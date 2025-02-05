Sport
Rashid Khan breaks all-time record, becomes T20’s highest wicket-taker ever
Rashid is fast approaching 500 T20 matches having been a hugely sought after player in leagues across the world
Afghanistan’s super-star spin bowler Rashid Khan has notched up yet another achievement - this time he’s become the highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket ever.
The 26-year-old Afghan went past Trinidad’s Dwayne Bravo's tally of 631 wickets when he bowled Dunith Wellalage in the SA20 qualifier 1 against Paarl Royals in South Africa on Tuesday.
"It's a great achievement," Rashid said after the match.
"I never thought about it, if you asked 10 years before this if I would get there. It's a proud feeling to be from Afghanistan and to be at that level where you top the table.
“DJ [Bravo] is one of the best T20 bowlers. It's a great honour and I'm looking forward to continuing," Rashid said.
Rashid made his T20 debut when he was still a teenager in October 2015.
He is now fast approaching 500 matches having been a hugely sought after player in leagues across the world, ESPNcricinfo reported.
He has won an IPL title and a PSL title and was virtually a household name in Adelaide, Australia, where he played 69 matches for the Strikers in the Big Bash League, including picking up career-best figures of 6 for 17.
The ability to bowl quickly through the air and keep the stumps in play made Rashid an extremely difficult bowler to face, especially since it was hard to pick which way the ball was going to turn, ESPNcricinfo reported.
He gave batters no time to adjust and very little clues what was going to happen.
Eventually, teams simply started playing him out without taking too much risk, the cricket outlet reported.
Rashid could run through a side - he has 20 hauls of four wickets or more - but his defining quality was that he could always keep opposition batters under control.
In an interview with The Cricket Monthly last year, Rashid said: "If someone is going after me, I'm going to make it super hard for him. If he still hits it, it's a good shot. But I won't ease down [on creating the pressure]. It's more about making things harder and harder for the batter."
Rashid has however improved his batting skills and is known for his ability to come in and hit sixes straight away.
In fact he has his very own shot, called the snake shot, where he gets underneath a yorker length ball and whirls his wrists to such an extent the bat makes contact and surges back, like whiplash, stated ESPNcricinfo.
In a sign of how influential Rashid can be, his current IPL team, Gujarat Titans, retained his services for INR 15 crore (about $1.8 million).
ILT20: Gulf Giants stay alive in the playoff race, overcome Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by seven wickets
Needing a win to stay alive in the competition, the Gulf Giants were brilliant with the ball as they stifled the Knight Riders for 123.
The Gulf Giants returned to winning ways on Saturday as they coasted to a fantastic seven-wicket win over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the DP World ILT20 clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
The win sees the Gulf Giants climb up the ladder to the third spot and does a world of good to their playoff chances. The result also means the MI Emirates join the Desert Vipers as the two teams to have qualified for the playoffs.
Needing a win to stay alive in the competition, the Gulf Giants were brilliant with the ball as they stifled the Knight Riders for 123.
In response, they rode on a superb 70-run partnership between Gerhard Erasmus and Tom Curran and some late pinch-hitting from Shimron Hetmyer to clinch the victory.
Sunil Narine, captain of the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, said after the match: “I think they bowled brilliantly and used the conditions to their advantage. We tried to take as many wickets as possible in the powerplay.
"We couldn't take many wickets in the middle overs and it became easier for them.
"We are on the backfoot, but we will be looking forward to that Mumbai-Sharjah game and are hoping for the best.”
Player of the match, Dan Worrall, said: “Our bowling group prides itself on diversity. Left arm, right arm, tall and short, we have a bit of everything. We’re glad that we’ve at least given ourselves a fighting chance. We’ll be crossing our fingers for the next couple of days.”
Ariana Television is broadcasting the event live across Afghanistan.
Afghanistan World Cup hero Shapoor Zadran retires from international cricket
Afghanistan left-arm fast bowler Shapoor Zadran has announced his retirement from international cricket.
Zadran retires following a distinguished career that spanned for more than 10 years, with the veteran pacer playing a major role in the rise of Afghanistan cricket.
A mainstay in the initial stages of Afghanistan's cricketing journey, Zadran featured in three ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaigns and was the hero of the side's first-ever victory at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2015 when he hit the winning runs against Scotland in Dunedin.
But having not played an international match since he featured against Ireland at Greater Noida in 2020, Zadran has decided the time is right to retire as the 37-year-old revealed the news via his Facebook page.
“Today is the day I never wanted to face, but it eventually comes for every player. After 22 years of service, sacrifice, and love for cricket, I officially announce my retirement from international cricket. This has been one of the toughest decisions of my life because cricket has been more than just a game to me; it has been my passion, identity, and purpose," he wrote.
“Since childhood, I dreamt of representing Afghanistan, and looking back now, I am proud to have played a part in raising our nation’s flag on the international stage.”
Zadran played 80 international matches for Afghanistan, claiming 43 wickets in the ODI arena and a further 37 scalps in T20I contests.
ILT20: Desert Vipers are real title contenders, says Harbhajan Singh
As the DP World ILT20 Season 3 enters the exciting final phase of the competition, former Indian cricketer and legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh has been impressed with the level of competition and the exciting performances on display.
Reflecting on the ongoing season, Harbhajan shared his thoughts on the tournament’s dynamic stating: "The tournament is going great, and we’ve seen some excellent cricket. The good thing about this tournament is that all the teams have shown quality, which means they still have a chance to make a comeback.”
He further added: “Across the three venues all pitches are different which makes it more competitive and interesting.”
Among the standout performers from the UAE this season, Harbhajan highlighted the exceptional talent of Gulf Giants’ Aayan Afzal Khan.
"Aayan Afzal Khan is doing a great job. I have been following him and speaking to him from the first season. I think Aayan could win the Blue Belt award as the most valuable UAE player.
“As the wickets dry up over the course of the competition, spinners will be key, and it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch."
Turning his focus to the Desert Vipers, who became the first team to qualify for the play-offs, Harbhajan had high praise for their all-round strength.
"From the games I’ve seen or worked on during my time here, I think the Desert Vipers look like a really strong team. They have a brilliant bowling lineup with the likes of Mohammed Amir and Lockie Ferguson, and their batting features some serious firepower.
“They are real contenders for the championship."
Looking ahead, Harbhajan shared his predictions for the highest run-scorer (Green Belt) and wicket-taker (White Belt) of the season.
"I think Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mohammed Amir have been in phenomenal form with the ball, taking wickets in every game. I think one of them could finish at the top of the ladder.
“So far, Shai Hope and Tom Banton have scored a lot of runs, but the second part of the tournament has just started. I want to see more players performing, scoring runs, and climbing up the ladder."
On the future of the league, he said: “This league is very important for UAE cricket. At the moment we have two players from the UAE in each team, maybe that number will go up to three or four in the next few seasons as the UAE players are getting better.”
Desert Vipers clinch top-two finish with win over Gulf Giants
The Desert Vipers meanwhile restored their authority as table-toppers with a comprehensive five-wicket victory against the Gulf Giants on Wednesday night in Dubai.
A composed knock of 70 runs in 54 balls from Max Holden ensured they cruised home in 19 overs at the Dubai International Stadium.
Having already sealed a playoff spot, the Vipers cemented a top-two finish with this win.
Early in the contest, three-wicket hauls from Wanindu Hasaranga and Sam Curran limited the Giants to a meagre score of 129/8 despite Tom Curran’s late flourish of 64 runs in 34 balls, with nine fours and a six.
Player of the Match, Wanindu Hasaranga said: “I tried to stick to my basics and the wrong ones, that's my plan for success. I love to bowl here, even in the Asia Cup as well I took wickets. The fast bowlers did a great job, and the batters did their jobs, so as a team we have done our things well.”
Gulf Giants captain, James Vince said: “It wasn't a great performance with the bat. 130 was always tough to defend. The first 10 overs of the batting innings put us on the back foot. At one stage we were looking at less than 100, until Tom Curran and Aayan’s partnership gave us some relief.
“We fought well with the ball and took it as far as we could but a little short with the bat.”
Ariana Television is broadcasting the event live across Afghanistan.
