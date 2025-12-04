International Sports
ILT20: Livingstone powers Knight Riders to 39-run win over Warriorz
Livingstone’s blitz propelled the Knight Riders to 233/4, the second-highest total in tournament history. H
Liam Livingstone launched DP World ILT20 Season 4 in spectacular fashion, smashing an unbeaten 82 off 38 balls — including a record 33 runs in the final over — to fire the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to a commanding 39-run victory over the Sharjah Warriorz at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
Livingstone’s blitz propelled the Knight Riders to 233/4, the second-highest total in tournament history. His onslaught at the death featured five sixes in the final over off Dwayne Pretorius, with four coming consecutively.
The innings had been well-set earlier by Alex Hales (32 off 19) and Alishan Sharafu (34 off 23), who provided a fast start after Michael Pepper’s short cameo. Sherfane Rutherford (45 off 27) then combined with Livingstone in a 95-run stand that kept the momentum surging. Adil Rashid was the standout bowler for the Warriorz, claiming 2/31.
Chasing 234, the Warriorz faltered early, losing Johnson Charles, Tom Abell and Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the first seven overs to slump to 56/3.
Tim David mounted a fierce counterattack, blasting 60 off 24 and hammering three straight sixes off Piyush Chawla to revive hopes. But with wickets falling around him — including Sikandar Raza (8) and Dinesh Karthik (5) — the pressure mounted. Ajay Kumar ended David’s charge in the 13th over, finishing with impressive figures of 1/22.
With nearly 20 an over required in the final stretch, the chase fizzled despite late hitting from Pretorius (39 off 20) and Adil Rashid (25 off 11). Their cameos pushed the Warriorz to 194/9, still well short of the target.
Earlier Highlights
Pepper opened brightly with three boundaries, but Pretorius removed him early. Hales and Sharafu kept the scoreboard moving before Rashid’s twin strikes broke the stand. Livingstone and Rutherford then dominated the middle overs, taking 19 off both Raza and Pretorius to set up the explosive finish.
Andre Russell chipped in with an unbeaten 11 from just four balls, partnering Livingstone in a 50-run stand off only 13 deliveries.
Reactions
Player of the Match, Liam Livingstone:
“The boys up top set a great platform. It took me a while to adjust, but once I found my rhythm at the end, it came out nicely.”
Sharjah Warriorz captain, Tim Southee:
“Against a lineup like that, you have to take wickets. We couldn’t do that in the middle or at the death. Credit to the Knight Riders — they were outstanding.”
Brief Scores
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 233/4 (20 overs):
Livingstone 82*; Rutherford 45; Sharafu 34; Rashid 2/31; Netravalkar 1/33
Sharjah Warriorz 194/9 (20 overs):
David 60; Pretorius 39; Rashid 25; Garton 2/24; Stone 2/37; Russell 2/48
Result: Knight Riders won by 39 runs
Player of the Match: Liam Livingstone
Fan Zone
Cricket fans across Afghanistan can tune in daily to watch this exciting event live and exclusively on Ariana Television. For details and times of fixture visit ATN and Ariana News social media pages.
International Sports
ILT20: Desert Vipers defeat Dubai Capitals as new season opens
The Associate Player of the Match was Andries Gous, the USA batter who recently helped his national side sweep four ODIs in Dubai.
The Desert Vipers opened the new DP World ILT20 season with a commanding victory over the Dubai Capitals on Tuesday night, securing a measure of revenge against Gulbadin Naib—the player who tormented them in last season’s final.
The rivalry flared early. Off just the second ball of the third over, Vipers captain Sam Curran removed Gulbadin for a golden duck, diving low to take a one-handed return catch.
For a side still stung by last season’s defeat—and Gulbadin’s pre-tournament jibes about “defeating Desert Vipers again and again”—the moment was particularly satisfying.
The match unfolded in front of a packed Dubai International Stadium, with seats nearly full 90 minutes before the first ball. A large section remained covered by a banner marking the UAE’s 54th National Day, while pre-match entertainment—including a performance by Pakistani singer Ali Zafar and an Eid Al Etihad-themed fireworks display—drew unusually early crowds.
But much of that energy faded once play began. Despite the hype around the Curran–Gulbadin storyline, fans began leaving as early as the innings break, and the stadium had largely emptied by the 10th over of the chase.
Chasing 151, the Vipers stuttered briefly but reached their target with four wickets and an over to spare.
Local players played prominent roles. Vriitya Aravind marked his ILT20 return with the tournament’s first wicket, holding a difficult swirling catch to dismiss Afghan opener Sediqullah Atal. UAE fast bowler Khuzaima Tanveer also impressed, claiming two wickets and recovering well after an expensive over to Rovman Powell.
The Associate Player of the Match was Andries Gous, the USA batter who recently helped his national side sweep four ODIs in Dubai. His fluent 58 off 36 balls anchored the Vipers’ chase and secured their winning start to Season 4.
The Vipers, two-time finalists, now begin the campaign on the front foot—this time with the satisfaction of having subdued the player who haunted them most.
International Sports
Star-studded squads set to ignite DP World ILT20 Season 4
All six franchises have blended international superstars with the finest UAE and Associate Nation talent.
Cricket fans in the UAE are in for a treat as the fourth edition of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) gets underway today, Tuesday December 2, with a marquee clash between reigning champions Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers at the Dubai International Stadium – a rematch of last year’s thrilling final.
All six franchises have blended international superstars with the finest UAE and Associate Nation talent. Squad rules mandate a minimum of 11 players from ICC Full Member countries, four from the UAE, one from Kuwait, one from Saudi Arabia, and two from other ICC Associate Nations. Teams were also permitted to make direct and wildcard signings.
Star Players to Watch
Cricket’s biggest names are set to light up the tournament, including:
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jason Holder
- Desert Vipers: Sam Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Naseem Shah, Shimron Hetmyer
- Dubai Capitals: Rovman Powell, Mustafizur Rahman, Jordan Cox, Gulbadin Naib
- Gulf Giants: Moeen Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pathum Nissanka
- MI Emirates: Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Fazalhaq Farooqi
- Sharjah Warriorz: Tim Southee, Dinesh Karthik, Sikandar Raza, Adil Rashid
Captains Reflect Ahead of Season 4
Gulbadin Naib (Dubai Capitals): “Defending the title last season was special. We’ve retained some key players and added new faces who are eager to make an impact. This tournament is a massive platform for every team, and we’re ready to start fresh.”
Tim Southee (Sharjah Warriorz): “The quality of overseas stars and local UAE talent has grown enormously over the first three seasons. We’ve assembled a well-balanced squad and are determined to push for an even better season than last year.”
Moeen Ali (Gulf Giants): “The league has grown massively, with cricket standards rising every year. We have a fresh squad and are focused on taking things game by game, aiming to return our franchise to where it belongs.”
Jason Holder (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders): “Our approach is simple: execute our plans, play solid cricket, and take it stage by stage. Several players are familiar with this franchise from other leagues, which gives us a strong sense of continuity.”
Kieron Pollard (MI Emirates): “Dubai and Abu Dhabi are special places to play, and the tournament is a great way to kick off the UAE cricket season. We’ve built a strong squad and the key is to play consistent cricket and execute when it matters.”
Lockie Ferguson (Desert Vipers): “Returning feels like coming back to a family. Game one is our immediate focus, but with exciting new faces and returning talents, we’re ready to take the Vipers one step further this season.”
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to watch matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
International Sports
Qatar, Cape Verde and South Africa among latest teams to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026
So far, 31 nations have booked their tickets for the 2026 tournament, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
The latest round of qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup 2026 has confirmed several new entrants, with Qatar, Cape Verde and South Africa grabbing global attention as the newest nations to secure their spots in next year’s expanded tournament.
Qatar made history last week by qualifying for the first time through the standard qualification route, defeating the United Arab Emirates to book their place. The 2022 World Cup hosts join an increasingly diverse list of confirmed nations as the global picture takes shape ahead of the 48-team event.
Africa’s qualifying campaign produced high drama, with South Africa sealing top spot in their group while continental heavyweights Nigeria were forced into the playoffs. Cape Verde also made headlines by qualifying for their first-ever World Cup, marking a milestone in the island nation’s football history.
So far, 31 nations have booked their tickets for the 2026 tournament, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
Confirmed teams by region
- Hosts: Canada, Mexico, United States
- Asia: Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Uzbekistan
- Africa: Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia
- Europe: England
- Oceania: New Zealand
- South America: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay
Still in contention
Several teams are battling for the remaining qualification and intercontinental playoff spots:
Africa: Cameroon, DR Congo, Gabon and Nigeria will fight for the final intercontinental berth in mid-November.
Asia: The UAE and Iraq will play over two legs for the last AFC playoff spot on November 13 and 18.
Europe: 53 teams remain in contention for 16 qualification places, with the final group matches ending on November 18.
North & Central America: Twelve teams — including Jamaica, Panama, Costa Rica and Honduras — are competing for three direct spots and one playoff place.
Oceania: New Caledonia have reached the intercontinental playoffs.
South America: Bolivia will represent the continent in the playoff stage.
Major teams eliminated
Former World Cup semifinalists Peru and Chile have missed out in South America, alongside Venezuela. In Asia, China, Bahrain, Indonesia and Palestine fell short, while Mali, Libya and Namibia exited the African race.
Road ahead
The final list of 48 teams will be confirmed by March 31, 2026, after the conclusion of the European and intercontinental playoff rounds.
The official World Cup draw will take place on December 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., an event announced by U.S. President Donald Trump alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off in Mexico City on June 11 and concludes with the final in New Jersey on July 19, promising the largest and most globally representative tournament in football history.
ACL: Arman FC routs Aino Mina 6–0; Khurasan Faryab defeats Ettifaq Khanzadah 2–0
IEA demands assurances from Islamabad before trade routes reopen
Imran Khan accuses Army Chief of ‘igniting’ Pakistan–Afghanistan tensions
ILT20: Livingstone powers Knight Riders to 39-run win over Warriorz
US secretary of state: Vetting Afghan refugees now “nearly impossible”
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Afghanistan records $580m in fruit exports in six months
Rasooli to lead Afghanistan in Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Defense
Türkiye leads Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games medal table
Saar: US reviewing its withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Moves toward peace between Kabul-Islamabad discussed
Saar: UNSC reviewing Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions
Tahawol: British forces’ war crimes in Afghanistan
Saar: Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Torkham crossing likely to reopen on humanitarian grounds
-
Regional4 days ago
Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan says planned military action against Afghanistan was halted at Qatar’s request
-
Business4 days ago
Afghan-Pakistani land port closures strangle import-export trade sector
-
Latest News4 days ago
Thousands of Afghan evacuees flagged for security concerns in US since 2021
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan U19 and India A U19 share tri-series trophy after final washed out
-
World4 days ago
Four dead after 14 people shot at family gathering in Stockton, California
-
Latest News2 days ago
10 Afghans killed in Farah border shooting by Iranian forces