(Last Updated On: June 23, 2023)

The US State Department says Afghanistan government’s recognition depends on the behavior of the Islamic Emirate’s leaders towards Afghan women.

Speaking in a press conference, the Deputy Spokesperson of US Foreign Ministry Vedant Patel said that if IEA leaders do not respect the rights of women, they will not only cause Afghanistan to lag behind, but also stand against the international legitimacy of this country.

“We continue to have a number of tools to hold the Taliban [IEA] accountable, as it relates to the Taliban’s treatment of women and girls that is a key peace, as it relates to their stated desire of international acceptance and legitimacy, until they allow have of their population the same right, benefits and access as the other half [men],” said Patel.

“Not only they holding Afghanistan’s future back, but they also continue to stand in the way of their own desire for international acceptance and legitimacy.”

However, Islamic Emirate officials say they have completed the whole conditions for recognition.

Some women’s rights activists meanwhile say it is necessary for the IEA to comply with all international laws and human rights because ensuring human rights brings the caretaker government closer to the world.

“The issue of women’s rights and human rights is very important and must be respected according to international rules,” said Soraya Paikan, a women’s rights activist.