other visitors.
"Citizens should be assured that consular services and representating duties are carried out by the diplomats of the Islamic Emirate in the embassy with transparency, responsibility and full commitment," he said. "Changes in diplomatic personnel are common in diplomatic missions.”
IEA rejects claims of being targeted by cyberattackers
The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) said in a statement on Thursday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) digital systems have not been hacked and that all its data is secure.
This comes after a self-declared hacker group started posting documents on social media claiming that these were taken from IEA government systems over the past 12 months.
However, the IEA said in a statement on Thursday that the documents shared on social media were old documents that could have been leaked from individual computers that lacked security.
The IEA said the aim of social media users, who published the documents, was to confuse the public and make it appear as if the Islamic Emirate’s systems had been targeted in a cyberattack.
They also said their systems are secure, maintained by professional staff and protected from external interference.
In addition, the National Data Center and other archived systems are fully secure and have been reliably maintained against cyberattacks, the IEA’s statement read.
China, Pakistan call on IEA to take ‘visible and verifiable’ actions against terror groups
China and Pakistan on Thursday jointly called on the Islamic Emirate to take "visible and verifiable" actions against terrorist groups in Afghanistan.
The joint statement was issued during Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari's visit to China.
The two sides agreed to maintain close communication and coordination on the issue of Afghanistan, and play a constructive role in helping Afghanistan achieve stable development and integrate into the international community, the statement said.
China and Pakistan reiterated their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations with a zero-tolerance attitude.
They called on the Islamic Emirate to “take visible and verifiable actions to dismantle and eliminate all terrorist groups based in Afghanistan which continue to pose a serious threat to regional and global security, and to prevent the use of Afghan territory against other countries.”
The Islamic Emirate has previously denied the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan and stressed that it will not allow Afghan soil to be used against the security of other countries.
