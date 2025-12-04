ILT20: Livingstone powers Knight Riders to 39-run win over Warriorz

Liam Livingstone launched DP World ILT20 Season 4 in spectacular fashion, smashing an unbeaten 82 off 38 balls — including a record 33 runs in the final over — to fire the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to a commanding 39-run victory over the Sharjah Warriorz at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Livingstone’s blitz propelled the Knight Riders to 233/4, the second-highest total in tournament history. His onslaught at the death featured five sixes in the final over off Dwayne Pretorius, with four coming consecutively.

The innings had been well-set earlier by Alex Hales (32 off 19) and Alishan Sharafu (34 off 23), who provided a fast start after Michael Pepper’s short cameo. Sherfane Rutherford (45 off 27) then combined with Livingstone in a 95-run stand that kept the momentum surging. Adil Rashid was the standout bowler for the Warriorz, claiming 2/31.

Chasing 234, the Warriorz faltered early, losing Johnson Charles, Tom Abell and Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the first seven overs to slump to 56/3.

Tim David mounted a fierce counterattack, blasting 60 off 24 and hammering three straight sixes off Piyush Chawla to revive hopes. But with wickets falling around him — including Sikandar Raza (8) and Dinesh Karthik (5) — the pressure mounted. Ajay Kumar ended David’s charge in the 13th over, finishing with impressive figures of 1/22.

With nearly 20 an over required in the final stretch, the chase fizzled despite late hitting from Pretorius (39 off 20) and Adil Rashid (25 off 11). Their cameos pushed the Warriorz to 194/9, still well short of the target.

Earlier Highlights

Pepper opened brightly with three boundaries, but Pretorius removed him early. Hales and Sharafu kept the scoreboard moving before Rashid’s twin strikes broke the stand. Livingstone and Rutherford then dominated the middle overs, taking 19 off both Raza and Pretorius to set up the explosive finish.

Andre Russell chipped in with an unbeaten 11 from just four balls, partnering Livingstone in a 50-run stand off only 13 deliveries.

Reactions

Player of the Match, Liam Livingstone:

“The boys up top set a great platform. It took me a while to adjust, but once I found my rhythm at the end, it came out nicely.”

Sharjah Warriorz captain, Tim Southee:

“Against a lineup like that, you have to take wickets. We couldn’t do that in the middle or at the death. Credit to the Knight Riders — they were outstanding.”

Brief Scores

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 233/4 (20 overs):

Livingstone 82*; Rutherford 45; Sharafu 34; Rashid 2/31; Netravalkar 1/33

Sharjah Warriorz 194/9 (20 overs):

David 60; Pretorius 39; Rashid 25; Garton 2/24; Stone 2/37; Russell 2/48

Result: Knight Riders won by 39 runs

Player of the Match: Liam Livingstone

Fan Zone

Cricket fans across Afghanistan can tune in daily to watch this exciting event live and exclusively on Ariana Television. For details and times of fixture visit ATN and Ariana News social media pages.