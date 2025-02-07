Management of Kabul Serena Hotel handed over to German firm

A German company, "Cinderella International Group," has assumed management of the Kabul Serena Hotel as of February 1, AFP reports.

The company has renamed the hotel to "Grand Kabul Hotel" and officially began overseeing its operations at the start of February.

Aaron Azim, CEO of the German firm, confirmed that a 10-year management contract has been signed with the Islamic Emirate for the hotel’s administration.

Azim, who holds dual Afghan-German citizenship, did not disclose the financial value of the contract.

He further shared that his company has been active in Afghanistan for 20 years, focusing primarily on road construction and mining projects.

Previously, the Islamic Emirate announced that the hotel’s management had been handed over to an international firm with substantial expertise in hotel management but withheld the company’s identity.