Iran’s water rights issue resolved through understanding: Deputy PM Kabir

The Political Deputy Prime Minister, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, who on Wednesday met with Ali Reza Bigdeli, Iran’s new ambassador to Kabul, said the issue of water rights between the two countries has been resolved through mutual understanding and irresponsible statements on this matter could negatively affect the relations between Kabul and Tehran, the deputy PM’s office said in a statement.

At the meeting, Kabir mentioned that there are no factors in Afghanistan that could damage the relations between Iran and the Islamic Emirate.

"Currently, the cultivation and trafficking of drugs in Afghanistan have decreased, and the issue of water rights between Afghanistan and Iran has been resolved through understanding,” said Kabir.

Based on the statement, the Iranian Ambassador has invited Abdul Kabir to visit Tehran.

Meanwhile, Bigdeli emphasized the development of relations and the increase of economic cooperation between the two countries, stating that the activation of the Chabahar Port and its inauguration are priorities.

Kabir added that the IEA is eager to develop economic and political cooperation with Iran.

He said: "The Islamic Emirate does not allow its relations with other countries to be affected by external factors, but Afghanistan is striving to achieve regional stability and economic power."

Kabir also stated that necessary facilities should be provided for Afghan migrants, and they should be treated with compassion. He called for the cessation of forced deportations of Afghan refugees.