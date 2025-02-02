Sport
ILT20: Gulf Giants stay alive in the playoff race, overcome Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by seven wickets
Needing a win to stay alive in the competition, the Gulf Giants were brilliant with the ball as they stifled the Knight Riders for 123.
The Gulf Giants returned to winning ways on Saturday as they coasted to a fantastic seven-wicket win over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the DP World ILT20 clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
The win sees the Gulf Giants climb up the ladder to the third spot and does a world of good to their playoff chances. The result also means the MI Emirates join the Desert Vipers as the two teams to have qualified for the playoffs.
Needing a win to stay alive in the competition, the Gulf Giants were brilliant with the ball as they stifled the Knight Riders for 123.
In response, they rode on a superb 70-run partnership between Gerhard Erasmus and Tom Curran and some late pinch-hitting from Shimron Hetmyer to clinch the victory.
Sunil Narine, captain of the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, said after the match: “I think they bowled brilliantly and used the conditions to their advantage. We tried to take as many wickets as possible in the powerplay.
"We couldn't take many wickets in the middle overs and it became easier for them.
"We are on the backfoot, but we will be looking forward to that Mumbai-Sharjah game and are hoping for the best.”
Player of the match, Dan Worrall, said: “Our bowling group prides itself on diversity. Left arm, right arm, tall and short, we have a bit of everything. We’re glad that we’ve at least given ourselves a fighting chance. We’ll be crossing our fingers for the next couple of days.”
Ariana Television is broadcasting the event live across Afghanistan. See full schedule below.
Sport
Afghanistan World Cup hero Shapoor Zadran retires from international cricket
Afghanistan left-arm fast bowler Shapoor Zadran has announced his retirement from international cricket.
Zadran retires following a distinguished career that spanned for more than 10 years, with the veteran pacer playing a major role in the rise of Afghanistan cricket.
A mainstay in the initial stages of Afghanistan's cricketing journey, Zadran featured in three ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaigns and was the hero of the side's first-ever victory at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2015 when he hit the winning runs against Scotland in Dunedin.
But having not played an international match since he featured against Ireland at Greater Noida in 2020, Zadran has decided the time is right to retire as the 37-year-old revealed the news via his Facebook page.
“Today is the day I never wanted to face, but it eventually comes for every player. After 22 years of service, sacrifice, and love for cricket, I officially announce my retirement from international cricket. This has been one of the toughest decisions of my life because cricket has been more than just a game to me; it has been my passion, identity, and purpose," he wrote.
“Since childhood, I dreamt of representing Afghanistan, and looking back now, I am proud to have played a part in raising our nation’s flag on the international stage.”
Zadran played 80 international matches for Afghanistan, claiming 43 wickets in the ODI arena and a further 37 scalps in T20I contests.
Sport
ILT20: Desert Vipers are real title contenders, says Harbhajan Singh
As the DP World ILT20 Season 3 enters the exciting final phase of the competition, former Indian cricketer and legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh has been impressed with the level of competition and the exciting performances on display.
Reflecting on the ongoing season, Harbhajan shared his thoughts on the tournament’s dynamic stating: "The tournament is going great, and we’ve seen some excellent cricket. The good thing about this tournament is that all the teams have shown quality, which means they still have a chance to make a comeback.”
He further added: “Across the three venues all pitches are different which makes it more competitive and interesting.”
Among the standout performers from the UAE this season, Harbhajan highlighted the exceptional talent of Gulf Giants’ Aayan Afzal Khan.
"Aayan Afzal Khan is doing a great job. I have been following him and speaking to him from the first season. I think Aayan could win the Blue Belt award as the most valuable UAE player.
“As the wickets dry up over the course of the competition, spinners will be key, and it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch."
Turning his focus to the Desert Vipers, who became the first team to qualify for the play-offs, Harbhajan had high praise for their all-round strength.
"From the games I’ve seen or worked on during my time here, I think the Desert Vipers look like a really strong team. They have a brilliant bowling lineup with the likes of Mohammed Amir and Lockie Ferguson, and their batting features some serious firepower.
“They are real contenders for the championship."
Looking ahead, Harbhajan shared his predictions for the highest run-scorer (Green Belt) and wicket-taker (White Belt) of the season.
"I think Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mohammed Amir have been in phenomenal form with the ball, taking wickets in every game. I think one of them could finish at the top of the ladder.
“So far, Shai Hope and Tom Banton have scored a lot of runs, but the second part of the tournament has just started. I want to see more players performing, scoring runs, and climbing up the ladder."
On the future of the league, he said: “This league is very important for UAE cricket. At the moment we have two players from the UAE in each team, maybe that number will go up to three or four in the next few seasons as the UAE players are getting better.”
Desert Vipers clinch top-two finish with win over Gulf Giants
The Desert Vipers meanwhile restored their authority as table-toppers with a comprehensive five-wicket victory against the Gulf Giants on Wednesday night in Dubai.
A composed knock of 70 runs in 54 balls from Max Holden ensured they cruised home in 19 overs at the Dubai International Stadium.
Having already sealed a playoff spot, the Vipers cemented a top-two finish with this win.
Early in the contest, three-wicket hauls from Wanindu Hasaranga and Sam Curran limited the Giants to a meagre score of 129/8 despite Tom Curran’s late flourish of 64 runs in 34 balls, with nine fours and a six.
Player of the Match, Wanindu Hasaranga said: “I tried to stick to my basics and the wrong ones, that's my plan for success. I love to bowl here, even in the Asia Cup as well I took wickets. The fast bowlers did a great job, and the batters did their jobs, so as a team we have done our things well.”
Gulf Giants captain, James Vince said: “It wasn't a great performance with the bat. 130 was always tough to defend. The first 10 overs of the batting innings put us on the back foot. At one stage we were looking at less than 100, until Tom Curran and Aayan’s partnership gave us some relief.
“We fought well with the ball and took it as far as we could but a little short with the bat.”
Ariana Television is broadcasting the event live across Afghanistan. See full schedule below.
Sport
ILT20: Records shattered as MI Emirates humble Desert Vipers by 154 runs
The triumph also marked the second highest margin for a victory in the DP World ILT20
Tom Banton etched his name in DP World ILT20 history on Monday, becoming the first batter to score two centuries in the competition as MI Emirates cruised to a commanding 154-run victory over table-toppers Desert Vipers at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
The triumph also marked the second highest margin for a victory in the DP World ILT20.
Banton combined with Andre Fletcher to construct the highest stand for any wicket in T20s on UAE soil at 198 runs.
Andre Fletcher remained unbeaten on 96 runs, while Banton scored 105 runs to steer the MI Emirates to 228/2 - the second highest total in the DP World ILT20 history.
In response, the Vipers only managed 74 runs matching the record for the lowest score across three seasons of the DP World ILT20.
With only two batters crossing double figures the Vipers were eventually bowled out for 74 runs in 12.3 overs.
Speaking after the game, Player of the match, Tom Banton said: "I didn't get off to a flier; I just knew the longer I stayed, the better chance I had. Sometimes you don't time it as well as you'd like, and sometimes you do.
“As a top-order batter, you come up against very good bowlers, so having a good technique is important. It's about looking at the match situation and scenario, not just teeing off.
“We came into this game on the back of two losses and were a bit under pressure. It's a special night for MI Emirates, but we don't want to take it for granted."
Captaining the Desert Vipers in place of Lockie Ferguson who was rested for the encounter, Sam Curran said: "We just get the game out of the way and move on. That can happen in cricket. We were a little off with our fielding and energy.
“It’s such a quick tournament, and we play again the day after tomorrow, so we’ll have another chance. We can bounce back, and there’s no need to panic. It’s about learning and reflecting.
Ariana Television is broadcasting the event live across Afghanistan. See full schedule below.
ILT20: Gulf Giants stay alive in the playoff race, overcome Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by seven wickets
Saar: Impact of US foreign aid suspension reviewed
1 dead, thousands evacuated as Australia’s northeast battles floods
Website for USAID appears to be offline
U.S. wants Ukraine to hold elections following a ceasefire, says Trump envoy
IEA has provided facilities for industrialists and investors: Baradar
Tahawol: Afghanistan in the US spotlight discussed
Hamas frees hostages, Israel releases Palestinian prisoners on day one of ceasefire
South Korean presidential guards prevent arrest of impeached Yoon after tense stand-off
Afghanistan’s Farooqi outlines his goal for upcoming DP World ILT20
Saar: Impact of US foreign aid suspension reviewed
Tahawol: West’s continues pressures on acting Afghan government discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s security concerns from Afghan soil discussed
Saar: Start of Syria’s transitional government period discussed
Tahawol: Efforts to strengthen Kabul’s ties with the world
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s economy is ‘normal’, says finance ministry
-
World4 days ago
At least seven killed in stampede at Indian festival
-
International Sports5 days ago
Tickets for ICC Champions Trophy final to go on sale only 4 days before match
-
Latest News5 days ago
Several aid agencies suspend operations in 28 provinces in Afghanistan
-
Business5 days ago
Afghan, Turkmen and Turkish officials meet over key TAP-500 power project
-
Latest News3 days ago
Talks are necessary to resolve problems between Iran and Afghanistan: Araghchi
-
World3 days ago
Trump to prepare facility at Guantanamo for 30,000 migrants
-
Regional3 days ago
Syria’s Sharaa declared president for transition, consolidating his power