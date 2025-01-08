India’s foreign secretary Misri meets with Afghanistan’s FM Muttaqi in Dubai

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan in Dubai on Wednesday for talks on a number of issues.

According to a statement issued by India’s foreign ministry, the two diplomats discussed the need to strengthen bilateral ties and ongoing regional issues.

Misri reaffirmed India's long-standing friendship with the people of Afghanistan, and emphasized the strong people-to-people connections between the two nations.

Misri highlighted India's commitment to addressing Afghanistan's urgent developmental needs and extending humanitarian support.

The discussions also included an assessment of India's ongoing humanitarian assistance programs in Afghanistan.

Misri outlined India's contributions, which have included multiple shipments of critical aid such as 50,000 metric tons of wheat, 300 tons of medicines, and 27 tons of earthquake relief supplies. Other assistance provided by India includes 40,000 liters of pesticides, 100 million doses of polio vaccine, 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, hygiene kits for drug rehabilitation, winter clothing, and educational materials.

Muttaqi expressed his gratitude to India for its continued engagement and support to the Afghan people.

He acknowledged the positive impact of these humanitarian efforts and emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in the near future.

Both parties agreed to explore further developmental initiatives to complement the existing humanitarian programs.

India also agreed to provide additional support in the areas of health and refugee rehabilitation, as requested by Afghanistan. Furthermore, the two sides discussed enhancing sports cooperation, particularly in cricket, a sport that holds significant cultural value for Afghanistan’s youth.

The two ministers also explored ways to bolster economic and trade relations, particularly through the use of the Chabahar port. This strategic port, which connects India, Iran, and Afghanistan, is expected to facilitate smoother trade routes, including for the transport of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

In their discussions, the Afghan side reiterated its understanding of India's security concerns, acknowledging the importance of regional stability.

Both sides agreed to maintain regular communication and continue engagement at multiple levels to further deepen bilateral relations.

According to the statement, this high-level meeting underscores India's ongoing commitment to the people of Afghanistan, even amid challenging political and security circumstances, and highlights the continued importance of regional cooperation in South Asia.