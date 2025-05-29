Health
India donates 11,000 doses of vaccines to Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan announced that the Government of India has donated 11,000 doses of vaccines to support the country’s healthcare system.
The consignment includes 5,500 doses of influenza vaccine and 5,500 doses of meningitis vaccine.
The ministry expressed its gratitude to India for the contribution and described the donation as a vital step in preventing the spread of influenza and meningitis in Afghanistan.
According to the Ministry, the vaccines will help save the lives of thousands of Afghans.
Over 200 health centers close across Afghanistan due to donor funding cuts: WHO
More than 200 humanitarian health centers across Afghanistan have been forced to shut down due to a halt in international aid, severely disrupting healthcare services for over 1.8 million people in 28 provinces, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported in its March update.
According to the WHO, as of March 25, 2025, a total of 202 health facilities have either been suspended or closed following the cuts in funding provided by humanitarian partners.
The closures include 108 mobile health and nutrition teams, 33 family health clinics, 20 basic health centers, 22 sub-health centers, and 19 other health facilities.
The organization warns that if funding gaps persist, up to 80% of WHO-supported health facilities in Afghanistan could face closure by June 2025, putting millions more at risk of losing access to essential healthcare services.
“The disruption is expected to impact around 1.8 million individuals in 28 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces,” the report stated.
It also highlighted that the number of suspended or closed centers may change weekly depending on the availability of donor funding.
WHO has urgently appealed to international donors to support the restoration of critical health services and help prevent further deterioration of the public health situation in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, officials from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan have consistently emphasized that humanitarian aid should not be politicized, and have reiterated that the Afghan
population remains in dire need of humanitarian assistance.
This recent wave of closures follows a previous shutdown of 167 health facilities in 25 provinces, which had already cut off access to vital healthcare for 1.6 million people due to similar funding shortfalls.
Afghan clinic provides free surgery to 2,000 patients
A private hospital in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar has launched a major health initiative, offering free surgeries to more than 2,000 patients from 22 districts across the province. The program aims to support those in need by providing essential medical care across several specialties.
According to hospital officials, the surgeries cover a wide range of departments, including general surgery, neurosurgery, ear, nose, and throat (ENT), orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology, and eye surgery.
In total, 2,200 surgeries will be performed across six medical departments. Each district has been allocated 20 surgeries in departments such as general surgery and ENT. Additionally, 15 surgeries per district are planned in the ophthalmology and orthopedics departments. Surgeries for women’s health, including obstetrics and gynecology, are also part of the program.
While the surgeries themselves are being conducted free of charge, patients are required to cover the cost of medications.
Local authorities have welcomed the initiative and are urging other institutions and charitable organizations to support similar efforts.
Patients and their families have expressed gratitude and called on other philanthropists and aid organizations to contribute.
The initiative will begin with patients from Nazian district, with others from across the province to follow.
WHO warns of rising number of infectious diseases in Afghanistan
The organization called for heightened precautions during the Eid al-Adha holidays, as the Congo virus is primarily transmitted through contact with animals
The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Monday of an increase in infectious diseases in Afghanistan including measles, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), dengue fever, acute diarrhea, malaria, and severe respiratory infections.
According to the WHO’s latest report the number of cases increased in April.
The organization called for heightened precautions during the Eid al-Adha holidays, as the Congo virus is primarily transmitted through contact with animals.
This comes after the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) warned last week that a reduction in U.S. humanitarian aid would deprive nearly seven million Afghan women and children of access to healthcare services.
The UNFPA’s Deputy Executive Director stated that due to the suspension of $102 million in U.S. aid to Afghanistan, 500 out of 900 health centers supported by UNFPA would be shut down.
