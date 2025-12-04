Latest News
Imran Khan accuses Army Chief of ‘igniting’ Pakistan–Afghanistan tensions
In his post, written in Urdu, Khan said: “Asim Munir’s policies are disastrous for Pakistan. Because of his policies, terrorism has spiralled out of control, which grieves me deeply.”
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has accused Army Chief Asim Munir of deliberately “igniting tensions” with Afghanistan, calling his policies “disastrous” for Pakistan.
The 73-year-old former cricketer, who has been imprisoned since 2023, issued the remarks through his official account on the social media platform X. His statement was shared a day after his sister, Uzma Khan, met him at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail following “special permission” granted by the government led by Shehbaz Sharif.
In his post, written in Urdu, Khan said: "Asim Munir's policies are disastrous for Pakistan. Because of his policies, terrorism has spiralled out of control, which grieves me deeply."
He further alleged that the army chief’s actions were motivated by a desire to please Western governments, saying Munir had “deliberately ignited tensions with Afghanistan so he could be seen internationally as a so-called ‘mujahid’.”
The founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf added that he had long opposed “drone attacks and military operations against our own people,” arguing such tactics would only worsen militancy. Khan claimed Munir first “threatened Afghans,” then oversaw the expulsion of refugees and the launching of drone strikes, the consequences of which he said were now visible in rising violence.
Khan also launched a personal attack on the army chief, calling him “mentally unstable” and accusing him of presiding over the “collapse of the Constitution and rule of law in Pakistan.”
He alleged that, on Munir’s orders, he and his wife had been imprisoned on fabricated charges and subjected to “the worst form of psychological torture.”
Khan said he had been held in solitary confinement for four weeks, with no human contact and without basic entitlements provided under the jail manual. He added that despite court directions, access to political colleagues, lawyers and family members had been blocked.
Referring to an incident involving another sister, Noreen Niazi, he said she was “dragged on the road” while trying to meet him.
Khan praised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi for choosing “resistance over compromise” and urged him to “continue to play on the front foot.” He added that those threatening to impose governor’s rule in the province should “do it today rather than tomorrow and then watch what happens.”
An undeclared ban on meetings with Khan had fuelled speculation about his health. After visiting him, Uzma Khan said he was “perfectly fine” physically but was being subjected to “mental torture” in solitary confinement.
ILT20: Livingstone powers Knight Riders to 39-run win over Warriorz
Livingstone’s blitz propelled the Knight Riders to 233/4, the second-highest total in tournament history. H
Liam Livingstone launched DP World ILT20 Season 4 in spectacular fashion, smashing an unbeaten 82 off 38 balls — including a record 33 runs in the final over — to fire the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to a commanding 39-run victory over the Sharjah Warriorz at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
Livingstone’s blitz propelled the Knight Riders to 233/4, the second-highest total in tournament history. His onslaught at the death featured five sixes in the final over off Dwayne Pretorius, with four coming consecutively.
The innings had been well-set earlier by Alex Hales (32 off 19) and Alishan Sharafu (34 off 23), who provided a fast start after Michael Pepper’s short cameo. Sherfane Rutherford (45 off 27) then combined with Livingstone in a 95-run stand that kept the momentum surging. Adil Rashid was the standout bowler for the Warriorz, claiming 2/31.
Chasing 234, the Warriorz faltered early, losing Johnson Charles, Tom Abell and Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the first seven overs to slump to 56/3.
Tim David mounted a fierce counterattack, blasting 60 off 24 and hammering three straight sixes off Piyush Chawla to revive hopes. But with wickets falling around him — including Sikandar Raza (8) and Dinesh Karthik (5) — the pressure mounted. Ajay Kumar ended David’s charge in the 13th over, finishing with impressive figures of 1/22.
With nearly 20 an over required in the final stretch, the chase fizzled despite late hitting from Pretorius (39 off 20) and Adil Rashid (25 off 11). Their cameos pushed the Warriorz to 194/9, still well short of the target.
Pepper opened brightly with three boundaries, but Pretorius removed him early. Hales and Sharafu kept the scoreboard moving before Rashid’s twin strikes broke the stand. Livingstone and Rutherford then dominated the middle overs, taking 19 off both Raza and Pretorius to set up the explosive finish.
Andre Russell chipped in with an unbeaten 11 from just four balls, partnering Livingstone in a 50-run stand off only 13 deliveries.
Player of the Match, Liam Livingstone:
“The boys up top set a great platform. It took me a while to adjust, but once I found my rhythm at the end, it came out nicely.”
Sharjah Warriorz captain, Tim Southee:
“Against a lineup like that, you have to take wickets. We couldn’t do that in the middle or at the death. Credit to the Knight Riders — they were outstanding.”
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 233/4 (20 overs):
Livingstone 82*; Rutherford 45; Sharafu 34; Rashid 2/31; Netravalkar 1/33
Sharjah Warriorz 194/9 (20 overs):
David 60; Pretorius 39; Rashid 25; Garton 2/24; Stone 2/37; Russell 2/48
Result: Knight Riders won by 39 runs
Player of the Match: Liam Livingstone
Cricket fans across Afghanistan can tune in daily to watch this exciting event live and exclusively on Ariana Television. For details and times of fixture visit ATN and Ariana News social media pages.
US secretary of state: Vetting Afghan refugees now “nearly impossible”
In an interview with Fox News, Rubio said: “You cannot properly vet individuals when their country has no records about them.”
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says verifying the backgrounds of Afghan refugees who worked alongside American forces during the 20-year conflict has become “nearly impossible” due to the lack of a functioning administrative system in Afghanistan.
In an interview with Fox News, Rubio said: “You cannot properly vet individuals when their country has no records about them.”
He noted that, despite political pressure to speed up admissions, the Trump administration had previously slowed the intake of Afghan applicants after encountering severe limitations in America’s ability to conduct reliable background checks. Rubio added that the current administration has also adopted a cautious, slower approach.
According to Rubio, U.S. authorities are unable to travel to Afghanistan to interview applicants or verify documentation because of the Islamic Emirate’s control and the absence of government-held records. “This makes the process extremely difficult,” he said.
Rubio’s remarks come as U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered a halt to visa issuance for all individuals travelling on an Afghan passport.
The directive follows last week’s incident in which Rahmanullah Lakanwal — a former Afghan contractor who previously worked with CIA-led units — carried out an armed attack near the White House, killing one U.S. National Guard soldier and injuring another.
Separately, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the arrest of Afghan national Jan Shah Safi outside Washington, D.C.
Authorities allege Safi “supported ISIS-K” and was present in the United States without valid documentation. He was reportedly evacuated during the Biden administration’s withdrawal and, according to investigators, had “provided weapons to his father, a militia commander in Afghanistan.”
Homeland Security officials said the arrest occurred just miles from the U.S. capital, describing Safi as “an undocumented Afghan national supporting ISIS-K.”
UN aid consignments cleared for Afghanistan
The first batch includes 143 containers: 67 carrying food assistance from the World Food Programme, 74 with children’s supplies from UNICEF, and two containing healthcare and family-support items from UNFPA.
Pakistan has begun clearing humanitarian consignments bound for Afghanistan, marking the first controlled reopening of land port transit since routine trade was suspended in October.
Customs clearance for all exports, imports and Afghan Transit Trade (ATT) cargo had been halted at major crossings — including Torkham, Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi and Angoor Adda from October 12, and at Chaman from October 15 — leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded.
According to an official letter sent to the Federal Board of Revenue and the Directorate General of Transit Trade, Pakistan has now authorised the movement of consignments belonging to three UN agencies through Chaman and Torkham. The first batch includes 143 containers: 67 carrying food assistance from the World Food Programme, 74 with children’s supplies from UNICEF, and two containing healthcare and family-support items from UNFPA.
Officials said the decision followed foreign ministry consultations with the UN resident coordinator in Pakistan. The letter outlines a three-stage process: first food shipments, followed by medical supplies, and later consignments related to education. Additional lists will be cleared once agencies submit updated documentation.
Authorities stressed that the move applies only to humanitarian ATT cargo and does not signal the resumption of routine trade. Hundreds of trucks and customs staff in Chaman and Torkham had faced weeks of inactivity during the closure.
Around 495 vehicles remain queued for transit, including 412 at Chaman and 83 at Torkham. Pakistan processed $1.012 billion in transit trade imports during the 2024–25 fiscal year, covering 42,959 containers, official data shows.
