India, China agree to resume direct flights, boost business links
Beijing also said both countries agreed to meet again in China in 2026.
India and China agreed on Tuesday to resume direct flights and step up trade and investment flows as the neighbours rebuild ties damaged by a 2020 border clash, Reuters reported.
The Asian giants are cautiously strengthening ties against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump’s unpredictable foreign policy, staging a series of high-level bilateral visits.
The two countries would resume direct flights and boost trade and investment, including reopening border trade at three designated points, and facilitate in visas, the Indian foreign ministry said.
Direct flights have been suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. No date was given for their resumption.
The latest statements came at the end of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s two-day visit to New Delhi for the 24th round of talks with Indian National Security (NSA) Advisor Ajit Doval to resolve their decades old border dispute.
The border talks covered issues related to pulling back troops both countries have amassed on their Himalayan border, delimitation of borders and boundary affairs, the Indian ministry said.
Both countries have agreed to set up a working group to consult and coordinate on border affairs to advance demarcation negotiations, a Chinese foreign ministry statement released on Wednesday showed.
It said the mechanism will extend talks to cover the eastern and middle sections of the border. Meanwhile another round of talks on the western section will be held as soon as possible, the ministry said.
“Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X after meeting Wang.
Modi is scheduled to travel to China at the end of this month to take part in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation – his first visit to the country in more than seven years.
A readout from the Chinese foreign ministry said Wang told Doval that “the stable and healthy development of China-India relations is in the fundamental interests of the two countries’ people”.
The two sides “should enhance mutual trust through dialogues and expand cooperation,” Wang said, and should aim for consensus in areas such as border control and demarcation negotiations.
India said Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar had underlined in his talks with Wang India’s concerns with regard to the mega dam China is building on the Yarlung Zangbo river in Tibet.
Yarlung Zangbo becomes the Brahmaputra as it flows into India and Bangladesh, a lifeline for millions.
The dam would have implications for lower riparian states and the need for “utmost transparency” was strongly underlined, New Delhi said.
To that, China agreed to share with India emergency hydrological information on relevant rivers on humanitarian principles, China’s foreign ministry said.
Both sides agreed to engage an expert-level mechanism on cross-border rivers, and maintain communication to renew flood reporting arrangements, the ministry said.
Chinese officials had previously said hydropower projects in Tibet will not have a major impact on the environment or on downstream water supplies, but India and Bangladesh have nevertheless raised concerns.
Earlier on Tuesday, an Indian source said Wang had assured Jaishankar that Beijing was addressing three key Indian concerns – the need for fertilisers, rare earths and tunnel boring machines, Reuters reported.
The Indian foreign and mines ministries and China’s commerce ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
At least 20 killed, 134 people injured in blast at factory in Russia’s Ryazan region
“As of August 18, 20 people died as a result of the emergency incident,” the local emergency service headquarters said in a post on Telegram.
The death toll from an unexplained blast last week at a factory in Russia’s Ryazan region has jumped to at least 20, with another 134 people injured, emergency services said on Monday.
Pavel Malkov, governor of the Ryazan region that lies just southeast of Moscow, said last Friday that the incident had been triggered by a fire breaking out inside a workshop at the factory.
But it was unclear from Russian media reports what caused the fire or what the factory was producing. Official Russian sources gave no details beyond efforts to find and treat the injured. Some media reported that it was a explosives plant but Reuters was unable to immediately verify that information.
“As of August 18, 20 people died as a result of the emergency incident,” the local emergency service headquarters said in a post on Telegram.
“There are 134 injured, of whom 31 patients are in hospitals in Ryazan and Moscow, while 103 patients are undergoing outpatient treatment.”
Video footage released by the emergencies ministry showed parts of the plant completely destroyed, with rescuers working through giant piles of rubble with sniffer dogs.
In another video, psychologists were shown working with local residents to provide counselling.
More than 300 people dead in Pakistan after heavy rains, floods
More than 300 people are dead in northwest Pakistan after two days of intense rains and floods, local officials said on Saturday.
Rescue efforts and clearing of blocked roads were ongoing with the release of emergency funds, they said, adding that the heavy rains would continue until August 21, Reuters reported.
Cloud bursts, flash floods, lightning strikes, landslides, and the collapse of buildings caused the most deadly spell of this year’s monsoon season. By early Saturday, 307 were confirmed dead, with more people missing, in the hills and mountains of the region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.
Not only Pakistan but also parts of neighbouring India and Nepal have been hit hard by heavy rains, flooding and other rain-related incidents over the past week.
Buner district, a three-and-a-half hour drive north from Pakistan’s capital Islamabad in normal times, was among the country’s worst-hit, with 184 killed and widespread damage to infrastructure, crops and orchards, local officials said. A cloud burst, fallen trees and flash floods swept away people and possessions.
People, including women and children, remained trapped by floodwaters in some areas of Buner, with 93 bodies recovered.
In another area, Shangla, the collapse of the roof of a building due to the downpour caused many of the 34 deaths, said the provincial Chief Secretary, Shahab Ali Shah.
He said that local officials had been dispatched to the flooded areas to supervise relief operations and assess the damage.
Medical camps, he said, were being established for the flood victims, along with arrangements for families who lost their homes to be provided with cooked meals. Shah said that heavy machinery would be deployed to clear and restore roads.
Ishaq Dar, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, said that civilian and military teams were carrying out rescue and relief operations, while the prime minister had chaired an emergency meeting.
“Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones, to those who are injured, and many whose homes and livelihoods have been swept away,” Dar said in a statement on social media.
On Friday, a rescue helicopter had crashed, due to bad weather, killing the five crew members.
Floods and landslides in Indian Kashmir kill 60, over 100 missing
At least 60 people have died and more than 100 are missing, a day after sudden, heavy rain caused floods and landslides in Indian Kashmir, authorities and local media said on Friday, the second such disaster in the Himalayas in a little over a week.
Gushing mudslides and floodwaters inundated the village of Chasoti in Indian Kashmir on Thursday, washing away pilgrims who had gathered for lunch before trekking up the hill for a popular pilgrimage site, Reuters reported.
“We heard a huge sound and it was followed by a flash flood and slush. People were shouting, and some of them fell in the Chenab River. Others were buried under the debris,” said Rakesh Sharma, a pilgrim who was injured.
Bags, clothes and other belongings, caked in mud, lay scattered amid broken electric poles and mud on Friday, as rescue workers used shovels, ropes and crossed makeshift bridges in an attempt to extricate people out of the debris.
“We were told that another 100-150 people might be buried under the debris,” one rescue worker told news agency ANI.
The Machail Yatra is a popular pilgrimage to the high altitude Himalayan shrine of Machail Mata, one of the manifestations of Goddess Durga, and pilgrims trek to the temple from Chasoti, where the road for vehicles ends.
Thursday’s incident comes a little over a week after a flood and mudslide engulfed an entire village in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.
“Nature has been testing us. In the last few days, we have had to deal with landslides, cloudbursts and other natural calamities,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the start of a nearly two-hour speech on the country’s 79th independence day.
A cloudburst, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, is a sudden, intense downpour of over 100 mm (4 inches) of rain in just one hour that can trigger sudden floods, landslides, and devastation, especially in mountainous regions during the monsoon.
