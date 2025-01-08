Latest News
Iran’s water rights issue resolved through understanding: Deputy PM Kabir
The Political Deputy Prime Minister, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, who on Wednesday met with Ali Reza Bigdeli, Iran’s new ambassador to Kabul, said the issue of water rights between the two countries has been resolved through mutual understanding and irresponsible statements on this matter could negatively affect the relations between Kabul and Tehran, the deputy PM’s office said in a statement.
At the meeting, Kabir mentioned that there are no factors in Afghanistan that could damage the relations between Iran and the Islamic Emirate.
"Currently, the cultivation and trafficking of drugs in Afghanistan have decreased, and the issue of water rights between Afghanistan and Iran has been resolved through understanding,” said Kabir.
Based on the statement, the Iranian Ambassador has invited Abdul Kabir to visit Tehran.
Meanwhile, Bigdeli emphasized the development of relations and the increase of economic cooperation between the two countries, stating that the activation of the Chabahar Port and its inauguration are priorities.
Kabir added that the IEA is eager to develop economic and political cooperation with Iran.
He said: "The Islamic Emirate does not allow its relations with other countries to be affected by external factors, but Afghanistan is striving to achieve regional stability and economic power."
Kabir also stated that necessary facilities should be provided for Afghan migrants, and they should be treated with compassion. He called for the cessation of forced deportations of Afghan refugees.
Latest News
US, Afghanistan in talks to swap detainees, WSJ reports
In August last year, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said that they will release the prisoners in exchange for Afghans held by the United States.
The Biden administration is negotiating with Afghanistan to exchange Americans detained in the country for at least one high-profile prisoner held in Guantanamo Bay with alleged ties to former al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
Representatives of the White House and the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.
Representatives for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) also did not immediately respond, WSJ reported.
Outgoing US President Joe Biden's administration is seeking the return of three Americans arrested in 2022 - Ryan Corbett, George Glezmann and Mahmood Habibi - in exchange for Muhammad Rahim al-Afghani, the WSJ reported.
A source familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters that the Biden administration has been negotiating with the IEA since at least July last year on a US proposal to exchange Corbett, Glezmann and Habibi for Rahim.
The IEA, who deny holding Habibi, countered with an offer to exchange Glezmann and Corbett for Rahim and two others, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
In August last year, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said that they will release the prisoners in exchange for Afghans held by the United States.
“Two Americans who were found guilty in Afghanistan for violating Afghan laws are in prison. They are here. But if they want the release of the prisoners, we also have our own Afghans who are in American prisons and should be released.
“We don't have anyone named Habibi in our prisons. But investigation is ongoing to find out what happened in this regard,” Mujahid said.
A spokesperson for the National Security Council said they could not confirm the WSJ story, but added that the administration was "working around the clock" to secure the release of the three Americans.
Rahim's lawyer, James Connell, told Reuters that neither the Biden administration nor the IEA had informed him or Rahim of the negotiations.
Latest News
IEA rejects claims by Trump of receiving US aid money
This comes after Trump said at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday that the US pays “billions of dollars essentially to the Taliban (IEA), Afghanistan.”
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has strongly rejected claims by Donald Trump that the ruling government is receiving “billions of dollars” from the United States.
Hamdullah Fitrat, the IEA’s deputy spokesman said: “The claims of billions and millions of dollars of aid to the Islamic Emirate from the US side are completely false and we strongly reject them.”
This comes after Trump said at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday that the US pays “billions of dollars essentially to the Taliban (IEA), Afghanistan.”
Trump implied that outgoing President Joe Biden’s decisions had inflicted severe economic damage on the United States, estimating that losses totalled up to $60 trillion.
Fitrat meanwhile said America has not paid a single dollar to the Islamic Emirate, but has seized and frozen billions of dollars from the people of Afghanistan.
The Islamic Emirate does not expect any help from America and has never asked for it, Fitrat said.
According to the IEA the money mentioned by Trump was to cover US expenses, including the withdrawal of troops and mass evacuation and resettlement process.
“Perhaps some of it has been spent by international organizations in the name of humanitarian aid,” Fitrat added.
“If analyzed carefully, America has spent all this money to achieve its goals in the name of Afghanistan, and is trying to spread propaganda against the Islamic Emirate,” said Fitrat.
Latest News
Bennett reiterates call for Afghan migrants in Pakistan to be ‘protected’
Richard Bennet also called on UN member countries to increase financial assistance and other aid to help support migrants
Richard Bennett, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights for Afghanistan, has emphasized the need to protect Afghan migrants in Pakistan and urged governments to treat them more humanely.
Responding to reports of an uptick in forced deportations of Afghan migrants in Pakistan, he reiterated his call for Afghan refugees not to return to the country and emphasized the need for host countries to support them.
He also called on UN member countries to increase financial assistance and other aid to help support migrants.
This comes amid reports of Pakistan’s ongoing campaign to forcibly deport Afghan migrants in the country.
This week the Afghanistan embassy expressed “deep concern over the recent detention of approximately 800 Afghan nationals in Islamabad, including individuals holding valid visas, PoR, and ACC cards”.
The embassy stated that the lack of clarity surrounding NOC (No Objection Certificate) requirements/issuance process has led to troubling cases of arbitrary detention and deportation.
“Among those deported are 137 Afghan nationals whose visas had expired but who had already applied for extensions, as well as holders of temporary SHARP/UNHCR registration,” the embassy said.
Mistreatment of Afghan migrants must stop: Khalilzad
Iran’s water rights issue resolved through understanding: Deputy PM Kabir
ACB appoints Younis Khan as Mentor for Champions Trophy 2025
US, Afghanistan in talks to swap detainees, WSJ reports
IEA rejects claims by Trump of receiving US aid money
Bennett reiterates call for Afghan migrants in Pakistan to be ‘protected’
Lebanese man returns home after 32 years in Syrian prisons
Blinken defends US withdrawal from Afghanistan in House appearance
Shoemaking industry in Takhar province facing stagnation
EU, UNAMA condemn attack at refugees ministry in Kabul
Afghanistan clinches ODI series victory against Zimbabwe
Tahawol: Acting FM’s trip to UAE reviewed
Saar: Discussion on arrest of 800 Afghan migrants in Pakistan
Tahawol: Fresh efforts for Gaza ceasefire discussed
Saar: Discussion on fate of Ukraine war in 2025
Saar: Increase in Durand Line clashes discussed
Trending
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan in the US spotlight discussed
-
Latest News5 days ago
Azizi expresses concern, says Afghans invested billions in neighboring countries
-
Interviews4 days ago
Debate with acting Minister of Industry and Commerce
-
Saar4 days ago
Saar: Pakistani officials’ remarks against Afghanistan discussed
-
Regional4 days ago
Syria to include all sectors in new government, foreign minister says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran urges Afghanistan to remove obstacles to water flow
-
Latest News4 days ago
Recent attack on Afghanistan was a justified response to Pakistan’s foes: Sharif
-
World4 days ago
US plans $8 billion arms sale to Israel, US official says