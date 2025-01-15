International Sports
ILT20: Desert Vipers cruise to six-wicket victory Over Gulf Giants
The Vipers’ pacers ruled the first innings in their ILT20 match as skipper Lockie Ferguson and Mohammad Amir ran through the Giants top and middle order with three and two wickets respectively
The Desert Vipers defeated Gulf Giants by six wickets in a low scoring ILT20 affair to complete their second consecutive victory at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday evening.
An unbeaten knock of 42 runs from all-rounder Sam Curran orchestrated a comfortable run chase for the Desert Vipers.
He was assisted by Sherfane Rutherford who finished with 40 runs in 18 balls to bring the Vipers home in 17.4 overs.
The Vipers’ pacers ruled the first innings as skipper Lockie Ferguson and Mohammad Amir ran through the Giants top and middle order with three and two wickets respectively.
Leading from the front, James Vince waged a lone battle, putting on an unbeaten 76 runs in 62 balls to steer the Giants to 119/9 in 20 overs.
Player of the Match, Sam Curran said after the match: “It is nice to be here for the start of the tournament and it is nice to win on a tricky pitch.
“It was almost a bit of a Test match out there, trying to trust your defence. I knew they are going go for their best seam bowlers at the top, so had to adjust accordingly.”
Looking back at the defeat, Gulf Giant skipper James Vince said: “It was a tough gig batting first, there seemed to be a bit more moisture in the wicket than the last game. 120 is always going to be tough to defend. We needed a bit of luck going our way on a wicket like that, if we had held onto our chances, it could have been a bit tricky for them.”
Wednesday’s match
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will take on Sharjah Warriors on Wednesday, January 15. The match will be broadcast live on Ariana Television from 7pm. The pre-match show will start at 6.30pm Kabul time.
The full broadcasting schedule is as below.
Manchester United ace rumored to be heading for Al-Nassr
Manchester United are unlikely to do big business in January and one high earner could be on his way out.
Ruben Amorim wanted an improved start to 2025 after five defeats in six Premier League games to end 2024.
This did not happen entirely as Sunday’s match saw United draw 2-2 with Liverpool.
That performance sparked some hope for United fans but Amorim will still need plenty of signings in 2025 to make real progress.
Amorim isn’t expecting a major January though and certainly needs players to leave in order to make new signings.
United will however also be looking to offload big earners this year and one player who fits the bill is Casemiro.
Casemiro joined United from Real Madrid in 2022 with the Brazilian arriving in a big-money move – both in terms of fee and wages.
Selling Casemiro this month is something football journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed is on the cards – a move which could save United a whopping £350,000-a-week (about $440,000).
It is also a move which could prove lucrative for United, with Saudi Arabia appearing to be the likeliest move for Casemiro.
It is thought that United would sell Casemiro for around €30m ($52 million), which represents a huge loss on the €70m ($73 million) which was spent on the Brazilian back in 2022.
If United receive £25m, it would pay off a big chunk of one possible replacement.
ICC announces schedule for 2025 Men’s Champions Trophy
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the fixtures for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, which will take place from 19 February to 9 March in Pakistan and UAE.
The 15-match, eight-team event returns to the cricket calendar for the first time since the last edition was staged in 2017, with defending champions Pakistan hosting their first global cricket tournament since 1996, alongside the UAE which was confirmed as the neutral venue.
The thrilling 19-day competition, in which every match counts in the bid to claim the iconic Champions Trophy white jackets, will see Bangladesh, India, New Zealand and Pakistan form Group A with Afghanistan, Australia, England and South Africa in Group B.
The stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi will host the matches in Pakistan, while Dubai will host the matches in the UAE. Ahead of tickets going on sale, fans are encouraged to register their interest for tickets here.
The Champions Trophy begins with hosts Pakistan facing New Zealand on 19 February - the opening day of the event - in Karachi. Other key match-ups include Bangladesh taking on India on the second day of the competition in Dubai and Afghanistan facing South Africa on 21 February in Karachi.
On 22 February, one of cricket’s most celebrated rivalries will pit Australia against England in Lahore, ahead of an unmissable Pakistan versus India contest on 23 February in Dubai.
The quickfire event showcases the very best about cricket in one big day out, with the first semi-final scheduled to be played on 4 March in Dubai and the second semi-final slated for 5 March in Lahore. Lahore will host the final on 9 March, however if India qualifies for the final it will be played in Dubai, where the victorious team will claim the famous white jackets. Both semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.
ICC Chair, Jay Shah said: “The ICC is delighted to release the schedule for the Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, marking the tournament's much-anticipated return since 2017. The thrilling competition, in which eight teams battle it out to claim the iconic white jackets, will provide fans with 15 matches of unmissable entertainment.
“This edition will take place in Pakistan and the UAE, and with Dubai also serving as the home of the ICC headquarters, it represents an opportunity to showcase the best of cricket with heritage and modernity. This Champions Trophy is truly poised to be an unmissable celebration of the World Cricket’s finest.”
Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi said: "We are pleased that an agreement has been reached based on the principles of equality and respect, showcasing the spirit of cooperation and collaboration that defines our sport.
“Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the ICC members who played a constructive role in helping us achieve a mutually beneficial solution. Their efforts have been invaluable in promoting the interests of international cricket.
“Hosting the Champions Trophy is a significant milestone for Pakistan, highlighting our commitment to promoting cricket at the highest level and showcasing our capabilities as a premier event organizer. We are dedicated to ensuring that this tournament will be a memorable experience for players, officials, and fans alike.
“Pakistan is elated to welcome the world to the Champions Trophy, and we look forward to extending our renowned hospitality to all."
ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 schedule
19 Feb – Pakistan v New Zealand, National Stadium, Karachi
20 Feb – Bangladesh v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
21 Feb – Afghanistan v South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi
22 Feb – Australia v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
23 Feb – Pakistan v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
24 Feb - Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
25 Feb – Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
26 Feb – Afghanistan v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
27 Feb – Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
28 Feb – Afghanistan v Australia, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
1 Mar – South Africa v England, National Stadium, Karachi
2 Mar – New Zealand v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
4 Mar – Semi-final 1, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
5 Mar – Semi-final 2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
9 Mar – Final - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
All matches start at 14h00 Pakistan Standard Time
Semi-final 1 will involve India if they qualify
Semi-final 2 will involve Pakistan if they qualify
If India qualify for the final it will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
About the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy
Australia and India are the two most successful sides in the ICC Champions Trophy since its inception in 1998 when it was known as the ICC Knockout Trophy. Both the sides have won the event twice, with Australia being the only side to win back-to-back titles - in 2006 in Mumbai, India, and in 2009 in Centurion, South Africa. India shared the title with hosts Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2002 before winning again in Birmingham, England, in 2014.
Other past winners are South Africa (Dhaka, Bangladesh, 1998), New Zealand (Nairobi, Kenya, 2000), West Indies (The Oval, London, 2004) and Pakistan (The Oval, London, 2017).
Broadcast Rights in Afghanistan
Cricket fans across Afghanistan will be delighted to hear that Ariana Television and Radio Network (ATN) has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy live, bringing all the action directly to viewers in Afghanistan.
This will be the ninth edition of the Champions Trophy and it will be hosted in Pakistan.
Lanka T10: Kandy Bolts in at 4th spot in playoffs after thrilling day
It was a make-or-break game for Colombo who came off second best against a Jaffna outfit that was formidable in every department of the game
The final day of the inaugural Lanka T10 league matches at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Tuesday provided plenty of action for the fans.
Kandy Bolts qualified as the fourth team in the playoffs, Hambantota Bangla Tigers joined Jaffna Titans in Qualifier 1, Kasun Rajitha performed the second hat-trick of the tournament and Kusal Mendis scored the second fastest fifty.
The line-up for today’s playoffs:
Qualifier 1 – Jaffna Titans vs Hambantota Bangla Tigers started play at 2.30pm.
Eliminator – Galle Marvels vs Kandy Bolts will follow at 4:45pm
Qualifier 2 – Runner-up of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator at 7pm.
These three matches will be screened live on Ariana Television.
Tuesday’s match however, saw pace setters Jaffna Titans come up with a complete team performance to outplay Colombo Jaguars by nine wickets and consolidate their position at the top of the table with 12 points from 7 matches (5 wins) and keep their unbeaten record in the tournament intact.
It was a make-or-break game for Colombo who came off second best against a Jaffna outfit that was formidable in every department of the game.
Invited to bat first, Colombo struggled against some quality bowling and could muster only 99-8.
In a crucial knockout match that went to the wire, Kandy Bolts edged out Nuwara Eliya Kings by 5 runs to fill the fourth and last slot of the play-offs.
Nuwara Eliya Kings fast bowler Kasun Rajitha’s second hat-trick of the tournament failed to help as Kandy Captain Thisara Perera outshone him to take his team into the next round.
In a low scoring third game for the day Hambantota Bangla Tigers beat Galle Marvels by 5 wickets to grab the second spot and make it to Qualifier 1 pushing Galle to third spot to play in the Eliminator.
