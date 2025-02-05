Rashid Khan breaks all-time record, becomes T20’s highest wicket-taker ever

Afghanistan’s super-star spin bowler Rashid Khan has notched up yet another achievement - this time he’s become the highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket ever.

The 26-year-old Afghan went past Trinidad’s Dwayne Bravo's tally of 631 wickets when he bowled Dunith Wellalage in the SA20 qualifier 1 against Paarl Royals in South Africa on Tuesday.

"It's a great achievement," Rashid said after the match.

"I never thought about it, if you asked 10 years before this if I would get there. It's a proud feeling to be from Afghanistan and to be at that level where you top the table.

“DJ [Bravo] is one of the best T20 bowlers. It's a great honour and I'm looking forward to continuing," Rashid said.

Rashid made his T20 debut when he was still a teenager in October 2015.

He is now fast approaching 500 matches having been a hugely sought after player in leagues across the world, ESPNcricinfo reported.

He has won an IPL title and a PSL title and was virtually a household name in Adelaide, Australia, where he played 69 matches for the Strikers in the Big Bash League, including picking up career-best figures of 6 for 17.

The ability to bowl quickly through the air and keep the stumps in play made Rashid an extremely difficult bowler to face, especially since it was hard to pick which way the ball was going to turn, ESPNcricinfo reported.

He gave batters no time to adjust and very little clues what was going to happen.

Eventually, teams simply started playing him out without taking too much risk, the cricket outlet reported.

Rashid could run through a side - he has 20 hauls of four wickets or more - but his defining quality was that he could always keep opposition batters under control.

In an interview with The Cricket Monthly last year, Rashid said: "If someone is going after me, I'm going to make it super hard for him. If he still hits it, it's a good shot. But I won't ease down [on creating the pressure]. It's more about making things harder and harder for the batter."

Rashid has however improved his batting skills and is known for his ability to come in and hit sixes straight away.

In fact he has his very own shot, called the snake shot, where he gets underneath a yorker length ball and whirls his wrists to such an extent the bat makes contact and surges back, like whiplash, stated ESPNcricinfo.

In a sign of how influential Rashid can be, his current IPL team, Gujarat Titans, retained his services for INR 15 crore (about $1.8 million).