Industry ministry to establish ‘unified union’ for pine nut sector

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) said in a statement on Saturday that a unified union will be established for the pine nut sector to support its development and eliminate unhealthy competition among its members.

According to the statement, acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi met with pine nut traders during a meeting to support and address the challenges faced by the pine nut sector.

In the meeting, discussions focused on the establishment of pine nut processing factories, export issues, supporting sector members, and creating a pine nut market within the country.

Traders also stated that currently, Afghan pine nuts are exported to China, India, and European countries.